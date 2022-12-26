Professional Bull Riders World Finals tickets on sale

FORT WORTH, Texas — This coming May, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals will be held here for the second consecutive season.

The seven-day marathon event will take place at Dickies Arena May 12-14 and 18-21 2023, to conclude the 30th anniversary individual season and crown the 2023 PBR world titlist.

During the 2023 season, the PBR is celebrating its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport. Since their trailblazing initiative, the PBR has awarded nearly $300 million in prize money.

Rounds 1-2 are set for May 12-13, followed by round three on May 14. The season-end event will continue with rounds 4-6 on May 18-20, and come to a climactic end with both round seven and the championship round on May 21.

The first six rounds will feature all 40 competing riders matched against the toughest bulls. Following the conclusion of the sixth round on May 20, a minimum of 30 riders will advance to round seven on May 21. All riders who record a score in the previous rounds will advance. Should that field be fewer than 30 contenders, riders will be drawn back by world rank until the 30-rider round is filled.

Following the seventh round, the scores from the seven outs will be combined and the top 12 riders will advance for an additional round of competition. After the championship round, the rider with the top aggregate score at the event will be named the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event winner, and the rider with the most elite series points will be crowned the world champion.

In addition to paying out the $1 million bonus to the PBR world champion, the World Finals event winner will receive $300,000 and each round winner will net $35,000.

Single-day tickets for the World Finals are on sale and start at $46, plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena box office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.