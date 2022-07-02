Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

Billings Cardinals 9, Glasgow Reds 6

Highlights: Nolan Berkram batted 3 for 4, including a double, and drove in three runs as the Cardinals won on the road on Friday night. Teammate Colter Wilson also had three RBI. Both teams had 10 hits, and the Cardinals won with a four-run seventh-inning uprising. Jeramiah Benson had three hits for the Reds. Juliun Benson had two doubles for Glasgow.

Bozeman Bucks 5, Calgary Cardinals 3

Highlights: Max Matteucci homered to help highlight the Bucks' win in Helena on Saturday. Jackson Burke also rapped two singles for Bozeman. Justin Garcia was the winning pitcher. He allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 5.2 innings. Garcia struck out two and walked three. Reliever Hayden Roethle chalked up the save.

Glasgow Reds 14, Williston Oilers 13

Highlights: A 10-run bottom of the seventh inning gave the Reds the win in Game 1 of a nonconference doubleheader in Glasgow on Saturday. Aiden Price had three hits for the Reds. Teammates Toryn Richards and Juliun Benson had two hits apiece. Both doubled. Matt Goodman batted 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI for the Oilers.

Williston Oilers 20, Glasgow Reds 9

Highlights: The Oilers pushed home 10 runs during the first two innings and just kept pouring it on in the five-inning second contest. Williston got three hits and five RBI from Garrett Solberg. Goodman doubled twice and finished with four RBI. Kolten Hansen had three hits for the Reds.

