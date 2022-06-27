Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

Augusta American Legion Rodeo
Augusta, June 26
Bareback: 1. Ty Owens, 65.5, $1,448.
Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Whitehouse, 6.4, $752; 2. Ross Mosher, 7.3, $564; 3. Will Powell, 7.9, $376; 4. Ethan Stensrud, 9.7, $188.
Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.0, $954 each; 2. Will Griffel/Jake Griffel, 7.3, $790; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 7.9, $625; 4. Wheaton Williams/Chase Gauger, 11.0, $461; 5. Nolan Conway/John Bell, 11.3, $296; 6. Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, 12.0, $165.
Saddle bronc: 1. Liam Pauley, 82, $744; 2. (tie) Talon Elshere and Jesse Kruse, 77, $465 each; 4. Caleb Meeks, 72.5, $186.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, 11.0, $771; 2. Nolan Conway, 11.6, $578; 3. Ty Hedrick, 12.7, $385; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 16.2, $193.
Barrel racing: 1. Tia Murphy, 17.35, $859; 2. Taylour Russell, 17.63, $747; 3. (tie) Tayla Moeykens and Heidi Schmid, 17.81, $579 each; 5. Alicia Bird, 17.84, $411; 6. Maggie Poloncic, 17.88, $299; 7. Danielle Wright, 17.89, $187; 8. Marlee Mussmann, 17.92, $75.
Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.
Augusta Breakaway
Augusta, June 26
Breakaway roping: 1. Molly Salmond, 3.2, $1,145; 2. (tie) Mandy Keaster and Drew Zipperian, 3.5, $849 each; 4. Mandi Holland, 3.8, $553; 5. Leanne Johnson, 4.4, $355; 6. Tiffany Ogren, 5.0, $197.