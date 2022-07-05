Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

Bozeman Bucks 19, Saskatoon Giants 2
(Sunday)
Highlights: Max Matteucci went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and teammate Austin Cooper had four RBIs in Bozeman's four-inning victory. Andrew Western also contributed three hits and Dillon Farne scored four runs and drove in three others.
Butte Miners 6, Bozeman Bucks 4
(Monday)
Highlights: Zach Tierney hit a three-run home run to highlight a five-run sixth inning as Butte rallied to beat Bozeman. Eagen Lester had two hits and two RBIs for Butte. River Smith tripled, scored and drove in a run for the Bucks. Corbin Holzer and Dillon Farne each had two hits.