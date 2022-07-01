Ronan High graduate Tyler Houle is off to a fast start in NRA steer wrestling

BILLINGS — Tyler Houle’s 2021 rodeo season was like a sad country song.

“My truck broke down, my horse got injured,” offered the Bozeman steer wrestler.

Houle has already won four events one month into the Mountain Health Co-Op Tour and surpassed his regular season earnings from a year ago.

Houle’s victory laps began at the season opener in Conrad. He followed two weeks later with another win at Wilsall.

“Conrad is a fun little rodeo,” said Houle. “Everything just worked out. Wilsall, I just handled my business there.

“It helps with your confidence, to keep me rolling.”

Last weekend, he posted consecutive victories at Polson and Big Timber. Houle has already surpassed his regular-season earnings from a year ago and has more than doubled up his lead in the 2022 standings.

Houle, a 2017 graduate of Ronan High School, won the Northern Rodeo Association steer wrestling title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

He expected more of the same in 2021 but his primary horse, Apple suffered a hairline fracture of the coffin bone. The coffin bone is the foundation for a horse’s hoof.

Forced to ride borrowed mounts for much of the summer, he still managed to qualify for the NRA Finals at Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. There, he tied for third in the average and finished seventh in the final year-end standings.

“Now I’m trying to get back on my feet,” Houle said of this summer.

This summer, he is riding Anamous, a 13-year-old bay mare. It was his hazing horse in high school and college. Houle even rode the horse for ranch work when he was attending college in Texas.

“The first time we bought him, I jumped on a steer,” he said. “We knew he was built for us. That’s why we kept him around.”

Having a second horse ready was advice passed along from his father Hugh. Hugh Houle was a seven-time Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Houle’s grandfather Bob was also a steer wrestler.

“I’m third generation,” said Houle. “I had a good foundation.”

With Apple at home in Ronan and Anamous in the primary role, Houle is making sure Sauce, a three-year-old half-brother to Apple, will be ready when called upon.

“Dad always said to make sure you keep one coming up,” said the son. “To have something at home you keep in case you need another horse in the future.”

Houle competed for Laramie County Community College, the University of Montana and Odessa College before returning home.

“I decided it was time to work,” he said.

Houle currently works for a tree service in Bozeman. “I climb trees, I’m in the bucket … I do all sorts of stuff,” he said.

His days begin at 7:30 a.m., “Sometimes earlier,” he said and works four 10-hour days during the week.

“Oh yeah, it can get tiring,” admitted Houle. “Fridays, all I want to do is lay around the house. I’ve always been kind of an athlete. You have to have self-discipline, so I get up, ride some horses and get some work done.”

His weekends are time to steer wrestle.

He plans to enter all three Mountain Health Co-op events — Harlowton, Ennis, Choteau — during the Fourth of July run and might enter an Indian rodeo in Lame Deer. He is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribe.

“I feel really good about it,” Houle said of his fast start. “This year, I’m kind of coming at it like a business. I want to enter smart and get some money won.”

