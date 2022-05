Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

PRCA

Resistol Rookie Roundup

Fort Worth, Texas, April 29-30

Bareback: First round: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 83, $1,329; 2. Bodee Lammers, 80, $1,156; 3. Calder Peterson, 79, $982; 4. Rickey Williams, 78, $809; 5. Shannon Warren, 77, $636; 6. Matt Tuni, 75.5, $462; 7. Troy Kirkpatrick, 75, $289; 8. Cooper Cooke, 74, $116. Finals: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 85.5, $2,500; 2. Rickey Williams, 83.5, $1,500; 3. Bodee Lammers, 79, $1,000; 4. Matt Tuni, 71, $500.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Joshua Hefner, 4.6, $1,329; 2. Sterling Walton, 5.2, $1,156; 3. Adam Musil, 5.7, $982; 4. Landris White, 7.6, $809; 5. Kyler Dick, 7.7, $636; 6. Bryn Roy, 9.8, $462; 7. Kaden Greenfield, 16.8, $289; no other qualified runs. Finals: 1. Kaden Greenfield, 5.2, $2,500; 2. Landris White, 7.4, $1,500; 3. Quentin Wheeler, 9.2, $1,000; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: First round: 1. Logan Currie/Clay Green, 6.2, $1,329 each; 2. Jason Burson/Garrett Smith, 6.8, $1,156; 3. Peter Bennett/Brandt Ross, 8.6, $982; 4. (tie) Wyatt Lacey/Junior Zambrano and Kreece Thompson/Zack Woods, 11.3, $722 each; 6. Trevor Hale/Levi Walter, 11.5, $462; 7. Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith, 11.6, $289; 8. Tyler Hobert/Kolton Good, 11.7, $116. Finals: 1. Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith, 5.5, $2,500 each; 2. Wyatt Lacey/Junior Zambrano, 5.6, $1,500; 3. Logan Currie/Clay Green, 5.7, $1,000; 4. Jason Burson/Garrett Smith, 9.6, $500.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Cree Minkoff, 87.5, $1,329; 2. (tie) Damian Brennan and Statler Wright, 85, $1,069 each; 4. (tie) Brody Wells and Bailey Bench, 82.5, $722 each; 6. Dylan Schofield, 79, $462; 7. Chris Williams, 76, $289; 8. Triston Eklund, 75, $116. Finals: 1. Statler Wright, 88.5, $2,500; 2. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $1,500; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 9.1, $1,329; 2. Tate Thomas, 9.4, $1,156; 3. Zaine Mikita, 9.6, $982; 4. Austin Davis, 10.0, $809; 5. Tom Crouse, 11.6, $636; 6. Dallen McIntire, 11.9, $462; 7. Kase Bacque, 13.5, $289; 8. Cash Hooper, 13.8, $116. Finals: 1. Tom Crouse, 8.2, $2,500; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 10.5, $1,500; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Hannah Forsythe, 14.03, $1,329; 2. Presley Smith, 14.05, $1,156; 3. Jamie Olsen, 14.12, $982; 4. Kailee Murdock, 14.26, $809; 5. Jordan Driver, 14.27, $636; 6. Teneille Angland, 14.29, $462; 7. Taycie Matthews, 14.34, $289; 8. Jessica L Anderson, 14.42, $116. Finals: 1. Presley Smith, 13.82, $2,500; 2. Jordan Driver, 13.96, $1,500; 3. Hannah Forsythe, 18.87, $1,000; 4. Taycie Matthews, 23.92, $500.

Bull riding: * First round: 1. Wade Berg, 85, $5,778; no other qualified rides. * Finals: 1. Wade Berg, 80, $5,500; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Wade Berg, 165 points on two head; 2. Dawson Gleaves, 85 on one head; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

National Circuit Finals Steer Roping

Torrington, Wyo., April 30-May 1

Steer roping: First round: 1. (tie) Landon McClaugherty and Jess Tierney, 11.9, $1,411 each; 3. Corey Ross, 12.3, $806; 4. Garrett Hale, 12.5, $403. Second round: 1. Slade Wood, 10.5, $1,613; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.2, $1,210; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.5, $806; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $403. Third round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.7, $1,613; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.2, $1,210; 3. Travis Mills, 10.4, $806; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $403. Fourth round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.9, $1,613; 2. Ora Taton, 10.2, $1,210; 3. Brian Garr, 10.7, $806; 4. Tom Sorey, 11.4, $403. Fifth round: 1. (tie) Cole Patterson and Ora Taton, 10.7, $1,411 each; 3. Slade Wood, 11.1, $806; 4. Bill Benson, 11.2, $403. Sixth round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 10.6, $1,613; 2. Slade Wood, 10.9, $1,210; 3. Brian Garr, 11.4, $806; 4. (tie) Hank Hollenbeck and Scott Snedecor, 12.1, $202 each. Semifinals: 1. Cole Patterson, 10.7, $2,903; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.8, $2,178; 3. (tie) Garrett Hale and Pake Sorey, 11.1, $1,089 each. Finals: 1. Cole Patterson, 8.4, $3,871; 2. Jess Tierney, 9.3, $2,903; 3. Garrett Hale, 9.8, $1,936; 4. Pake Sorey, 12.9, $968.

