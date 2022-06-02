Jess Lockwood selected No. 1 in PBR Team Series Supplemental Draft

BILLINGS — Jess Lockwood of Volborg was chosen No. 1 in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series Supplemental Draft on Thursday.

Lockwood, the PBR world champion in 2019 and 2017, was selected by the Oklahoma Freedom.

The Team Series will debut this summer at Cheyenne Frontier Days July 25-26.

When teams begin their 10-event regular season, which is scheduled to conclude with the championships in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6, they will have 10 riders in total, including seven protected roster riders and three practice squad developmental riders the PBR had reported in an earlier press release.

According the earlier PBR release, "the bull riding games that make up the 11-event season will feature five-on-five, head-to-head competition between two teams. Each regular-season event day will feature all teams in a game."

The supplemental draft field was made up of bull riders who declared availability for less than 10 regular-season events, but not less than five, and the championship event.

The PBR Team Series Draft was held earlier on May 23 in Arlington, Texas.

Lockwood is coming off an injury-plagued Unleash The Beast regular season in which he shut his season down early.

Lockwood separated his left shoulder at the UTB event in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11 and didn't return to the UTB circuit, missing the World Finals.

