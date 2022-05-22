New York bull rider Daylon Swearingen is PBR world champion

FORT WORTH, Texas – Daylon Swearingen joined PBR royalty on Sunday here at Dickies Arena.

Competing at the first Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth, Swearingen rode to the event title with a 6-for-8 performance and the 2022 world championship.

The PBR reported the 22-year-old from Piffard, New York, is just the seventh rider to win both the world championship and World Finals in the same year, joining Jose Vitor Leme (2021 – Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), Jess Lockwood (2019 – Volborg), Silvano Alves (2014 – Pilar do Sul Brazil), J.B. Mauney (2013 – Statesville, North Carolina), Renato Nunes (2010 – Buritama, Brazil) and Mike Lee (2004 – Decatur, Texas).

According to a tweet from PBR insider Justin Felisko, Swearingen is the first bull rider since Mike Lee in 2004 to claim an eight-round World Finals and world title in the same season. Lee was born in Billings.

Swearingen’s world title marks the first time a New York native has been the PBR champion.

In riding to the world championship, Swearingen earned a $1 million bonus and will have his name engraved on the Jerome Robinson Cup. For capturing the World Finals event win, Swearingen received a $300,000 bonus.

Overall this year, Swearingen earned $1,697,481.63. The PBR reported that over the course of the 2022 campaign, Swearingen covered 26 of 60 bulls.

“It was a battle until the end, and it hasn’t quite set in yet,” a PBR press release quoted Swearingen as saying when he was presented his world championship buckle. “My grandma passed away this past year, and I know she’s watching over me. It’s really special having my family here. They keep praying for me and pushing me forward.”

Overall for the year, Swearingen finished with 1,717.49 points. Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 world champion from Brazil who the PBR reported was competing with a broken foot, finished second in the world standings — 442.49 points behind Swearingen.

Joao Ricardo Vieira — who at age 37 was aiming to become the oldest world champion in PBR history — was third in the overall year-end standings, 600.99 points off the lead.

Luciano De Castro, who recorded the only score among the 12 riders in the championship round Sunday with a 91-point ride, finished fourth in the world standings, 739.49 points behind Swearingen.

Back-to-back defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme was fifth in the final standings, trailing Swearingen by 803.66 points.

Leme was fifth in the event standings. Leme didn’t compete on Sunday after being stepped on in the abdomen after he was thrown by Crossover in round six on Saturday. The PBR reported “he was subsequently transported to a local hospital with four broken ribs.”

Dakota Louis of Browning and Columbia Falls native Mike Triplett didn’t record a qualified ride at the event. Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty was also shut out.

Louis, the winner of the UTB event in Billings that concluded the regular season, finished the year 29th in the standings. He was 1,467.27 points behind Swearingen. Louis netted $72,329.88 in winnings.

Triplett was 33rd in the final standings, 1,514.49 points back. He tallied $35,211.48 in earnings.

Dougherty finished 16th in the final world standings, 1,294.49 points behind the top spot. Dougherty had earnings of $113,346.33.

Lockwood, the 2017 and 2019 world champion, didn't compete at the season finale. Lockwood separated his left shoulder at a premier series stop in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11 and missed the rest of the season.

In the World Finals event aggregate, Swearingen tallied 539.75 points for first, Cody Jesus was second at 530, Pacheco third at 449.75, De Castro fourth at 357.75 and Leme fifth at 354.75. Vieira was sixth at 353.75.

Daton Kasel, the 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year, won round six on Saturday with a 91.50 and Swearingen was the seventh-round winner on Sunday with a 92.25.

Bob Mitchell, 19, of Steelville, Missouri, earned Rookie of the Year honors. Mitchell finished the year ranked 21st in the standings and edged Clayton Sellars of Florida by 66.92 points in the ROY race.

Brazil’s Mauricio Moreira claimed the Lane Frost/Brent Thurman Award for the top-marked ride of the World Finals with a 94.25-point effort aboard Jive Turkey in round two.

Leme was the Mason Lowe Award winner for the third consecutive time. The award is presented annually to the bull rider with the highest-scored ride during the UTB regular season. Leme turned in a 94.75 atop Ridin Solo in Oklahoma City in Feb.

The Glen Keely Award winner was Griffin Smeltzer of Claresholm, Alberta, Canada. The award is presented to the Canadian bull rider who earned the most points during the year.

Ridin Solo (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty) earned YETI PBR World Champion Bull honors. According to a PBR press release, the award is given to the bovine athlete with the highest average bull score from their six highest-scored regular-season outs and two outs at the World Finals.

Ridin Solo finished the year with a 46.47-point world average, 0.69 points ahead of runner-up and 2021 world champion bull Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch).

Night Hawk (Logan Clancey/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) earned the YETI Built for the Wild Bull of the Finals.

Chad Berger and H.D. Page were named PBR Stock Contractors of the Year. According to a PBR press release, for Berger the honor is his unprecedented 12th, nine of which have been earned in the past consecutive seasons. Page’s D&H Cattle Co. was singled out for the seventh time and first since 2006.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0