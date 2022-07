Scoreboard: The Calgary Stampede results

PRCA

The Calgary Stampede

Calgary, Alberta, July 8-17

Bareback

Pool A: First round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 90.5, $5,500; 2. Tim O'Connell, 87.5, $4,500; 3. R.C. Landingham, 87, $3,500; 4. Anthony Thomas, 86.5, $2,500; 5. Kody Lamb, 85.5, $1,500; 6. (tie) Orin Larsen and Cole Franks, 82.5 each. Second round: 1. (tie) R.C. Landingham, Clint Laye, and Tim O'Connell, 86, $4,500 each; 4. Kody Lamb, 84, $2,500; 5. Cole Franks, 83, $1,500; 6. Anthony Thomas, 75. Third round: 1. (tie) Clayton Biglow, and Tim O'Connell, 86, $5,000 each; 3. (tie) Anthony Thomas and R.C. Landingham, 85.5 $3,000 each; 5. Cole Franks, 83.5, $1,500; 6. Orin Larsen, 82. Fourth round: 1. Orin Larsen, 88.5, $5,500; 2. Clint Laye, 88, $4,500; 3. Cooper Cooke, 86.5, $3,500; 4. Clayton Biglow, 86, $2,500; 5. Tim O'Connell, 84.5, $1,500; 6. Kody Lamb, 83.5.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Tim O’Connell, $15,500; 2. Clayton Biglow, $13,000; 3. R.C. Landingham, $11,000; 4. Clint Laye, $9,000.

Pool B: First round: 1. Rocker Steiner, 87.5, $5,500; 2. Caleb Bennett, 86, $4,500; 3. Leighton Berry, 84, $3,500; 4. Ty Taypotat, 82, $2,500; 5. (tie) Jacob Raine, Shane O’Connell and Trenton Montero, 80.5, $500 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Tanner Aus, and Shane O’Connell, 84.5, $5,000 each; 3. Leighton Berry, 84, $3,500; 4. Jacob Raine, 82.5, $2,500; 5. Rocker Steiner, 81.5, $1,500; 6. Strawbs Jones, 80. Third round: 1. (tie) Jacob Raine, and Caleb Bennett, 87, $5,000 each; 3. Rocker Steiner, 86, $3,500; 4. Leighton Berry, 85, $2,500; 5. Ty Taypotat, 85, $1,500; 6. Strawbs Jones, 80.5. Fourth round: 1. Rocker Steiner 89.5, $5,500; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85, $4,500; 3. (tie) Leighton Green, Shane O'Connell and Jacob Raine, 83, $2,500 each; 6. Pascal Isabelle, 81.5.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Rocker Steiner, $16,000; 2. Caleb Bennett, $14,000; 3. Leighton Berry, $12,000; 4. Jacob Raine, $10,500.

Wild-card round: 1. Orin Larsen, 87, $4,500; 2. Tanner Aus, 83.5, $3,500; 3. (tie) Kody Lamb and Cole Franks, 82,5, $1,500 each; 5. Ty Taypotat, 70; 6. Trenton Montero, 68.

Semifinals: 1. Tim O’Connell, 88.5; 2 Orin Larsen, 88, 3. (tie) R.C. Landingham, Caleb Bennett and Rocker Steiner, 87.5; 6. Clint Laye, 86.5; 7. Tanner Aus, 83, $3,000; 8. Clayton Biglow, 82.5, $3,000; Jacob Raine, NS, $3,000.

Showdown: 1. Rocker Steiner, 91.5, $50,000; 2. Orin Larsen, 89.5, $12,500; 3. Tim O’Connell, 89, $7,500; 4. Caleb Bennett, 86.5, $5,000.

Steer wrestling

Pool A: First round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.0, $5,500; 2. Stephen Culling, 4.4, $4,500; 3. Will Lummus, 4.6, $3,500; 4. Cody Cassidy, 4.7, $2,500; 5. Payden McIntyre, 4.8, $1,500; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9. Second round: 1. Dirk Tavenner, 4.2, $,5,500; 2. (tie) Cody Cassidy and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.3, $4,000 each; 4. Hunter Cure, 4.4, $2,500; 5. Will Lummus, 4.5, $1,500; 6. Nick Guy, 5.7. Third round: 1. Will Lummus, 4.1, $5,500; 2. (tie) Cody Cassidy and Ty Erickson, 4.3, $4,000 each; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5, $2,500; 5. Justin Miller, 4.7, $1,500; 6. Stephen Culling, 4.8. Fourth round: 1. Justin Miller, 3.8, $5,500; 2. Ty Erickson, 3.9, $4,500; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.1, $3,500; 4. Hunter Cure, 4.3, $2,500; 5. Stephen Culling, 4.5, $1,500; 6. Nick Guy, 5.2.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Ty Erickson, $14,000; 2. (tie) Will Lummus and Cody Cassidy, $10,500; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, $10,000.

Pool B: First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.9, $5,500; 2. Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $4,500; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $3,500; 4. Tristan Martin, 4.3, $2,500 5. Talon Roseland, 4.8, $1,500; 6. Tyler Waguespack, 5.2. Second round: 1. Tanner Brunner, 4.4, $5,500; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 4.9, $4,500; 3. Harley Cole and Dakota Eldridge, 5.0, $3,000 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, 5.6, $1,500; 6. Talon Roseland, 7.0. Third round: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $5,500; 2. J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $4,500; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.4, $3,500; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 4.7, $2,500; 5. Talon Roseland, 5.1, $1,500; 6. Jacob Talley, 13.6. Fourth round: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.2, $5,500; 2. Tanner Brunner, 4.7, $4,500; 3. (tie) J.D. Struxness, Riley Duvall and Dakota Eldridge, 4.8, $2,500 each; 6. Tristan Martin, 4.9.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Tanner Brunner, $14,500; 2. J.D. Struxness, $12,000; 3. Jesse Brown, $11,000; 4. Riley Duvall, $8,000.

Wild-card round: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 4.0, $4,500; 2. Justin Miller, 4.2, $3,500; 3. Dirk Tavenner, 4.6, $2,000; 4. Hunter Cure, 5.0, $1,000.

Semifinals: 1. Will Lummus, 4.0; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.2; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5 each; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 4.8, $3,000; 6. Tanner Brunner, 5.0, $3,000; 7. J.D. Struxness, 13.9, $3,000; 8. Justin Miller, Cody Cassidy and Jesse Brown, NT, $3,000 each.

Showdown: 1. Will Lummus, 3.6, $50,000; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.0, $12,500; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.5, $7,500; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 6.4, $5,000.

Saddle bronc

Pool A: First round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $5,500; 2. Ross Griffin, 89, $4,500; 3. Chase Brooks, 84.5, $3,500; 4. Sage Newman, 84, $2,500; 5. Kolby Wanchuk, 83, $1,500; 6. Lucas Macza, 81.5. Second round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 85, $5,500; (tie) Kole Ashbacher and Sage Newman, 84, $4,000 each; 4. Leon Fountain, 83.50, $2,500; 5. Ross Griffin, 82, $1,500. 6. Chase Brooks, 81.50. Third round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89, $5,500; 2. Leon Fountain, 86.5, $4,500; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 85.5, $3,500; 4. (tie) Layton Green and Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $2,000 each; 6. Sage Newman, 82. Fourth round: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, and Dawson Hay, 88.5, $5,000 each; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 86, $3,500; 4. Sage Newman, 84.5, $2,500; 5. Ross Griffin, 83.5, $1,500; 6. Zeke Thurston, 83.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Zeke Thurston, $16,500; 2. Sage Newman, $9,000; 3. Chase Brooks, $8,500; 4. (tie) Ross Griffin and Kole Ashbacher, $7,500.

Pool B: First round: 1. Ben Andersen, 90, $5,500; 2. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $4,500; 3. Sterling Crawley, 87, $3,500; 4. Brody Cress, 83.5, $2,500; 5. Logan Hay, 81, $1,500; 6. Dawson Dahm, 81. Second round: 1. (tie) Damian Brennan, and Ben Andersen, 86.5 points, $5,000 each; 3. Logan Hay, 85.5, $3,500; 4. Brody Cress, 84.5, $2,500; 5. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Lefty Holman, 80.5, $750 each. Third round: 1. Damian Brennan, 86.25, $5,500; 2. Dawson Dahm, 85, $4,500; 3. Ben Andersen, 84.5, $3,500; 4. Cash Wilson, 84.5, $2,500; 5. Brody Cress, 84, $1,500; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Jake Finlay, 83. Fourth round: 1. Brody Cress, 90, $5,500; 2. (tie) Logan Hay and Sterling Crawley, 86.5, $4,000 each; 4. Damian Brennan, 85.5, $2,500; 5. Lefty Holman, 84.5, $1,500; 6. Tegan Smith, 83.5.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Ben Anderson, $13,500; 2. Damian Brennan, $13,000; 3. Brody Cress, $12,000; 4. Logan Hay, $9,000.

Wild-card round: 1. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $4,500; 2. Dawson Hay, 88, $3,500; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 85, $,2000; 4. Cash Wilson, 83.5, $1,000; 5. Dawson Dahm, 82; 6. Layton Green, 81.

Semifinals: 1. Lefty Holman, 88.5; 2. Dawson Hay, 86; 3. Ben Andersen, 85.5; 4. Logan Hay, 85; 5. Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $3,000; 6. Chase Brooks, 83, $3,000; 7. Brody Cress, 80, $3,000; 8. Damian Brennan, 70.5, $3,000; 9. Sage Newman, NS, $3,000; 10. Ross Griffin, NS, $3,000.

Showdown: 1. Logan Hay, 89.5, $50,000; 2. Dawson Hay, 89, $12,500; 3. Lefty Holman, 88, $7,500; 4. Ben Andersen, 86.5, $5,000.

Tie-down roping

Pool A: First round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 7.2, $5,500; 2. Tyler Milligan, 7.4, $4,500; 3. Logan Bird, 8.4, $3,500; 4. Westyn Hughes, 8.6, $2,500; 5. Caleb Smidt, 9.0, $1,500; 6. Cooper Martin, 10.2. Second round: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.1, $5,500; 2. Tyler Milligan, 8.6, $4,500; 3. (tie) Haven Meged and Logan Bird, 9.6, $3,000 each; 5. Westyn Hughes, 9.8, $1,500; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 10.3. Third round: 1. Haven Meged, 7.6, $5,500; 2. Caleb Smidt, 8.0, $4,500; 3. Logan Bird, 8.2, $3,500; 4. Shane Smith, 8.6, $2,500; 5. Clayton Smith, 9.1, $1,500; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 10.6. Fourth round: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.1, $5,500; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 7.2, $4,500; 3. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Morgan Grant, 7.7, $3,000 each; 5. Clayton Smith, 8.0, $1,500; 6. Shane Smith, 8.4.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Caleb Smidt, $17,000; 2. (tie) Zach Jongbloed and Logan Bird, $10,000; 4. Tyler Milligan, $9,000.

Pool B: First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.2, $5,500; 2. Quade Haitt, 7.3, $4,500; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.6, $3,500; 4. Michael Otero, 8.1, $2,500; 5. Bryson Sechrist, 9.6, $1,500; 6. Kincade Henry, 10.5. Second round: 1. Ty Harris, 7.0, $5,500; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.1, $4,500; 3. Bryson Sechrist, 7.4, $3,500; 4. John Douch and Quade Haitt, 7.7, $2,000 each; 6. Kincade Henry, 7.9. Third round: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.2, $5,500; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.2, $4,500; 3. (tie) Shad Mayfield and John Douch, 7.6, $3,000 each; 5. Bryson Sechrist, 7.7, $1,500; 6. Ty Harris, 8.2. Fourth round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 6.6, $5,500; 2. Ty Harris, 6.9, $4,500; 3. Marty Yates, 7.0, $3,500; 4. Quade Hiatt, 7.2, $2,500; 5. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $1,500; 6. Shane Hanchey, 9.3.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Tuf Cooper, $14,500; 2. Cory Solomon, $10,500; 3. Ty Harris, $10,000; 4. Quade Hiatt, $9,000.

Wild-card round: 1. John Douch, 7.4 seconds, $4,500; 2. Haven Meged, 7.5, $3,500; 3. Marty Yates, 7.6, $2,000; 4. Shad Mayfield 9.4, $1,000; 5. Clayton Smith, 9.7; 6. Michael Otero, 10.7.

Semifinals: 1. Haven Meged, 6.7; 2. Zach Jongbloed and Caleb Smidt, 7.0 each; 4. Cory Solomon, 7.2; 5. John Douch, 7.1, $3,000; 6. Tuf Cooper, 7.3, $3,000; 7. Tyler Milligan, 9.8, $3,000; 8. Logan Bird, 11.1, $3,000; 9. Ty Harris and Quade Hiatt, NT, $3,000 each.

Showdown: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.5, $50,000; 2. Haven Meged, 22.5, $12,500; 3. Cory Solomon and Zach Jongbloed, NT, $6,250 each.

Barrel racing

Pool A: First round: 1. Emily Beisel, 17.62, $5,500; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 17.69, $4,500; 3. Bertina Olafson, 17.72, $3,500; 4. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Shelby Spielman, 17.76, $2,000 each; 6. Bayleigh Choate, 17.96. Second round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.54, $5,500; 2. Stevi Hillman, 17.55, $4,500; 3. Bertina Olafson, 17.61, $3,500; 4. Justine Elliott, 17.63, $2,500; 5. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.67, $1,500; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.74. Third round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.51, $5,500; 2. Shelby Spielman, 17.52, $4,500; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 17.68, $3,500; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.76, $2,500; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.78, $1,500; 6. Bertina Olafson, 17.81. Fourth round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.39, $5,500; 2. Shelby Spielman, 17.48, $4,500; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.54, $3,500; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.58, $2,500; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.62, $1,500; 6. Justine Elliott, 17.66.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Stevi Hillman, $17,500; 2. Dona Kay Rule, $13,500; 3. Emily Beisel, $11,500; 4. Shelby Spielman, $11,000.

Pool B: First round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.20, $5,500; 2. Jessie Telford, 17.29, $4,500; 3. Kassie Mowry, 17.33, $3,500; 4. Ivy Saebens, 17.56, $2,500; 5. Lynette Brodoway, 17.61, $1,500; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.68. Second round: 1. Kassie Mowry, 17.13, $5,500; 2. Sissy Winn, 17.25, $4,500; 3. Wenda Johnson, 17.26, $3,500; 4. Lynette Brodoway, 17.29, $2,500; 5. Ivy Saebens, 17.37, $1,500; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.50. Third round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.20, $5,500; 2. Sissy Winn, 17.24, $4,500; 3. Ivy Saebens, 17.39, $3,500; 4. Jill Wilson, 17.44, $2,500; 5. Jessie Telford, 17.48, $1,500; 6. Lynette Brodoway, 17.56. Fourth round: 1. Kassie Mowry, 16.86, $5,500; 2. Wenda Johnson, 17.10, $4,500; 3. Ivy Saebens, 17.23, $3,500; 4. Lynette Brodoway, 17.34, $2,500; 5. Shelly Holman, 17.46, $1,500; 6. Sissy Winn, 17.58.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Wenda Johnson, $19,000; 2. Kassie Mowry, $14,500; 3. Ivy Saebens, $11,000; 4. Sissy Winn, $9,000.

Wild-card round: 1. Jill Wilson, 17.17 , $4,500; 2. Justine Elliott, 17.26, $3,500; 3. Shelly Holman, 17.31, $2,000; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.55, $1,000; 5. Bertina Olafson, 17.65; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.66.

Semifinals: 1. (tie) Kassie Mowry and Dona Kay Rule, 16.95; 3. Ivy Saebens, 17.12; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.15; 5. Jill Wilson, 17.21, $3,000; 6. Wenda Johnson, 17.22, $3,000; 7. Sissy Winn, 17.27, $3,000; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.39, $3,000; 9. Shelby Spielman, 17.41, $3,000; 10. Justine Elliott, 22.72, $3,000.

Showdown: 1. Kassie Mowry, 16.977, $50,000; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 17.114, $12,500; 3. Ivy Saebens, 17.243, $7,500; 4. Emily Beisel, 22.203, $5,000.

Bull riding

Pool A: First round: *1. Josh Frost, 88, $5,875; 2. Clayton Sellars, 85.5, $4,875; 3. Jordan Hansen, 82, $3,875; 4. Cole Fischer, 78.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Second round: *1. Reid Oftedahl, 87, $6,833; 2. Jared Parsonage, 84.5, $5,833; 3. Clayton Sellars, 67, $4,833; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Clayton Sellars, 88.5, $5,875; 2. (tie) Cody Coverchuk, Tyler Taylor and Edgar Durazo, 81.5, $3,875 each; no other qualified rides. Fourth round: 1. Cody Coverchuk, 86, $5,500; 2. Reid Oftedahl, 85.5, $4,500; 3. Clayton Sellars, 85, $3,500; 4. Jared Parsonage, 84.5, $2,500; 5. Connor Murnion, 84, $1,500; 6. Tyler Taylor, 80.5.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Clayton Sellars, $10,000; 2. Reid Oftedahl, $17,000; 3. Cody Coverchuk, $9,000; 4. Jared Parsonage, $7,000.

Pool B: First round: *1. Creek Young, 87.5, $5,875; 2. Dakota Buttar, 87, $4,875; 3. Lonnie West, 83.5, $3,875; 4. Alan DeSouza, 79.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Second round: *1. Creek Young, 88, $5,833; 2. Coy Robbins, 85, $5,833; 3. Maverick Potter, 82.5, $4,833; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Jacob Gardner, 84.5, $5,875; 2. Trey Kimzey, 84, $4,875; 3. Maverick Potter, 82, $3,875; 4. Alan DeSouza, 77.5, $2,875. Fourth round: *1. Maverick Potter, 86.5, $6,000; 2. Shane Proctor, 83.5, $5,000; 3. Dakota Buttar, 77.5, $4,000; 4. Trey Kimzey, 63, $2,000; no other qualified rides.

Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Creek Young, $11,000; 2. Dakota Buttar, $9,000; 3. Maverick Potter, $7,000; 4. Jacob Gardner, $5,500.

Wild-card round: 1. Alan DeSouza, 86, $4,833; 2. Shane Proctor, 83, $3,833; 3. Josh Frost, 80, $2,333; no other qualified rides.

Semifinals: 1. Shane Proctor, 90; 2. Dakota Buttar, 85.5; 3. Jared Parsonage, 84.5; 4. Alan DeSouza, 79.5; 5. Reid Otfedahl, 75.5, $3,000; 6. Clayton Sellars, Cody Coverchuk, Maverick Potter, Creek Young and Trey Kimzey, NS, $3,000 each.

Showdown: 1. (tie) Dakota Buttar, and Shane Proctor, 88.5 points, $31,250 each. 3. Alan DeSouza, 82.5, $7,500; 4. Jared Parsonage, NS, $5,000. *(all totals include ground money).

Calgary Stampede Team Roping

Calgary, Alberta, July 12

Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.7, $1,989 each; 3. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne and Reno Stoebner/Tyler McKnight, 4.9, $1,434 each; 5. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 5.1, $1,018; 6. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.2, $740; 7. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.3, $463; 8. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.5, $93 each. Second round: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 3.6, $2,128 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 3.8, $1,850; 3. (tie) Derrick Begay/Wyatt Cox and Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.0, $1,434 each; 5. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich and Kolton Schmidt/Ryan Motes, 4.1, $879 each; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.3, $463; 8. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.5, $185. Third round: 5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $1,000; 6. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 4.5, $1,000; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 0.0, $1,000; 8. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 0.0, $1,000. Finals: 1. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.0, $12,500 each; 2. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 13.4, $7,500; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.4, $5,000; 4. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 0.0, $2,500.