Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results

PRCA

Little Big Horn Stampede

Hardin, June 24-25

All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $1,147, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 74, $808; 2. Tristan Hansen, 73, $606; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Trevin Baumann, 6.2, $1,147; 2. (tie) Newt Novich and Wacey Real Bird, 7.0, $717 each; 4. Brady Boyce, 7.5, $287.

Team roping: 1. Jade Stoddard/Jesse Hines, 4.7, $1,431 each; 2. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.1, $1,184; 3. (tie) Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom and Brit Ellerman/Trae Smith, 5.3, $814 each; 5. Clayton Van Aken/Jayden Johnson, 5.4, $444; 6. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.6, $247.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Talon Elshere, and Carter Sandberg, 71, $938 each; 3. Andrew Evjene, 70, $536; 4. (tie) Josh Davison and Tanner Hollenback, 69, $134 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Quinn McQueary, 11.3, $1,097; 2. J.C. Crowley, 11.6, $908; 3. Caleb Berquist, 12.0, $719; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 13.9, $530; 5. (tie) Bryce Bott and Clayton Miller, 14.1, $265 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Manchi Nace, 17.43, $1,049; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 17.71, $899; 3. (tie) Ashley Haller and Sharon Harrell, 17.81, $699 each; 5. Casey Wagner, 17.90, $500; 6. Cierra Erickson, 17.92, $400; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 18.02, $300; 8. Haley Stevenson, 18.07, $200; 9. Hailey Garrison, 18.10, $150; 10. Alexis McDonald, 18.16, $100.

Bull riding: * 1. Parker Breding, 90, $1,293; 2. Kobe Whitford, 87.5, $1,058; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Hardin Breakaway Roping

Hardin, June 24-25

Breakaway roping: 1. Kacie Jo Wiersma, 2.7, $1,244; 2. Megan Small, 2.8, $1,066; 3. Kaycee Sherrard, 3.5, $888; 4. (tie) Charity Hoar and Celie Salmond, 3.6, $681 each; 6. Bailey Benson, 3.7, $474; 7. (tie) Jacey Fortier and Tiffany Ogren, 4.0, $296 each; 9. (tie) Alicia Bird, Brittany Martin and Mandy Newman, 4.2, $99 each.

Thermopolis Breakaway

Thermopolis, Wyo., June 24-25

Breakaway roping: 1. Lynn Smith, 3.1, $1,474; 2. Alicia Bird, 3.3, $1,282; 3. Anna Callaway, 3.4, $1,090; 4. (tie) Peggy Garman and Teka Larson, 3.5, $801 each; 6. Tiffany Schieck, 4.2, $513; 7. (tie) Sammy Jo Bird and Lauren Hopkins, 4.5, $224 each.

Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo

Thermopolis, Wyo., June 24-25

Bareback: 1. Zach Thomas, 74, $1,053; 2. Shawn Perkins, 73, $790; 3. (tie) Nathaniel Dearhamer and Keenan Hayes, 70, $395 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Mike Garcia, 5.0, $1,009; 2. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Brady Thurston, 5.6, $748 each; 4. Kaden Berger, 6.8, $487; 5. Quentin Wheeler, 8.2, $313; 6. Avery Jamerman, 9.1, $174.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 6.0, $1,745 each; 2. Brit Ellerman/Trae Smith, 6.1, $1,444; 3. (tie) Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine and Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 6.9, $993 each; 5. Kolby Bradley/Jade Espenscheid, 7.6, $541; 6. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 8.0, $301.

Saddle bronc: 1. Ira Dickinson, 79, $1,210; 2. Garrett Buckley, 70, $917; 3. Kolt Ferguson, 63, $660; 4. Sage Miller, 62, $440; 5. Clayton Atkinson, 51, $257; 6. Logan Hullinger, 50, $183.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trevin Baumann, 12.5, $1,090; 2. Ty Hedrick, 12.8, $902; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 12.9, $714; 4. Jesse Medearis, 14.4, $526; 5. Ty Wagner, 15.0, $338; 6. Cody Darnell, 16.1, $188.

Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.43, $1,161; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 17.63, $995; 3. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Jenna Hoffman, 17.73, $774 each; 5. Kelby Eastman, 17.75, $553; 6. Heidi Tillard, 17.77, $442; 7. Lindsay Kruse, 17.78, $332; 8. (tie) Abby Phillips and Hadley Tate, 17.79, $193 each; 10. Mary-Cecelia Tharp, 17.81, $111.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

Reno Rodeo

Reno, Nev., June 17-25

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $21,723, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: First round: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 86.5, $5,459; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry, Cooper Cooke and Wyatt Denny, 83.5, $3,094 each; 5. (tie) Tim O'Connell, Cole Reiner and Dean Thompson, 83, $971 each; 8. R.C. Landingham, 82.5, $546. Second round: 1. R.C. Landingham, 86.5, $5,459; 2. (tie) Cooper Cooke and Wyatt Denny, 86, $3,639 each; 4. Tilden Hooper, 85, $2,002; 5. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,274; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84, $910; 7. Clayton Biglow, 83, $728; 8. Tanner Aus, 81, $546. Finals: 1. Chad Rutherford, 88.5, $1,650; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry and Clayton Biglow, 88, $1,075 each; 4. R.C. Landingham, 86.5, $600; 5. Tilden Hooper, 86, $350; 6. Tim O'Connell, 85.5, $250. Average: 1. Leighton Berry, 256 points on three head, $8,189; 2. R.C. Landingham, 255.5, $6,278; 3. Chad Rutherford, 253, $4,640; 4. Tilden Hooper, 251.5, $3,003; 5. Clayton Biglow, 251, $1,911; 6. Tim O'Connell, 249, $1,365; 7. Cole Reiner, 244.5, $1,092; 8. Jacob Lees, 243, $819.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Mike McGinn, 3.8, $6,201; 2. Blake Knowles, 3.9, $5,392; 3. (tie) Walt Arnold, Ty Erickson and Dustin Merritt, 4.1, $3,774 each; 6. (tie) Cody Devers, Riley Duvall and Timmy Sparing, 4.2, $1,348 each. Second round: 1. Timmy Sparing, 3.3, $6,201; 2. Ty Allred, 3.7, $5,392; 3. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Nick Guy, 3.9, $4,179 each; 5. (tie) Shayde Etherton and Landris White, 4.0, $2,561 each; 7. Tucker Allen, 4.1, $1,348; 8. (tie) Cameron Morman, Remey Parrott and Talon Roseland, 4.2, $180 each. Finals: 1. Mike McGinn, 3.5, $1,450; 2. Remey Parrott, 4.1, $1,200; 3. (tie) Cody Devers and Talon Roseland, 4.5, $825 each; 5. Nick Guy, 4.7, $450; 6. Cameron Morman, 4.8, $250. Average: 1. Mike McGinn, 12.1 seconds on three head, $9,301; 2. Timmy Sparing, 12.8, $8,088; 3. Nick Guy, 13.3, $6,875; 4. (tie) Talon Roseland and Remey Parrott, 13.4, $5,055 each; 6. Cody Devers, 13.5, $3,235; 7. Cameron Morman, 13.6, $2,022; 8. Ty Erickson, 17.0, $809.

Team roping: First round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.9, $6,145 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 5.3, $4,943 each; 4. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 5.5, $3,740; 5. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.7, $2,939; 6. (tie) Brooks Dahozy/Seth Hall and Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 6.0, $1,737 each; 8. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and D.J. Parker/Chance Machado, 6.1, $267 each. Second round: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.1, $6,145 each; 2. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 4.6, $5,344; 3. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.7, $4,542; 4. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.9, $3,740; 5. (tie) Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.1, $2,538 each; 7. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, 5.2, $1,336; 8. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold and Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 5.3, $267 each. Finals: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.6, $1,450 each; 2. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 7.0, $1,200; 3. Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 7.2, $950; 4. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 7.6, $700; 5. Blake Hirdes/Wyatt Hansen, 7.7, $450; 6. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 8.0, $250. Average: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 18.8 seconds on three head, $9,218 each; 2. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 18.9, $7,414 each; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 19.6, $5,611; 5. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 19.7, $4,408; 6. Blake Hirdes/Wyatt Hansen, 20.8, $3,206; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 22.4, $2,004; 8. Dalton Turner/Blaine Turner, 24.5, $802.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Statler Wright, 88, $5,365; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87.5, $4,113; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Kolby Wanchuk, 85, $2,503 each; 5. Jake Watson, 84.5, $1,252; 6. (tie) Damian Brennan and Kade Bruno, 84, $805 each; 8. Shorty Garrett, 83.5, $536. Second round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $5,365; 2. Sage Newman, 89, $4,113; 3. Ryder Wright, 88.5, $3,040; 4. (tie) Allen Boore, Tanner Butner, Jesse Wright and Stetson Dell Wright, 86, $1,207 each; 8. Logan Cook, 84.5, $536. Finals: 1. (tie) Wyatt Casper, and Statler Wright, 90.5, $1,450 each; 3. Sage Newman, 89, $900; 4. Ryder Wright, 88.5, $600; 5. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $300 each. Average: 1. (tie) Sage Newman and Statler Wright, 261 points on three head, $7,108 each; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 260, $4,560; 4. Tanner Butner, 252, $2,950; 5. Wyatt Casper, 250.5, $1,878; 6. Ryder Wright, 249, $1,341; 7. Kolby Wanchuk, 246.5, $1,073; 8. Isaac Diaz, 242, $805.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.0, $6,173; 2. Shane Hanchey, 8.6, $5,368; 3. Marty Yates, 8.9, $4,563; 4. Caleb Smidt, 9.0, $3,757; 5. (tie) Kase Bacque, Tyler Boxleitner, John Douch and Matt Shiozawa, 9.2, $1,745 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Marty Yates, 7.9, $5,770 each; 3. Tuf Case Cooper, 8.0, $4,563; 4. Lucas Potter, 8.1, $3,757; 5. Kincade Henry, 8.3, $2,952; 6. Trenton Smith, 8.4, $2,147; 7. Taylor Santos, 8.5, $1,342; 8. Ladd King, 8.6, $537. Finals: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.8, $1,450; 2. Caleb Smidt, 8.6, $1,200; 3. John Douch, 8.7, $950; 4. Colt Papy, 9.8, $700; 5. Shane Hanchey, 10.2, $450; 6. Roger Nonella, 10.3, $250. Average: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 25.7 seconds on three head, $9,259; 2. Caleb Smidt, 27.4, $8,052; 3. Shane Hanchey, 27.6, $6,844; 4. John Douch, 28.2, $5,636; 5. Colt Papy, 28.3, $4,428; 6. Roger Nonella, 29.7, $3,221; 7. Cash Hooper, 31.0, $2,013; 8. Ladd King, 37.0, $805.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Michelle Darling, 17.00, $4,610; 2. Taycie Matthews, 17.12, $3,951; 3. Leslie Smalygo, 17.18, $3,293; 4. Nellie Miller, 17.20, $2,854; 5. Shelly Mull, 17.23, $2,195; 6. Paige Jones, 17.26, $1,756; 7. Shannon McReynolds, 17.28, $1,317; 8. Loni Lester, 17.34, $878; 9. Latricia Mundorf, 17.35, $659; 10. Jordon Briggs, 17.39, $439. Second round: 1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 16.85 seconds, $4,610; 2. Shelley Morgan, 17.03, $3,951; 3. Halyn Lide, 17.04, $3,293; 4. Katie Pascoe, 17.05, $2,854; 5. Leslie Smalygo, 17.10, $2,195; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.13, $1,756; 7. (tie) Savannah Bennett and Jordon Briggs, 17.14, $1,098 each; 9. Steely Steiner, 17.22, $659; 10. Anita Ellis, 17.24, $439. Finals: 1. Jordon Briggs, 16.85, $3,415; 2. Stevi Hillman, 16.90, $2,561; 3. Michelle Darling, 17.05, $1,707; 4. Shelley Morgan, 17.11, $854. Average: 1. Michelle Darling, 51.37 seconds on three head, $6,915; 2. Jordon Briggs, 51.38, $5,927; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 51.39, $4,939; 4. Stevi Hillman, 51.57, $4,281; 5. Taycie Matthews, 51.60, $3,293; 6. Shelley Morgan, 51.63, $2,634; 7. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Halyn Lide, 51.71, $1,646 each; 9. Paige Jones, 52.01, $988; 10. Loni Lester, 52.12, $659.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5, $9,360; 2. (tie) Cody Russell and Creek Young, 84.5, $6,240 each; 4. Coy Pollmeier, 83, $3,432; 5. (tie) Trey Holston, Shane Proctor and Garrett Smith, 82.5, $1,664 each; 8. (tie) Ray Mayo and Cash Toews, 82, $468 each. * Finals: 1. Creek Young, 88, $1,800; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 85.5, $1,400; 3. Shane Proctor, 82.5, $1,050; 4. Trey Holston, 75, $750; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Creek Young, 172.5 points on two head, $9,360; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 168.5, $7,176; 3. Shane Proctor, 165, $5,304; 4. Trey Holston, 157.5, $3,432; 5. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5 on one head, $2,184; 6. Cody Russell, 84.5, $1,560; 7. Garrett Smith, 82.5, $1,248; 8. (tie) Cash Toews and Ray Mayo, 82, $468 each. *(all totals include ground money).

West Of The Pecos Rodeo

Pecos, Texas, June 22-25

All-around cowboy: Chet Weitz, $10,134, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 89, $3,596; 2. Tilden Hooper, 88.5, $2,757; 3. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Rocker Steiner, 87, $1,678 each; 5. Wyatt Denny, 86.5, $839; 6. Waylon Bourgeois, 85.5, $599; 7. (tie) Kade Berry, Mason Clements and Lane McGehee, 84, $280 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.9, $1,421; 2. Matt Reeves, 4.5, $1,176; 3. Bryton Edmundson, 4.7, $931; 4. Cody Devers, 5.2, $686; 5. Walt Arnold, 5.3, $441; 6. Shayde Etherton, 5.6, $245. Second round: 1. Bryton Edmundson, 4.4, $1,421; 2. Gus Franzen, 4.8, $1,176; 3. Cade Goodman, 5.2, $931; 4. (tie) Ty Bauerle and Cody Devers, 5.5, $564 each; 6. (tie) Colt Honey and Talon Roseland, 6.1, $123 each. Average: 1. Bryton Edmundson, 9.1 seconds on two head, $2,132; 2. Talon Roseland, 10.0, $1,765; 3. (tie) Cody Devers and Gus Franzen, 10.7, $1,213 each; 5. Matt Reeves, 11.0, $662; 6. Cade Goodman, 11.8, $368.

Team roping: First round: 1. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 5.3, $1,924 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Ty Romo, 5.9, $1,592; 3. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, 6.3, $1,260; 4. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 6.4, $929; 5. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 6.7, $597; 6. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 6.9, $332. Second round: 1. Brock Hanson/Seth Jones, 6.1 seconds, $1,924 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.4, $1,592; 3. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 6.7, $1,260; 4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 7.8, $929; 5. Slade Wood/Ruben Gonzales Jr., 7.9, $597; 6. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 8.1, $332. Average: 1. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.5 seconds on two head, $2,886 each; 2. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 14.7, $2,388; 3. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 15.7, $1,891; 4. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 15.8, $1,393; 5. Derrick Begay/Ty Romo, 17.2, $896; 6. Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 18.6, $498.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 87.5, $3,638; 2. Ryder Wright, 86.5, $2,789; 3. Tegan Smith, 86, $2,061; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks, Shorty Garrett and Cort Scheer, 85, $930 each; 7. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Isaac Diaz, 83, $424 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Trevor Hale and Jayce Johnson, 9.0, $2,725 each; 3. (tie) Cooper Martin and Chet Weitz, 9.1, $1,965 each; 5. (tie) Robert Mathis and Cory Solomon, 9.2, $1,204 each; 7. (tie) Brokk Baldwin and Blane Cox, 9.5, $444 each. Second round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.1, $2,916; 2. Chet Weitz, 8.4, $2,535; 3. Jud Nowotny, 9.1, $2,155; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.2, $1,775; 5. Caleb Smidt, 9.3, $1,394; 6. Bryce Derrer, 9.9, $1,014; 7. Trevor Hale, 10.0, $634; 8. (tie) Adam Gray, Haven Meged and Tate Thomas, 10.1, $85 each. Average: 1. Chet Weitz, 17.5 seconds on two head, $4,373; 2. Trevor Hale, 19.0, $3,803; 3. Shad Mayfield, 19.4, $3,233; 4. Blane Cox, 20.1, $2,662; 5. Marcos Costa, 20.5, $2,092; 6. Charlie Gibson, 20.7, $1,521; 7. Haven Meged, 20.9, $951; 8. Riley Mason Webb, 21.3, $380.

Barrel racing: 1. Shelley Morgan, 17.63, $4,037; 2. Andrea Cline, 17.64, $3,230; 3. Sissy Winn, 17.71, $2,624; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.73, $2,019; 5. Jill Wilson, 17.78, $1,615; 6. Jamie Olsen, 17.80, $1,211; 7. Lisa Fernandes, 17.81, $1,009; 8. Sidney Forrest, 17.83, $908; 9. Jymmy Cox, 17.95, $807; 10. Andrea Busby, 18.01, $707; 11. Jana Bean, 18.02, $606; 12. Savannah Woodfin, 18.03, $505; 13. (tie) Laura Mote, Leia Pluemer, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Ilyssa Riley, 18.04, $227 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $1,751; 2. Rocky Patterson, 13.8, $1,449; 3. Garrett Hale, 14.0, $1,147; 4. Quay Howard, 14.7, $845; 5. John E. Bland, 15.1, $543; 6. Kyle Cauthorn, 15.6, $302. Second round: 1. Billy Good, 11.8 seconds, $1,751; 2. Mike Chase, 13.1, $1,449; 3. Tony Reina, 13.2, $1,147; 4. Hudson Wallace, 13.3, $845; 5. Cody Lee, 13.4, $543; 6. Kyle Cauthorn, 13.9, $302. Third round: 1. Neal Wood, 11.4 seconds, $1,751; 2. Scott Snedecor, 11.7, $1,449; 3. Slade Wood, 13.1, $1,147; 4. Clay Long, 13.3, $845; 5. Ora Taton, 13.4, $543; 6. Don Ed Eddleman, 13.5, $302. Average: 1. Clay Long, 47.9 seconds on three head, $2,626; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 48.0, $2,173; 3. John E. Bland, 51.6, $1,721; 4. Mike Chase, 57.2, $1,268; 5. Garrett Hale, 61.2, $815; 6. Trey Wallace, 64.3, $453.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Jeff Askey, Francisco Garcia, and Braden Richardson, 90.5 points, $3,215 each; 4. Josh Frost, 89, $1,516; 5. Ouncie Mitchell, 88, $964; 6. Toby Collins, 87, $689; 7. Canyon Bass, 86, $551; 8. Levi Boyd, 81, $413.

