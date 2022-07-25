Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

PRCA
Rosebud Treasure County Fair Rodeo
Forsyth, July 20-21
All-around cowboy: Caleb Berquist, $1,429, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 74, $761; 2. Jake Kesl, 68, $457; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cole Burman, 4.6, $790; 2. Luke Gee, 7.5, $592; 3. Kyle Whitaker, 8.3, $395; 4. Clay Reiner, 9.3, $197.
Team roping: 1. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.1, $954 each; 2. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.2, $790; 3. Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 6.5, $625; 4. Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge, 6.8, $461; 5. Wheaton Williams/Chase Gauger, 7.0, $296; 6. Will Griffel/Jake Griffel, 7.3, $165.
People are also reading…
Saddle bronc: 1. Cree Minkoff, 74, $820; 2. Josh Davison, 72, $615; 3. Judd Applegate, 67, $410; 4. Traylin Martin, 63, $205.
Tie-down roping: 1. Matt Gutierrez, 8.7, $1,072; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.5, $804; 3. Clay Reiner, 10.1, $536; 4. Jason Schaffer, 10.8, $268.
Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Garrison, 17.19, $907; 2. (tie) Cierra Erickson and Tisha Larsen, 17.31, $730 each; 4. Erin Williams, 17.33, $552; 5. Annie Sorge, 17.45, $434; 6. Ashley Day, 17.53, $315; 7. Kristi Steffes, 17.54, $197; 8. McKenna Schroeder, 17.56, $79.
Bull riding: * 1. Jake Lockwood, 84, $1,756; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Forsyth Breakaway
Forsyth, July 20-21
Breakaway: 1. Kassie Kautzman, 2.8, $1,145; 2. (tie) Kelsey Ferguson and Meghan McGinley, 2.9, $849 each; 4. Sierra Lee, 3.0, $553; 5. Kacie Jo Wiersma, 3.6, $355; 6. Stephanie Newman, 4.3, $197.
Marias River Stampede
Shelby, July 23-24
All-around cowboy: Jesse Kruse, $576, saddle bronc riding and team roping.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Nelson, 5.4, $714; 2. Brady Boyce, 5.8, $536; 3. Kolby Bignell, 5.9, $357; 4. Jaret Whitman, 7.4, $179.
Team roping: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.7, $1,081 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.8, $811; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 7.6, $541; 4. Nolan Conway/John Bell, 8.9, $270.
Saddle bronc: 1. Caleb Meeks, 76, $921; 2. (tie) Josh Davison and Jesse Kruse, 75, $576 each; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 72, $230.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chad Johnson, 13.5, $545; 2. Kyle Whitaker, 18.8, $409; 3. Quinn McQueary, 20.2, $273; 4. Coltin Rauch, 21.8, $136.
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.56, $609; 2. Tia Murphy, 17.71, $529; 3. Alicia Bird, 17.78, $450; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 17.82, $370; 5. Cierra Erickson, 17.98, $291; 6. Olivia Grimsley, 18.07, $212; 7. Madison MacDonaldThomas, 18.08, $132; 8. Una Ford, 18.19, $53.
Bull riding: 1. Tristan O'Neal, 81, $827; 2. (tie) Luke Gee and Kobe Whitford, 78, $517 each; 4. Clayton Haverland, 69, $207.
Shelby Breakaway
Shelby, July 23-24
Breakaway: 1. Callahan Otoupalik, 2.9, $900; 2. Cadee Williams, 3.2, $744; 3. Molly Salmond, 3.5, $589; 4. (tie) Tammy Carpenter and Katelin Conway, 4.6, $357 each; 6. Alexa Major Wilcox, 5.1, $155.