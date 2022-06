Highlights: Playing at home, the Reds put the game away with six-run outbursts during the fourth and fifth innings. Rance Rhoads batted 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Juliun Benson scored four runs for Glasgow.Hayden Conn had a double for the Patriots. Three Reds pitchers combined on a five-hitter. They struck out five and walked none.