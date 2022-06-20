Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

PRCA

Belt Rodeo

Belt, June 18-19

All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $1,072, saddle bronc and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 82, $978; 2. Caleb Bennett, 81.5, $733; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, 81, $489; 4. (tie) Will Norstrom and Tucker Zingg, 77, $122 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.1, $995; 2. Logan Beattie, 4.3, $823; 3. Kolby Bignell, 4.5, $652; 4. Denver Roy, 4.8, $480; 5. Ross Mosher, 5.3, $309; 6. Walt Anseth, 5.8, $172.

Team roping: 1. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 6.6, $1,124 each; 2. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 7.2, $931; 3. Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 7.8, $737; 4. Jason Carlson/Delon Parker, 8.4, $543; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 9.1, $349; 6. Dillon Johnson/Alex Watson, 12.3, $194.

Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Kittson, 81.5, $1,184; 2. Qwint Stroh, 77.5, $888; 3. Alan Gobert, 74, $592; 4. Caleb Meeks, 73.5, $296.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Jesse Medearis, 12.0, $816 each; 3. Ty Hedrick, 13.0, $585; 4. (tie) J Billingsley and Bode Scott, 14.6, $354 each; 6. Taylen Lytle, 15.2, $154.

Barrel racing: 1. Heather Crowley, 17.42, $1,177; 2. Taylour Russell, 17.43, $1,009; 3. Tayla Moeykens, 17.44, $841; 4. Tia Murphy, 17.57, $729; 5. Ashley Haller, 17.67, $561; 6. Danielle Wright, 17.69, $449; 7. Brittney Barnett, 17.74, $336; 8. Abigail Knight, 17.77, $224; 9. (tie) Valee Miller and Tara Stimpson, 17.82, $140 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Connor Murnion, 74, $1,473; 2. Cole Wagner, 73, $1,206; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Belt Breakaway Roping

Belt, June 18-19

Breakaway roping: 1. Jacey Fortier, 2.6, $1,690; 2. Molly Salmond, 3.1, $1,399; 3. Tracey Bolich, 3.3, $1,107; 4. (tie) Anna Callaway, Kendal Pierson and Mikayla Witter, 3.4, $544 each.

Jordan Match Xtreme Bronc Ride

Jordan, June 19

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Sage Newman, 90, $4,027; 2. Brody Wells, 89.5, $3,087; 3. Ben Andersen, 88.5, $2,282; 4. Lefty Marvel Holman, 86.5, $1,477; 5. (tie) Logan Hay and Connor Murnion, 85.5, $805 each; 7. (tie) Tegan Smith and Kolby Wanchuk, 85, $470 each. Finals: 1. Wyatt Casper, 91.5, $3,580; 2. Sage Newman, 91, $2,685; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 90.5, $1,790; 4. Logan Hay, 88.5, $895. Average leaders: 1. Sage Newman, 181 points on two head; 2. Brody Wells, 177.5; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 175.5 each.

Jordan Matched Bronc Ride Permit Section

Jordan, June 19

Saddle bronc: 1. Judd Applegate, 75, $902; 2. Tate Kelly, 65, $677; 3. Liam Pauley, 63, $451; 4. Talon Elshere, 61, $226.

Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo

Big Spring, Texas, June 16-18

All-around cowboy: Tom Webster, $1,049, bareback and saddle bronc.

Bareback: 1. Anthony Thomas, 82, $1,799; 2. Bill Tutor, 81.5, $1,363; 3. Evan Betony, 79, $981; 4. Kade Berry, 77, $654; 5. Tim Murphy, 73, $382; 6. Bubba Holcomb, 72, $273.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cade Goodman, 3.9, $1,963; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 4.4, $1,624; 3. Remey Parrott, 4.5, $1,286; 4. Ty Bauerle, 5.0, $948; 5. Justin Shaffer, 5.1, $609; 6. Cade Staton, 5.3, $338.

Team roping: 1. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 4.5, $2,151 each; 2. Aaron Macy/Zane Bruce, 5.1, $1,871; 3. Tyler Magnus/Rich Skelton, 6.7, $1,590; 4. JIm Breck Bean/Curtis Evans, 7.4, $1,309; 5. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 9.8, $1,029; 6. Billy Bob Brown/Blaine Vick, 9.9, $748; 7. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 10.1, $468; 8. Michael Parker/Kaden Prince, 14.6, $187.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 87, $1,923; 2. Will Pollock, 82.5, $1,457; 3. Tom Webster, 77, $1,049; 4. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Sam Martin, 76, $554 each; 6. Carson Neal Neal, 74.5, $291.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Joel Harris, Michael Perry and Cody Waldrop, 9.7, $2,406 each; 4. Jacob Walters, 9.9, $1,684; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Shawn Poag, 10.1, $1,143 each; 7. Slammer Powers, 10.7, $602; 8. (tie) Marcus Horace and Trevor Kernick, 10.8, $120 each.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Jackie Ganter and Kylee Scribner, 15.55, $2,090 each; 3. Taylor Baize, 15.66, $1,582; 4. Jill Wilson, 15.70, $1,356; 5. Tasha Welsh, 15.72, $1,130; 6. (tie) Stephanie Fryar and Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.73, $678 each; 8. Abby Pursifull, 15.75, $452; 9. Angela Ganter, 15.82, $395; 10. Savannah Woodfin, 15.83, $339; 11. Donna Tippen, 15.86, $282; 12. (tie) Andrea Cline, Shaylee Hindman and Lindsey Muggli, 15.90, $75 each.

Bull riding: * First round: 1. Canyon Bass, 74 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's No. 806, $1,947; no other qualified rides. * Second round: 1. Jeff Askey, 86.5, $1,071; 2. Koby Radley, 83.5, $876; no other qualified rides. * Average: 1. Jeff Askey, 86.5 points on one head, $844; 2. Koby Radley, 83.5, $649; 3. Canyon Bass, 74, $454; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0