Roundup's Carolyn Bilden wins MCA's Spirit Award

FORT SHAW — Carolyn Bilden of Roundup High School has been selected as the Montana Coaches Association's Spirit Award winner for the 2021-22 school year.

She will be honored at the 2022 MCA Awards Ceremony set for July 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Great Falls CMR.

Bilden began her career as the cheerleading coach at roundup in the fall of 2011. The program has grown to include around 25 cheerleaders and stuntmen.

Over the years, Roundup, under Bilden, won several Class B titles as well as all-class high point championships and stunt group titles.

Most recently Roundup won its division title at national competition in Las Vegas.

Bilden has served as the Class B spirit rep for the MHSA for the past four years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0