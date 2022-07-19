Steer wrestler Will Lummus claims prestigious Calgary Stampede victory

After 10 days of Calgary Stampede competition, Will Lummus is clambering out of Canada with a lot of cash. And the timing couldn't be much better.

"Shoot, it's already spent. My wife and I are building a house, so it's already gone," Lummus said with a laugh after clearing a whopping $60,000 or so in steer wrestling earnings at the Stampede.

Most of those winnings came in the four-man championship round, in which Lummus turfed his steer in a speedy 3.6 seconds for a first-place check of $50,000.

Granted, only half of that $50,000 counts toward the PRCA/RAM world standings, along with 70% of Lummus' $10,500 earned in the Calgary Stampede pool rounds ($7,350). Still, that's $32,350 in winnings that go toward qualifying for the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Lummus got the job done thanks in large part to Clayton Hass' horse. In fact, Dakota Eldridge and Helena's Ty Erickson used the same horse, and fattened their wallets, too.

"We had the horse up here we needed. It was a good week for all of us," Lummus said. "You get to ride a horse like that, it makes it really easy. We just gotta do our job."

Erickson also made it to the final four, and in fact set the table for Lummus' first-place effort.

"Ty went four flat right before me," Lummus said. "We feed off each other, and I fed off that energy. It was awesome."

With such a solid steed under him, Lummus said he wasn't surprised at the strong result at the NFR Playoff Series stop.

"You prepare for opportunities like that," he said. "With a good horse and good steers, you just do your job, and generally it works out. I was happy it came out the way it did."

Lummus now has about $82,000 in season earnings. And just as important, he now has some breathing room as he pursues his fifth straight trip to the Wrangler NFR.

"It makes it a lot easier now. I'm really close to having enough money to make the NFR," Lummus said. "That takes the stress off, takes a lot of the pressure off. Now, I can just keep going and have some fun."