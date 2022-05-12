Scoreboard: College rodeo

Miles Community College rodeo
May 5-6
Men's team scores: 1. University of Montana, Western UMTW 760.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 390.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 235.00; 4. Dawson Community College DAWSON 215.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 100.00; 6. Miles Community College MILES 40.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 775.00; 2. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 240.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 130.00; 3. University of Montana UMT 130.00; 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 50.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 210.00; 2. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 180.00; 3. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 160.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 70.00; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 70.00; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 50.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 250.00; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 245.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 210.00; 4. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 190.00; 5. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 100.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 117.0; 2. Klingler, Carson UMTW 113.0; 3. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 69.0; 4. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler NMTC 67.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 0.0; 6. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 0.0.
Bareback: 1. Kay, Trevor William UMTW 150.0; 2. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 122.0.
Bull riding: 1. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 0.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU 21.1; 2. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 23.8; 3. Hawtin, Peyton Ty DAWSON 25.6; 4. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 25.8; 5. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 27.2; 6. York, Sylais Kain NWC 11.0; 7. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 27.9; 8. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 11.4.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 13.0; 2. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 13.3; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 14.7; 4. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 20.5; 4. Sigman, Timothy James UMTW 32.9; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 13.6.
Team roping header: 1. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 23.3; 2. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 26.5; 3. Hepper, Cate MTSU 26.2; 4. Phipps, Logan Charles DAWSON 35.8; 4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 12.5; 6. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 12.9; 7. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 13.4; 8. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 14.5.
Team roping heeler: 1. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 23.3; 2. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 26.5; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 26.2; 4. Mackenzie, Tyson Richard DAWSON 35.8; 4. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 12.5; 6. Taylor, Hayden Lane MTSU 12.9; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.4; 8. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 14.5.
Barrel racing: 1. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 28.48; 2. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 28.55; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 28.60; 4. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 28.59; 5. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 28.82; 5. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 14.19; 7. Williams, Michelle Teresa MTSU 29.00; 8. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 42.71.
Breakaway roping: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 4.2; 2. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 5.0; 3. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 6.4; 4. Schmiedeke, Kayla Elaine MTSU 2.5; 5. Dirden, Skylee Paige NMTC 6.8; 6. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 2.9; 7. Rollins, Stephanie Lynn UMT 3.0; 7. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 3.0.
Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 12.2; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 13.1; 3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 13.2; 4. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 13.4; 5. Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON 6.3; 6. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 13.8; 7. Garrett, Braleigh Rae UMTW 14.7; 8. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 14.8.