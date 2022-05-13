Joao Ricardo Vieira reclaims No. 1 ranking with 90-point ride at PBR World Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Joao Ricardo Vieira reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking Thursday following a 90.25-point ride during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at Dickies Arena

The performance earned Vieira a second-place finish in the opening round. He is tied with 2019 PBR rookie of the year Dalton Kasel and Mason Taylor in the No. 2 position entering Saturday's second round.

Vieira now leads world No. 2 Daylon Swearingen in the standings by 36.01 points.

Brady Oleson delivered the top performance of his career to win Round 1 with a 91.25-point ride.

Montana participants Dakota Louis of Browning, Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett and former Montana State University bull rider Chase Dougherty did not score in Round 1.

Two-time reigning world champion Jose Vitor Leme returned from a groin injury with an 85.75-point performance, which placed him in a tie for ninth.

Rounding out the top 5 in Round 1 in fifth place was Navajo sensation Cody Jesus, who registered an 89-point score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0