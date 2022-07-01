 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: PRCA and WPRA world standings

PRCA

World standings

As of June 30

Top 15

All-around: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $248,804.46; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 81,186.73; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 57,816.23; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 47,156.58; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 43,230.90; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 38,537.63; Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, 37,362.80; Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., 30,882.99; Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 28,859.45; Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M., 26,690.21; Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 26,242.42; Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 25,878.83; Bart Brunson, Terry, MS, 24,606.96; Wyatt Muggli, Lane, Okla., 19,933.40; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 19,703.04.

Bareback: Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 116,821.81; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 72,303.90; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 71,681.61; Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 70,401.83; Tim O’Connell, Zingle, Iowa, 70,359.33; Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 66,198.40; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 64,203.14; Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas, 60,467.64; R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 56,979.90; Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 56,349.79; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 54,692.68; Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 51,950.07; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 47,179.54; Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 43,292.13; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 40,814.51.

Saddle bronc: Sage Newman, Melstone, 151,232.01; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 124,904.75; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 109,679.78; Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 99,141.23; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 86,793.73; Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, 67,078.42; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 57,636.22; Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 56,053.44; Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 54,181.42; CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 50,895.63; Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 50,641.13; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 49,063.49; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 48,908.65; Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 48,484.01; Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 47,204.57.

Bull riding: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 196,922.22; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 132,560.79; Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 115,633.09; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 82,941.84; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 81,647.50; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 78,449.73; Lukasey Morris, Union City, Okla., 67,260.56; Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 59,801.70; Ky Hamilton, Mackay, QL, 55,851.11; Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 55,443.18; JR Stratford, Byers, Kan., 54,112.78; Chance Schott, McLaughlin, S.D., 53,872.99; Bubba Greig, Estherville, Iowa, 53,079.01; Ernie Courson, Okeechobee, Fla., 51,732.28; Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, Mo., 50,081.81.

Steer wrestling: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 80,958.51; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 68,915.38; Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 59,696.25; Timmy Sparing, Helena, 49,414.73; Nick Guy, Sparta, WI, 47,870.70; J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 47,819.67; Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 43,761.52; Ty Erickson, Helena, 41,422.30; Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 41,149.80; Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 39,291.18; Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 39,118.13; Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 38,145.07; Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 35,937.63; Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 35,475.00; Jesse Brown, Baker, City, Ore., 35,459.00.

Team roping (headers): Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., 90,996.58; Clay Tryan, Billings, 87,653.67; Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., 64,701.60; Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, 53,746.73; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., 45,791.35; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 43,907.78; Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., 42,291.66; Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., 41,952.99; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 40,930.78; Jake Orman, Prairie, MS, 40,433.86; Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 40,385.42; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., 39,543.79; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., 39,537.35; Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., 35,202.05; Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., 34,830.47.

Team roping (heelers): Junior Nogueira, Presidente Purdente, SP, 90,996.58; Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 73,994.69; Buddy Hawkins, Columbus, Kan., 64,701.60; Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 53,845.77; Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 49,763.80; Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla, 46,716.90; Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 45,791.35; Jeremy Buhler, Arrowood, AB, 43,786.99; Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 42,291.66; Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 40,385.42; Brye Crites, Welch, Okla, 39,906.76; Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 39,537.35; Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 39,261.50; Paul Eaves, Ionedell, Mo., 37,435.16; Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 36,002.46.

Tie-down roping: John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 107,547.93; Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 101,475.68; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 73,715.40; Tyler Milligan, Pahuska, Okla., 73,069.75; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 71,829.45; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 59,587.32; Haven Meged, Miles City, 58,565.20; Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 54,219.33; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 54,117.46; Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 54,001.08; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 51,776.99; Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 46,237.74; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 45,002.91; Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 43,523.66; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 42,577.71.

Steer roping: Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas, 41,033.85; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 40,346.51; Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas, 38,383.53; Clay Long, Stephenville, Texas, 35,259.53; Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 32,113.99; Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 31,206.77; Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas, 27,414.09; Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 26,393.24; J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 26,236.92; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 25,094.75; Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla., 24,372.56; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 23,746.39; Cash Myers, Kaufman, Texas, 22,481.51; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 20,961.10; John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas, 19,562.68.

WPRA barrel racing (June 22): Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 95,914.65; Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 73,550.95; Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 60,497.10; Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 56,119.46; Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, 55,588.14; Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 49,034.90; Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, N.M., 40,786.72; Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 40,418.49; Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla, 39,018.46; Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 36,570.29; Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 34,350.48; Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo., 32,784.80; Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, Fla., 32,604.22; Bayleigh Choate, Fort Worth, Texas, 30,739.88; Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 30,710.30.

WPRA breakaway roping (June 22): Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 50,249.66; Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 42,192.88; Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 41,095.25; Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 39,805.24; JJ Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 32,075.50; Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 32,017.13; Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, 26,710.24; Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., 23,671.92; Laramie Johnson, Shreveport, La., 22,515.85; Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 22,119.79; Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 21,235.29; Amber Crawford, Boyd, Texas, 19,616.43; Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas, 19,159.88; Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 18,895.17; Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 17,828.17.

