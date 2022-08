Scoreboard: Cheyenne Frontier Days results

Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne, Wyo., July 23-31

Bareback

First Performance: 1. Tilden Hooper, 88, $2,448; 2. Ty Pope, 86, $1,836; 3. Tim O’Connell and Rocker Steiner, 84.5, $872 each.

Second Performance: 1. Bronc Marriott, 89, $2,448; 2. Orin Larsen, 82.5, $1,836; 3. Keenan Hayes, 82, $1,224; 4. (tie) Ethan Mazurenko and Caleb Bennett, 81, $204 each.

Third Performance: 1. Yance Day, 85.5, $2,448; 2. (tie) Jacek Frost and Kyle Bloomquist, 84.5, $1,530 each; 4. Matthew Smith, 84, $612.

Fourth Performance: 1. Ty Breuer, 86, $2,448; 2. Dean Thompson, 85, $1,530; 3. (tie) Anthony Thomas and Tanner Aus, 84, $1,071 each.

Fifth Performance: 1. Will Lowe, 86, $2,448; 2. Kade Sonnier, 85.5, $1,836; 3. R.C. Landingham, 83.5, $1,224; 4. A.J. Ruth, 82.5, $612.

Sixth Performance: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 87, $2,448; 2. Cole Franks, 86.5, $1,836; 3. Seth Hardwick, 84, $1,224; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 83, $612.

First Semifinal: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $3,164; 2. Cole Franks, 85.5, $2,397; 3. Will Lowe, 84.5, $1,726; 4. R.C. Landingham, 84, $1,150; 5. Ty Breuer, 83.5, $671; 6. Tanner Aus, 83, $479.

Second Semifinal: 1. (tie) Jacek Frost, Dean Thompson, and Caleb Bennett, 85.5 points, $2,419 each; 4. (tie) Evan Betony and Tim O'Connell, 85, $911 each; 6. (tie) Yance Day, Bronc Marriott and Ty Pope, 84, $160 each.

Finals: 1. Tim O'Connell, 88.5, $8,481; 2. R.C. Landingham, 87.5, $6,425; 3. (tie) Garrett Shadbolt and Tanner Aus, 86.5, $3,855 each; 5. (tie) Ty Breuer and Yance Day, 85.5, $1,542 each.

Steer wrestling

Qualifier: 1. Trell Etbauer, 5.7, $4,016; 2. (tie) Cody Cabral and Gary Gilbert, 5.8, $3,382 each; 4. Mike McGinn, 6.3, $2,748; 5. (tie) Talon Roseland and Marc Joiner, 6.4, $2,114 each; 7. (tie) Denard Butler and Justin Simon, 6.5, $1,268 each; 9. Ty Allred, 6.6, $634; 10. Denton Good, 6.7, $211. Wild Card: 1. Caden Camp, 5.5, $3,286; 2. Colt Honey, 5.7, $2,940; 3. Rhett Witt, 6.8, $2,594; 4. Jaret Whitman, 7.0, $2,248; 5. Walt Arnold, 7.1, $1,902; 6. Wacey L Real Bird, 7.5, $1,556; 7. (tie) Blare Romsa and Brian Snell, 7.7, $1,038 each; 9. Denton Petersen, 7.8, $519; 10. Winsten McGraw, 8.2, $173.

First Performance: 1. Denard Butler, 6.5, $1,500; 3. Walt Arnold, 6.7, $1,500; 4. Colten Leech, 6.8, $1,000; 4. Emmett Edler, 7.0, $500.

Second Performance: 1. Denton Good, 6.6, $2,000; 2. Mason Couch, 7.2, $1,500; 3. Gus Franzen, 8.1, $1,000; 4. Shane Frey, 8.2, $500.

Third Performance: 1. Will Lummus, 5.9, $2,000; 2. Justin Kimsey, 6.0, $1,500; 3. Caden Camp, 6.3, $1,000; 4. Trell Etbauer, 6.8, $500.

Fourth Performance: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Bridger Chambers, 8.0, $1,750; 3. Rooster Yazzie, 8.3, $1,000; 4. Chance Norwood, 8.9, $500.

Fifth Performance: 1. (tie) Eli Lord and Curtis Cassidy, 7.5, $1,750 each; 3. J.D. Struxness, 7.7, $1,000; 4. Rowdy Parrot, 8.2, $500.

Sixth Performance: 1. Adam Musil, 7.5, $2,000; 2. Justin Shaffer, 7.6, $1,500; 3. Cody Harmon, 8.5, 8.5, $1,000; 4. Talon Roseland, 8.9, $500.

First Semifinal: 1. Justin Shaffer, 6.5, $4,060; 2. Talon Roseland, 7.4, $3,360; 3. Emmett Edler, 7.5, $2,660; 4. Cody Harmon, 7.6, $1,960; 5. Denard Butler, 7.8, $1,260; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 7.8, $700.

Second Semifinal: 1. Jesse Brown, 6.9, $4,060; 2. Will Lummus, 7.2, $3,360; 3. Bridger Chambers, 7.6, $2,660; 4. Mason Couch, 7.9, $1,960; 5. Trell Etbauer, 8.9, $1,260; 6. Denton Good, 9.1, $700.

Finals: 1. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Justin Shaffer, 5.4, $6,450 each; 3. Talon Roseland, 6.2, $5,100; 4. Bridger Chambers, 6.9, $4,200; 5. Jesse Brown, 7.0, $3,300; 6. Mason Couch, 7.3, $2,400; 7. Rowdy Parrott, 7.5, $1,500; 8. Cody Harmon, 10.2, $600.

Team roping

Qualifier: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 7.1, $3,590 each; 2. (tie) Kyon Kreutzer/Clancy Kreutzer and Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 7.8, $2,957 each; 4. (tie) Jake Orman/Brye Crites, Britt Williams/Cayden Cox and Reno Stoebner/Tyler McKnight, 8.0, $1,971 each: 7. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, $1,267 each; 10. Brayden Schmidt/Andy Carlson, 8.2, $845; 11. (tie) Jay Ellerman/Marcus Banister and Beau Herbert/Cody Hogan, 8.3, $528 each. Wild Card: 1. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 7.4, $2,394 each; 2. (tie) Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway and Cooper White/Tucker White, 7.5, $1,971 each; 4. Brandon Beer/Daniel Braman IV, $1,549; 5. Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 7.8, $1,267; 6. Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 8.1, $1,126; 7. (tie) Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry and Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 8.3, $915 each; 9. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell and Brandon Farris/Derrick Jantzen, 8.4, $634 each; 12. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 9.0, $282.

First Performance: 1. Rio Nutter/Daine McNenny, 10.4, $2,000 each; 2. Jon Peterson/Levi O’Keeffe, 10.70, $1,500; 3. Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 11.60, $1,000; 4. Brayden Parker/Dustin Searcy, 13.0, $500.

Second Performance: 1. (tie) Turner Harris/Matt Kasner and Jay Tittel/Cole Cooper, 8.0, $1,750 each; 3. Rhett Anderson/Max Kreutzer, 9.0, $1,000; 4. Kyon Kreutzer/Clancey Kreutzer, 9.0, $500.

Third Performance: 1. Miles Kobold/Clint Brower, 8.6, $2,000 each; 2. Jeff Johnston/Jett Hillman, 8.7, $1,500; 3. Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 8.9, $1,000; 4. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 9.0, $500.

Fourth Performance: 1. Clayton Van Aken/Jayden Johnson, 9.4, $2,000 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 9.6, $1,500; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.0, $1,000; 4. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 11.5, $500.

Fifth Performance: 1. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 8.1, $2,000 each; 2. Chad Masters/Paul Eaves, 8.9, $1,500; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 9.0, $1,000; 4. Tyler Waters/Matt Sherwood, 9.8, $500.

Sixth Performance: 1. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 7.9, $2,000 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 8.4, $1,500; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 8.6, $1,000; 4. Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway, 9.0, $500.

First Semifinal: 1. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 8.4, $5,200 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 9.1, $4,300; 3. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 9.7, $3,400; 4. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 10.6, $2,500; 5. Tyler Waters/Matt Sherwood, 11.1, $1,600; 6. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 13.4, $900.

Second Semifinal: 1. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 8.7, $5,200 each; 2. Chad Masters/Paul Eaves, 9.1, $4,300; 3. Turner Harris/Matt Kasner, 9.3, $3,400; 4. Brayden Parker/Dustin Searcy, 11.0, $2,500; 5. Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 18.0, $1,600; 6. Rio Nutter/Daine McNenny, 19.0, $900.

Finals: 1. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 7.5, $9,200 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Chad Masters/Paul Eaves, 8.3, $7,400 each; 4. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 8.7, $5,600; 5. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 9.6, $4,400; 6. Brayden Parker/Dustin Searcy, 9.9, $3,200; 7. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 10.2, $2,000; 8. Turner Harris/Matt Kasner, 10.4, $800.

Saddle bronc

First Performance: 1. Zeke Thurston, 87, $2,354; 2. Tanner Butner and Quintin Taylor, 83.5, $1,471 each; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Chase Brooks, 82.5, $294 each.

Second Performance: 1. Kade Bruno, 86, $2,354; 2. (tie) Ross Griffin and Leon Fountain, 84.5, $1,471 each; 4. Taygen Schuelke, 80.5, $589.

Third Performance: 1. Stetson Wright, 84.5, $2,354; 3. Isaac Diaz, 84, $1,766; 3. Ryder Wright, 83.5, $1,177; 4. Will Pollock, 83, $588.

Fourth Performance: 1. Riggin Smith, 85.5, $2,354; 2. Damian Brennan, 82.5, $1,766; 3. Weston Patterson, 81, $1,177; 4. Kody Rinehart, 80, $589.

Fifth Performance: 1. Ben Andersen, 83.5, $2,354; 2. (tie) Lefty Marvel Holman and Wade Sundell, 81, $1,471 each; 4. Dawson Dahm, 78, $588.

Sixth Performance: 1. Wyatt Casper, 86.5, $2,341; 2. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $1,756; 3. Jake Clark, 81, $1,171; 4. Dean Wadsworth, 80.5, $585.

First Semifinal: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $3,051; 2. Riggin Smith, 86.5, $2,312; 3. Sterling Crawley, 86, $1,664; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Dean Wadsworth, 84, $878 each; 6. (tie) Damian Brennan and Lefty Marvel Holman, 83, $231 each.

Second Semifinal: 1. Quintin Taylor, 86 $3,051; 2. Kade Bruno, 84, $2,312; 3. Stetson Wright, 83.5, $1,664; 4. Ross Griffin, 83, $1,110; 5. Will Pollock, 82.5, $647; 6. (tie) Weston Patterson and Tanner Butner, 82, $231 each.

Finals: 1. Stetson Wright, 88, $8,180; 2. Lefty Marvel Holman, 87.5, $6,197; 3. Zeke Thurston, 87, $4,462; 4. Sterling Crawley, 87, $2,975; 5. Dean Wadsworth, 85.5, $1,735; 6. Tanner Butner, 85, $1,239.

Tie-down roping

Qualifier: 1. Cash Enderli, 9.8, $5,172; 2. (tie) Rowdy Haferkamp and Colt Papy, 10.5, $4,260 each; 4. Haven Meged, 10.6, $3,347; 5. (tie) Hudson Wallace and Caleb Smidt, 11.0, $2,586 each; 7. Beau Cooper, 11.1, $2,130; 8. Marty Yates, 11.2, $1,825; 9. Jake Harris, 11.3, $1,521; 10. Clint Robinson, 11.4, $1,217; 11. Dakota Felton, 11.5, $913; 12. Riley Mason Webb, 11.6, $609. Wild Card: 1. Lane Livingston, 10.2, $3,448; 2. Zaine Mikita, 10.9, $3,043; 3. Walker Akins, 11.0, $2,637; 4. Cash Edward, 11.1, $2,231; 5. (tie) Pryce Harris and Cody Craig, 11.2, $1,724 each; 7. Trevor Hale, 11.3, $1,420; 8. Blake Ash, 11.4, $1,217; 9. Tate Teague, 11.5, $1,014; 10. Quay Howard and Chance Thiessen, 11.8, $710 each; 12. (tie) Cory Solomon and Colton Farquer, 12.0, $203 each.

First Performance: 1. Blake Ash, 12.9, $2,000; 2. Kase Bacque, 13.3, $1,500; 3. Kalai Nobriga, 13.6, $1,000; 4. Jade Lyon, 13.7, $500.

Second Performance: 1. Trent Creager, 11.5, $2,000; 2.Zaine Mikita, 11.9, $1,500; 3. Riley Mason Webb, 12.1, $1,000; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 12.5, $500.

Third Performance: 1. Tyson Durfey, 11.8, $2,000; 2. (tie) Tom Crouse and Trenton Smith, 12.0, $1,250 each; 4. Hudson Wallace, 12.2, $500.

Fourth Performance: 1. Blane Cox, 10.7, $2,000; 2. Quade Hiatt, 11.2, $1,500; 3. Cory Solomon, 11.8, $1,000; 4. Haven Meged, 12.1, $500.

Fifth Performance: 1. Erik Dublanko, 12.2, $2,000; 2. Taylor Santos, 14.2, $1,500; 3. Mike Johnson, 14.3, $1,000; 4. Reese Riemer, 15.6, $500.

Sixth Performance: 1. Hunter Herrin, 12.0, $2,000; 2. Ryan Thibodeaux, 12.2, $1,500; 3. (tie) Jake Pratt and Tyler Milligan, 13.8, $750 each.

First Semifinal: 1. Reese Riemer, 10.5, $5,200; 2. Taylor Santos, 11.1, $4,300; 3. Blane Cox, 11.4, $3,400; 4. Tyler Milligan, 12.6, $2,500; 5. Cory Solomon, 12.8, $1,600; 6. Ryan Thibodeaux, 13.3, $900.

Second Semifinal: 1. Tyson Durfey, 10.7, $5,200; 2. Hudson Wallace, 11.0, $4,300; 3. Blake Ash, 11.5, $3,400; 4. Kase Bacque, 12.2, $2,500; 5. Trenton Smith, 13.1, $1,600; 6. (tie) Trent Creager and Haven Meged, 13.8, $450 each.

Finals: 1. (tie) Ryan Thibodeaux and Cory Solomon, 10.3 seconds, $8,600 each; 3. Blane Cox, 11.1, $6,800; 4. Reese Riemer, 11.9, $5,600; 5. Kase Bacque, 12.6, $4,400; 6. Trenton Smith, 13.3, $3,200; 7. Trent Creager, 13.6, $2,000; 8. Tyler Milligan, 13.8, $800.

Barrel racing

Qualifier: 1. Summer Kosel, 17.02, $7,415; 2. Kassie Mowry, 17.28, $6,356; 3. (tie) Cindy Smith and Shali Lord, 17.39, $4,943 each; 5. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.44, $3,531; 6. Ivy Saebens, 17.48, $2,825; 7. Tarryn Lee, 17.52, $2,229; 8. Katie Chism, 17.55, $1,412; 9. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.58, $1,059; 10. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.61, $706.

First Performance: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 17.38, $2,354; 2. Paige Jones, 17.50, $1765; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.67, $1,177; 4. Michelle Merrick, 17.82, $588.

Second Performance: 1. Taycie Matthews, 17.65, $2,354; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.82, $1,765; 3. Shephanie Fryar, 18.04, $1,177; 4. Shy-Anne Jarrett, 18.07, $588.

Third Performance: 1. Emily Beisel, 17.49, $2,354; 2. Suzanne Brooks, 17.63, $1,765; 3. Rachelle Riggers, 17.64, $1,177; 4. Presley Smith, 17.72, $588.

Fourth Performance: 1. Andrea Busby, 17.20, $2,354; 2. Jamie Chaffin, 17.57, $1,765; 3. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.59, $1,177; 4. Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.70, $588.

Fifth Performance: 1. Jamie Olson, 17.47, $2,354; 2. Jimmie Smith, 17.69, $1,765; 3. Cindy Smith, 17.76, $1,177; 4. Katie Pascoe, 17.77, $588.

Sixth Performance: 1. Tarryn Lee, 17.56, $2,354; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.93, $1,765; 3. Summer Kosel, 18.0, $1,177; 4. Kelly Yates, 18.08, $588.

First Semifinal: 1. Summer Kosel, 17.34, $5,120; 2. Cindy Smith, 17.53, $4,237; 3. Andrea Busby, 17.57, $3,354; 4. (tie) Jamie Chaffin, Cheyenne Wimberley and Katie Pascoe, 17.65, $1,648 each.

Second Semifinal: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 17.16, $5,120; 2. Taycie Matthews, 17.28, $4,237; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.36, $3,354; 4. Rachelle Riggers, 17.47, $2,472; 5. Presley Smith, 17.50, $1,589; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 17.67, $883.

Finals: 1. Andrea Busby, 17.13, $10,240; 2. Leslie Smalygo, 17.21, $8,474; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.24, $6,709; 4. Presley Smith, 17.25, $4,943; 5. Katie Pascoe, 17.26, $3,178; 6. Taycie Matthews, 17.29, $1,765.

Steer roping

First round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 12.5, $6,585; 2. Corey Ross, 13.4, $5,726; 3. Coleman Proctor, 13.5, $4,867; 4. Clay Long, 14.1, $4,008; 5. Cash Myers, 14.2, $3,149; 6. Taylor Santos, 14.6, $2,290; 7. Reo Lohse, 14.8, $1,002; 8. (tie) Reo Lohse and Rob Denny, 14.8, $1,002 each. Second round: 1. Coleman Proctor, 11.4, $6,585; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 12.7, $5,726; 3. Tyler Waters, 12.8, $4,867; 4. Pake Sorey, 13.1, $4,008; 5. Hudson Wallace, 13.2, $3,149; 6. Roger Nonella, 13.6, $2,290; 7. (tie) Ora Taton and Cole Patterson, 13.9, $1,002 each.

Finals: 1. Ora Taton, 13.6, $11,451; 2. Cole Patterson, 14.0, $9,734; 3. Shorty Garten, 16.60, 8,016; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding

First Performance: 1. Jeff Askey, 87.5, $2,397; 2. Colton Kelly, 87, $1,798; 3. Garrett Smith, 86.5, $1,199; 4. Dawson Gleaves, 85, $599.

Second Performance: 1. Dawson Gleaves, 88, $2,397; 2. Brody Yeary, 86, $1,798; 3. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell and Shad Winn, 85, $899 each.

Third Performance: 1. Ky Hamilton, 92.5, $2,397; 2. Cody Teel, 90, $1,798; 3. Creek Young, 88.5, $1,199; 4. Parker Breding, 86, $599.

Fourth Performance: 1. Trey Kimzey, Canyon Bass, 88.5, $2,097 each; 3. Clayton Savage, 86, $1,199; 4. Cody Teel, 83.5, $599.

Fifth Performance: 1. (tie) Tyler Bingham, and Josh Frost, 88, $2,097 each; 3. Trevor Reiste, 87.5, $1,198; 4. Hayes Weight, 86.5, $599.

Sixth Performance: 1. Trevor Reiste, 88.5, $2,397; 2. Reid Oftedahl, 87.5, $1,798; 3. Tyler Bingham, 87, $1,199; 4. (tie) Tyler Taylor and Jake Gardner, 84.5, $300 each.

First Semifinal: 1. Josh Frost, 91, $3,087; 2. (tie) Brady Portenier and Tristen Hutchings, 86, $2,011 each; 4. Tyler Bingham, 83.5, $1,123; 5. Jake Gardner, 82.5, $655; 6. Trey Kimzey, 82, $468.

Second Semifinal: *1. Garrett Smith, 89.5, $3,181; 2. Shad Winn, 86, $2,347; 3. Dawson Gleaves, 83, $1,690; 4. Jeff Askey, 82, $1,123; 5. Jared Parsonage, 80.5, $655; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Finals: 1. Brady Portenier, 92.5, $8,276; 2. (tie) Josh Frost and Garrett Smith, 90, $5,392 each; no other qualified rides.