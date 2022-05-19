Kaique Pacheco wins round 4 at PBR World Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 Professional Bull Riders world champion, rode to a score of 91.5 to win the fourth round of the World Finals on Thursday here.

Pacheco is second in the event standings with an aggregate of 272.25 and has earned 168 points at the event. He is third in the world standings, 46.49 points behind leader Daylon Swearingen. Joao Ricardo Vieira is second in the world standings, 44.99 points behind Swearingen.

Cody Jesus is the event leader with rides of 89, 90.25, 89 and 84.75 points for an aggregate score of 353 and 129 points. Jesus is ranked 18th in the world.

Montana bull riders Dakota Louis of Browning and Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls didn't post a score on Thursday. Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty was also shut out.

Joao Henrique Lucas had a 91.25-point ride for second in the fourth round and Brady Oleson was third at 89.5.

Swearingen scored 85.75 points on his bull. The Piffard, New York, bull rider is third in the event standings.

Two-time defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme and Vieira were both thrown. Leme is now fifth in the world standings.

Vieira is fourth in the event standings and Leme is fifth.

The PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast continues with round five on Friday beginning at 6:45 p.m.

