Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

PRCA
Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo
Elizabeth, Colo., June 4-5
All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $467, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Cole Reiner, 88, $2,972; 2. Clayton Biglow, 87.5, $2,279; 3. Waylon Bourgeois, 85.5, $1,684; 4. (tie) Jess Pope and Rocker Steiner, 85, $892 each; 6. Leighton Berry, 83, $495; 7. Kyle Bloomquist, 80, $396; 8. Bodee Lammers, 79.5, $297.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 4.2, $1,567; 2. Kodie Jang, 5.1, $1,297; 3. Tait Kvistad, 5.8, $1,027; 4. (tie) Kalane Anders and Wacey Dorenkamp, 5.9, $622 each; 6. Avery Jamerman, 6.0, $270.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Brit Ellerman/Jayden Johnson and Blaine Redhorse/J.W. Borrego, 6.3, $1,526 each; 3. Willow Wilson/Todd Wilson, 6.7, $1,206; 4. Austin Crist/Josh Fillmore, 7.0, $994; 5. Calvin Brevik/Cullen Teller, 9.0, $781; 6. (tie) Paul Beckett/Jesse Jolly and Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 10.4, $461 each; 8. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 11.0, $142.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ross Griffin, 87, $3,150; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 85.5, $2,415; 3. (tie) Ben Andersen and Logan Hay, 83, $1,470 each; 5. (tie) Allen Boore and Chet Johnson, 82, $630 each; 7. (tie) Tanner Lockhart and Chet Smith, 78.5, $367 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Pruitt, 9.8, $1,506; 2. Jeremiah Peek, 9.9, $1,246; 3. Zaine Mikita, 10.2, $987; 4. Pryce Harris, 11.1, $727; 5. Jase Staudt, 11.5, $467; 6. Brian Venn, 11.8, $260.
Barrel racing: 1. Kelly Yates, 16.08, $1,784; 2. Alex Odle, 16.14, $1,530; 3. Kim Schulze, 16.20, $1,275; 4. Kelby Eastman, 16.29, $1,105; 5. (tie) Reagan Laney and Christy Larsen, 16.39, $765 each; 7. Peyton Stepanoff, 16.42, $510; 8. CJ Vondette, 16.45, $340; 9. Shali Lord, 16.47, $255; 10. (tie) Chris Gibson and Lana Randall, 16.48, $85 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Chance Schott, 82.5, $2,189; 2. Ardie Maier, 82, $1,716; 3. Levi Wilson, 79, $1,311; 4. Dylan Grant, 78, $905; 5. Clayton Savage, 77.5, $635; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).