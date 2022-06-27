 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Northern Rodeo Association results

Northern Rodeo Association

NRA Opheim

Bareback: Bucky McAlpine, Wolf Point, 71, $517; Trevor Kay, Chester, Idaho, 66, 387.75.

Saddle bronc: Carson Klingler, Rexburg, 76, 517; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 66, 387.76.

Bull riding: Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 70, 545.20.

Steer wrestling: Ben Ayre, Glendive, 14.5, 488.80; Jack Cornwell, Glasgow, 19.3., 366.60.

Tie-down roping: Ben Ayre, Glendive, 11.2, 629.80; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 17.6, 472.35; Taylen Lyttle, Cut Bank, 18.2, 314.90; Trevor Klind, Glasgow, 23.3, 157.45.

Team roping: David Wold/John Graham, Glasgow, 7.1, 470; David Madison/Kaiden White Bear, Wolf Point, 8.3, 352.50; Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre, Glendive, 15.1, 235; Jack Cornwell/Jake Newton, Glasgow, 18.8, 117.50.

Barrel racing: Taylissa Lytle, Cut Bank, 16.33, 488.80; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 17.13, 366.60; Laura Kleinjan, Chinook, 22.04, 244.40; Kierra Hougan, Melstone, 22.44, 122.20.

Breakaway: Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 2.9, 601.60; Georgia Orahood, Malta, 4.8, 451.20; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 13.0, 300.80.

Junior barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 17.92, 272.64; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 17.96, 204.48; Blaire Billingsley, Glasgow, 18.31, 136.32; Blake Ozark, Glasgow, 23.79, 68.16.

Junior breakaway: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 3.6, 259.20; JP Cornwall, Glasgow, 21.4, 194.40.

