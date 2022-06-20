Kansas City Outlaws win first PBR Team Series event at North Dakota preseason competition

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Kansas City Outlaws (2-0-0) won the inaugural preseason event in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series over the weekend.

The Outlaws went 2-0 in their games on Friday and Saturday night and then relied on the first-round draft pick to put up a massive 90-point qualified ride in the one-ride-per team bonus round the PBR reported in a press release.

The Outlaws had defeated the Nashville Stampede (1-1-0) on Friday night and again won their five-on-five game on Saturday by defeating the Oklahoma Freedom (1-1-0) with a 173.75-87.75 victory. In the bonus round set up to determine the two-day event’s winning team among the two undefeated teams, the Outlaws and the Carolina Cowboys (2-0-0), who had defeated the Missouri Thunder (1-1-0) earlier in the evening, Dalton Kasel tallied 90.75 points on Oilfield Outlaw’s Yellow Feather, while the Cowboys’ Daylon Swearingen was bucked off.

Kasel was named the event MVP, tallying an aggregate score of 180.25 points after also riding WSM’s Nasty Wishes for 89.5 points on Friday night.

The second and final preseason event of the PBR Team Series, the PBR Tryon Chute Out, is scheduled for Tryon, North Carolina, on Friday and Saturday.

