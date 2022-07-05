Steer wrestler Tanner Milan makes trip to Livingston Roundup worthwhile

Rodeoing practically every day during peak season can certainly be a grind. On the flip side, if a cowboy gets on a roll, that every-day grind becomes a lot less, well, grinding.

That's certainly been the case of late for steer wrestler Tanner Milan. With rodeos popping off like fireworks across the nation, Milan joined in with a bang-up performance at the Livingston Roundup.

The rodeo took place from July 2-4, and Milan had the advantage of competing on the final night, with a much better idea of what he had to do in order to cash. Then he did it, turfing his steer in a speedy 3.7 seconds to pocket a healthy $5,157 first-place check.

"I had a steer that I didn't know a whole lot about. But he's known to run," Milan said, pointing out that the same steer was a no-time in the slack round at Livingston. "So I didn't give him much chance to get ahead of me. I broke as soon as the gate cracked open. I caught up to him really quick, and he was a really good steer."

So good, in fact, that it gave Milan one of his biggest checks of the 2022 season. And on the Fourth of July, before a raucous Livingston crowd, no less.

"I knew it was quick, but I didn't realize it was that quick," Milan said, noting the fans quickly made him aware. "That was a great crowd last night. It was electric, that's for sure. It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up."

Over just the past week, Milan has practically doubled his season earnings. He's now at $20,085, moving up to 43rd in the PRCA/RAM world standings.

"That was a nice hit there at Livingston, and I won pretty good at St. Paul (Oregon) too," Milan said, alluding to a strong run at the Oregon rodeo. He split second/third/fourth/fifth in the second round at St. Paul with a 3.8-second effort for $2,812, and his 8.7-second total time on two head was good for another $2,177, splitting fifth/sixth/seventh in the average.

"So I had about a $10,000 week. I'd have liked to have won more, but it's a good start, and there's a bunch of big rodeos coming up."

And Milan plans to keep hitting as many of those as possible.

"We're hitting a rodeo pretty much every day," he said. "You just keep going and get in that groove. I think that'll help me out to keep the ball rolling."

