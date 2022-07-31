Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

Last Chance Stampede
Helena, July 28-30
All-around cowboy: Brice Patterson, $826, bareback riding and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Rocker Steiner, 92, $3,560; 2. Caleb Bennett, 88, $2,730; 3. Sam Petersen, 86, $2,017; 4. Clint Laye, 84.5, $1,305; 5. Mason Clements, 83, $831; 6. (tie) George Gillespie IV and Trenten Montero, 75, $534 each; 8. Brice Patterson, 73, $356.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Clayton Hass and Blake Knowles, 3.4, $2,021 each; 3. Tanner Milan, 3.8, $1,598; 4. Bridger Chambers, 3.9, $1,316; 5. (tie) Stan Branco and Jesse Brown, 4.2, $893 each; 7. Brice Patterson, 4.3, $470; 8. (tie) Kolby Bignell, Brady Boyce, Cameron Morman and TJ Sigman, 4.4, $47 each.
Team roping: 1. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.5, $2,500 each; 2. Levi Simpson/Ryan Motes, 4.8, $2,237; 3. (tie) Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard and Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.9, $1,842 each; 5. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 5.3, $1,448; 6. Jade Stoddard/Jesse Hines, 5.5, $1,184; 7. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 6.4, $921; 8. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 7.8, $658; 9. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 10.0, $395; 10. Ty St. Goddard/Ryle Whitford, 15.7, $132.
Saddle bronc: 1. JC DeSaveur, 77, $2,042; 2. Houston Brown, 75, $1,565; 3. Keenan Reinhardt, 73.5, $1,157; 4. Joe Harper, 73, $749; 5. Qwint Stroh, 72, $476; 6. Josh Davison, 70, $340; 7. Caleb Meeks, 65, $272; 8. Kain Stroh, 59.5, $204.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.1, $2,605; 2. Jason Smith, 8.3, $2,265; 3. Tyler Boxleitner, 8.9, $1,926; 4. (tie) Ty Harris and Stetson Vest, 9.3, $1,416 each; 6. Beau Cooper, 10.1, $906; 7. Trevor Hale, 10.4, $566; 8. Shane Smith, 10.9, $227.
Barrel racing: 1. Erin Williams, 17.71, $2,017; 2. Heather Crowley, 17.76, $1,729; 3. Cierra Erickson, 17.83, $1,441; 4. Tammy Carpenter, 17.92, $1,249; 5. Rene Cloninger, 17.93, $961; 6. Abigail Knight, 17.95, $769; 7. Shelby Gill, 17.97, $576; 8. Carmel Wright, 17.98, $384; 9. Ashley Day, 18.03, $288; 10. Alicia Bird, 18.06, $192.
Bull riding: * 1. Wylee Hurst, 77.5, $2,954; 2. (tie) Cole Wagner and Wyle Wells, 76, $2,216 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).