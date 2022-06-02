Montana bull riders Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis sign PBR Team Series free agent deals

BILLINGS — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis of Browning will be competing in the first-year Professional Bull Riders Team Series.

Triplett, who now lives in Canton, South Dakota, signed a free agent deal with the Nashville Stampede.

Triplett is an eight-time PBR World Finals qualifier. He made his PBR debut in 2011 and three times has finished in the year-end top 10 standings. Triplett's best finish was when he placed third in the final standings in 2014. Triplett, 30, placed 33rd in the final world standings this year.

Louis, ranked 29th, has signed with the Austin Gamblers via free agency.

Louis, 29, claimed the win at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, the last stop on the regular-season Unleash The Beast tour, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 1. He has one career UTB win and eight victories competing below the premier series level with the PBR.

Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty was recently drafted in the fourth round as the 25th overall pick by the Arizona Ridge Riders at the PBR Team Series Draft in Arlington, Texas.

The first competition in the inaugural season of the Team Series is July 25-26 at the Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days. The championships are Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas.

