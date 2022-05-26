Scoreboard: PBR Team Series rider draft

Professional Bull Riders

2022 PBR Team Series Draft

Monday

in Arlington, Texas

Round 1 (Overall Picks 1-8)

1. Austin Gamblers – Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil)

2. Nashville Stampede – Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil)

3. Ariat Texas Rattlers – Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, N.Y.)

(Note: Was later traded, along with Mason Taylor and the No. 26 overall pick during Round 2 to the Carolina Cowboys for Cody Jesus, Joao Ricardo Vieira and the No. 30 overall pick.)

4. Kansas City Outlaws – Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas)

5. Missouri Thunder – Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colo.)

6. Arizona Ridge Riders – Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil)

7. Carolina Cowboys – Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Ariz.)

(Note: Was later traded along with Joao Ricardo Vieira and the No. 30 overall pick during Round 2 to the Texas Rattlers for Daylon Swearingen, Mason Taylor and the No. 26 overall pick.)

8. Oklahoma Freedom – Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, N.C.)

Round 2 (Overall Picks 9-16)

9. Oklahoma Freedom – Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Wash.)

10. Carolina Cowboys – Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil)

(Note: Was later traded along with Cody Jesus and the No. 30 overall pick during Round 2 to the Texas Rattlers for Daylon Swearingen, Mason Taylor and the No. 26 overall pick.)

11. Arizona Ridge Riders – Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil)

12. Missouri Thunder – Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Fla.)

13. Kansas City Outlaws – Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah)

14. Ariat Texas Rattlers – Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas)

(Note: Was later traded, along with Daylon Swearingen and the No. 26 overall pick during Round 2 to the Carolina Cowboys for Cody Jesus, Joao Ricardo Vieira and the No. 30 overall pick.)

15. Nashville Stampede – Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil)

16. Austin Gamblers – Austin Richardson (Dallas)

Round 3 (Overall Picks 17-24)

17. Austin Gamblers – Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil)

18. Nashville Stampede – Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Okla.)

19. Ariat Texas Rattlers – Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho)

20. Kansas City Outlaws – Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil)

21. Missouri Thunder – Cody Teel (College Station, Texas)

22. Oklahoma Freedom – Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Ark.)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Arizona Ridge Riders. They traded their Round 3 and Round 4 draft picks to the Oklahoma Freedom.)

23. Carolina Cowboys – Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas)

24. Arizona Ridge Riders – Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Oklahoma Freedom. They traded their Round 3 and Round 4 draft picks to the Arizona Ridge Riders.)

Round 4 (Overall Picks 25-32)

25. Arizona Ridge Riders – Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Oklahoma Freedom. They traded their Round 3 and Round 4 draft picks to the Arizona Ridge Riders.)

26. Ariat Texas Rattlers – Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Carolina Cowboys and was exchanged as part of their Round 2 trade with the Ariat Texas Rattlers.)

27. Oklahoma Freedom – Briggs Madsen (Tremonton, Utah)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Arizona Ridge Riders. They traded their Round 3 and Round 4 draft picks to the Oklahoma Freedom.)

28. Missouri Thunder– Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas)

29. Kansas City Outlaws – Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri)

30. Carolina Cowboys – Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil)

(Note: This pick was originally held by the Ariat Texas Rattlers and was exchanged as part of their Round 2 trade with the Carolina Cowboys.)

31. Nashville Stampede – Manoelito de Souza Jr. (Itamira, Brazil)

32. Austin Gamblers – Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacembu, Brazil)

Round 5 (Overall Picks 33-40)

33. Austin Gamblers – Conner Halverson (Gordon, Neb.)

34. Nashville Stampede – Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil)

35. Ariat Texas Rattlers – JC Mortensen (Chino Valley, Ariz.)

36. Kansas City Outlaws – Tate Pollmeier (Fort Scott, Kan.)

37. Missouri Thunder – Jesse Petri (Dublin, Texas)

38. Arizona Ridge Riders – Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil)

39. Carolina Cowboys – Cannon Cravens (Porum, Okla.)

40. Oklahoma Freedom – Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Okla.)

Following are the initial five-rider rosters per team:

Austin Gamblers

Jose Vitor Leme, Austin Richardson, Lucas Divino, Claudio Montana Jr., Conner Halverson

Nashville Stampede

Kaique Pacheco, Dener Barbosa, Ryan Dirteater, Manoelito de Souza Jr., Joao Henrique Luca

Ariat Texas Rattlers

Cody Jesus, Joao Ricardo Vieira, Brady Oleson, Brady Fielder, JC Mortensen

Kansas City Outlaws

Dalton Kasel, Kyler Oliver, Rafael Henrique dos Santos, Bob Mitchell, Tate Pollmeier

Missouri Thunder

Colten Fritzlan, Clayton Sellars, Cody Teel, Andrew Alvidrez, Jesse Petri

Arizona Ridge Riders

Luciano De Castro, Mauricio Moreira, Eduardo Aparecido, Chase Dougherty, Marco Eguchi

Carolina Cowboys

Daylon Swearingen, Mason Taylor, Boudreaux Campbell, Ramon de Lima, Cannon Cravens

Oklahoma Freedom

Eli Vastbinder, Derek Kolbaba, Chase Outlaw, Briggs Madsen, Caden Bunch

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0