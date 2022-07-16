ProRodeo Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The stars of ProRodeo converged when the 2022 ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductees led by Trevor Brazile, the king of PRCA cowboys with 26 world championships, were inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Brazile is joined in the induction class by four-time PRCA world champion bareback rider Bobby Mote (2002, 2007, 2009-2010), world champion team roper Bobby Harris (1991), the late stock contractor Jake Beutler, rodeo clown Rick Young, four-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman, rodeo notable Mel Potter, world champion steer wrestler Roy Duvall’s horse Whiskey and late world champion barrel racer Ardith Bruce and WPRA notable Cindy Rosser.

The rodeo committee from Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell also was also put into the Hall.

The 2022 Ken Stemler Pioneer Award, which recognizes those who have provided groundbreaking, innovative ideas and forward thinking that help the development, advancement, and success of the PRCA and/or the Hall of Fame and their missions is being awarded posthumously to John Van Cronkhite, the first general manager of the National Finals Rodeo in 1959.

Brazile, ProRodeo’s only $7-million cowboy, has 26 gold buckles that include a PRCA-record 14 in all-around (2002-04, 2006-15, 2018), three in tie-down roping (2007, 2009-10) and one in team roping (2010) to go with the National Finals Steer Roping gold buckles in 2006-07, 2011, 2013-15 and 2019-20.

“It takes a while to sink in in theory,” Brazile said about his induction. “But it doesn’t really hit you until you walk through these halls and see people who have been icons in the sport, who you don’t hear about everyday but when you come through this Hall you realize what they have done and their contributions to the sport. Accolades are great, but to know you have contributed to make this sport better than you found it, that’s probably the biggest compliment anybody could ever give you.”

Most PRCA cowboys today don’t compete in three events, but that’s something Brazile took great pride in during his decorated career.

“It just wasn’t an option for me,” Brazile said. “I didn’t want to be specialized. There’s nothing wrong with it, it just wasn’t for me. I wanted to be known as a cowboy and not specialized in any one discipline. That was the way I went at it. Yeah, there were some ups and downs, but when you are standing here on a day like today it is well worth the sacrifices it took.

“My grasp of reality knowing that there were guys who were more talented and more physically adapted to what we do was probably my biggest strength because it kept me working hard. It kept me refining my horsemanship because in everything I did, horses played such a big role in my success. We did that in a way that it made up for some of the shortcomings. My horses made me better than I thought I ever would be.”

Mote takes time to celebrate

Mote, who retired in 2017 at the age of 41, qualified for 15 consecutive NFRs from 2001-2015 and was reserve world champion in 2001 and 2006.

“It’s a tremendous honor, there’s no other way to put it,” Mote said. “I’ve had a lot of time to think about it as I’ve been trying to work on my speech and think about what it means. In rodeo we are sort of conditioned to try to be as humble as possible because it doesn’t matter what you’ve accomplished or who you are. Because every time you nod your head you can get a mouth full of dirt pretty easily. Rodeo has a way of humbling you.

“The nice thing about this is like obviously I’m done riding bareback horses. I’m not concerned with whether I’m entered or if my last ride was good or not. It kind of doesn’t matter anymore. It sort of brings a little closure to a cowboy’s career and at the end of it it’s an atta’ boy from the rodeo world to say you did good and we recognize it. There’s only been 21 bareback riders that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. There’s a lot of guys that are in the Hall that are truly great, so to be in the same Hall as those people it truly means something. I’m really grateful for this honor because there’s a lot of great contestants that aren’t in the hall. So, it’s something I’ll allow myself to celebrate.”

Harris humbled

Harris qualified 18 times in team roping in 1981-82, 1984-95 and 1997, 1999, 2002, and 2010. He also qualified for the NFSR in 1986-91 and 1993, 2006.

Harris, a team roping heeler, captured the 1991 team roping title while roping with fellow team roping Hall of Famer Tee Woolman.

“It’s an honor when you’re elected on other people’s thoughts and stuff. It’s really humbling to be included with the other Hall of Famers in ProRodeo,” Harris said. “It means so much to me because the PRCA has been my whole life since I was little boy. I always wanted to be a cowboy. To be able to be included in this Hall of Fame is just really humbling and very honorable."

Beutler joins family in Hall

Lynn Beutler of Elk City, Okla., was an integral part of professional rodeo for 40 years, becoming one of the sport’s most widely known stock contractors in the family rodeo company known as Beutler Brothers. The company, started in 1929 with Lynn, Jake, and Elra Beutler, was recognized as one of the top stock contracting firms producing rodeos across the Southwest and Northwest. Jake passed away in March of 1975. He was 72.

Now, Jake is a ProRodeo Hall of Fame member like family members Lynn, Elra, Jiggs, and Bennie.

Young soaks in experience

In 1974, Young was selected to work the NFR in Oklahoma City and in 1980 he was named PRCA’s Clown of the Year. He was named Coors Man in the Can at the NFR in 1991, 1994 and 1996-97.

“Everybody has been calling me, so I hope (it’s set in). I tell you what I’ve never seen anything like it with the outpouring of support I’ve gotten for my induction,” Young said. “It’s really something and it’s an experience that everyone should have the opportunity to experience because it really is something special."

Medicine Woman was a star horse

Medicine Woman was the four-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year (2011, 2014-16) and the two-time saddle bronc horse of the National Finals Rodeo (2010 and 2015). She retired after competing at the 2020 Wrangler NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. She passed away this past December at the age of 19.

Medicine Woman was selected to the NFR 12 times. Her first trip was in 2009 in the bareback riding. She made her debut in the saddle bronc riding in 2010 and never looked back. She was selected in saddle bronc riding from 2010-2020.

Duvall thrilled for Whiskey

Duvall, who won world titles in 1967, 1969 and 1972 spent nine years riding Whiskey.

“He was a great horse and the greatest horse that I ever owned. I owned some pretty darn good horses, and he was by far the best. He was part thoroughbred and tough as nails. We’d go to Houston and rodeos like that and probably 30 or 40 guys would make runs on him. That horse never did quit on me, and I hauled him for nine years.”

Potter is Hall-bound

Combine Potter’s longevity as a competitor with his decade of success (1964-73) as a stock contractor with Rodeos Inc., and his time served on the PRCA Board of Directors and being selected as the 2015 Legend of ProRodeo, and it adds up to him going into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo joins Hall

The rodeo committee from Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell was thrilled to join the prestigious ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Despite a destructive windstorm that damaged its rodeo grounds on May 12, Nebraska’s Big Rodeo is still scheduled to take place July 27-30.

Bruce, Rosser and Cotton honored

1964 WPRA World Champion Bruce will be inducted into the WPRA Barrel Racing category, while Rosser will be inducted as a WPRA notable.

A larger-than-life personality Bruce lived life to the fullest and passed away June 27. She was 90.

Rosser, like Bruce, has been a staunch supporter of the WPRA for decades and has worked every facet of the rodeo business. Born December 7, 1954, to Cotton and Linda Rosser in Yuba City, California, she grew up horseback and rodeo has remained her life’s work. She joined the GRA/WPRA in 1969 and served 20-plus years on the Board of Directors. She was the California Circuit barrel racing champion in 1982.

Cotton was a legendary stock contractor who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1995. He passed away June 22 at his home in Marysville, California. He was 93.

Rosser is only the second WPRA notable to earn induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame with Florence Youree being the first.