Scoreboard: PRCA and WPRA world standings

PRCA
World standings
Top 15
(Source: ProRodeo.com)
All-around: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $248,804.46; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 96,812.50; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 88,720.33; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 78,156.71; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 70,183.37; Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, 49,866.66; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 48,297.22; Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M., 35,582.25; Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 33,712.65; Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., 32,520.19; Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 30,607.85; Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 27,967.00; Connor Murnion, Jordan, $26,180.19; Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN, 26,174.90; Wyatt Muggli, Lane, Okla., 25,675.86.
People are also reading…
Bareback: Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 121,659.63; Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 98,911.12; Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 96,721.83; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 94,910.00; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 88,197.05; Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 81,131.06; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 80,926.15; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 78,272.68; R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 75,942.70; Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 69,281.31; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 67,736.00; Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas, 64,434.20; Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 64,345.81; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 53,296.77; Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 50,128.13.
Saddle bronc: Sage Newman, Melstone, 174,635.59; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 125,622.76; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 124,904.75; Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 107,969.24; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 96,992.26; Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, 90,389.96; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84,718.25; Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 75,660.75; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwoord Park, Alberta, 71,785.68; Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 69,692.15; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 68,907.96; Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 67,100.78; Kade Bruno, Chalis, Idaho, 60,767.64; Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 57,691.54; Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 57,482.36.
Bull riding: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 196,922.22; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 151,438.49; Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 115,633.09; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 86,602.02; Garret Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 83,339.46; Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 80,607.05; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 78,449.73; Lukasey Morris, Union City, Okla., 78,232.11; JR Stratford, Byers, Kan., 74,864.29; Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 69,970.57; Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 66,956.57; Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask., 60,293.65; Cole Fisher, Jefferson City, Mo., 56,517.48; Ky Hamiltn, Mackay, QL, 55,851.11; Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kan., 55,554.65.
Steer wrestling: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 85,089.71; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 80,461.81; J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 73,852.39; Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 72,591.13; Timmy Sparing, Helena, 62,970.90; Ty Erickson, Helena, 58,968.50; Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 56,699.56; Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 54,438.63; Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 52,147.65; Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 48,593.82; Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 47,870.70; Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 46,080.96; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 45,672.33; Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 44,185.50; Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 41,993.23.
Team roping (headers): Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., 135,801.27; Clay Tryan, Billings, 100,767.92; Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., 76,052.57; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 66,934.57; Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, 66,737.95; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla, 65,826.61; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., 59,353.63; Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., 58,018.40; Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., 52,264.33; Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 50,073.05; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., 49,955.25; Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., 46,500.23; Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 44,966.19; Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla., 42,861.16; Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, 41,360.95.
Team roping (heelers): Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, SP, 135,801.27; Buddy Hawkins, Columbus, Kan., 76,052.57; Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 73,994.69; Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 66,960.02; Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 66,813.78; Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 65,826.61; Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 62,725.29; Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 59,353.63; Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 58,018.40; Bryce Crites, Welch, Okla., 51,737.23; Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 50,073.05; Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 49,672.96; Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., 48,123.00; Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 46,237.95; Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 44,966.19.
Tie-down roping: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 132,705.28; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 118,520.93; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 97,327.77; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 90,492.34; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 90,461.65; Haven Meged, Miles City, 83,027.72; Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla, 82,034.65; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 80,814.17; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 74,457.94; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 73,693.99; Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 68,806.98; Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 62,288.57; Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 62,204.93; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 61,444.05; Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 51,909.05.
Steer roping: Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 45,628.20; Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas, 45,272.04; Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 41,067.38; Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas, 40,675.87; Clay Long, Stephenville, Texas, 38,509.10; J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 32,982.09; Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 32,635.87; Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas, 30,095.43; Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 27,327.91; Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla, 27,105.65; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 26,130.00; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 23,992.35; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 23,155.20; Cash Myers, Kaufman, Texas, 22,481.51; John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas, 21,708.38.
Barrel racing: Joron Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 95,914.65; Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 73,550.95; Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 60,497.10; Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 56,119.46; Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, 55,588.14; Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 49,034.90; Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, N.M., 40,786.72; Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 40,418.49; Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 39,018.46; Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 36,570.29; Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 34,350.48; Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo., 32,784.80; Margo Crowther, North Myers, Fla., 32,604.22; Bayleigh Choate, Fort Worth, Texas, 30,739.88; Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 30,710.30.
Breakaway roping: Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 50,249.66; Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 42,192.88; Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 41,095.25; Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 39,805.24; JJ Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 32,075.50; Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 32,017.13; Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, 26,710.24; Samantah Fulton, Miller, S.D., 23,671.92; Laramie Johnson, Shreveport, La., 22,515.85; Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 22,119.79; Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 21,235.29; Amber Crawford, Boyd, Texas, 19,616.43; Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas, 19,159.88; Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 18,895.17; Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 17,828.17.