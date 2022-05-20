Jose Vitor Leme wins round 5 at PBR World Finals; world No. 1 Daylon Swearingen new event leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — World No. 1 Daylon Swearingen is the new event leader at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast World Finals.

Swearingen recorded the fourth best score of round five on Friday with a 91.5, his second 90-point ride of the marathon event.

The Piffard, New York, cowboy now leads the aggregate with a combined 359.75 and has earned 166 points at the event. Cody Jesus, who led the event after competition concluded on Thursday, is now third in the event with an aggregate of 353 after a no-score.

Back-to-back defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme won the round with a score of 92.75 points and is now No. 2 in the event standings with an aggregate of 354.75.

Swearingen now leads Joao Ricardo Vieira by 85.99 points. Kaique Pacheco is third in the standings, 87.49 points back and Leme is fourth. Leme trails Swearingen by 270.66 points.

Both Vieira and Pacheco, the round four winner, didn't record a score on Friday.

Dakota Louis of Browning, Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett and former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty failed to notch a qualified ride.

The World Finals will continue with round six on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Mountain time.

