Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

American Legion Baseball
Medicine Hat 11, Bozeman Bucks 8
Highlights: The visiting Moose Monarchs scored six runs in the second inning and five more in the sixth to upend the Bucks on Friday. Trevan Ressler homered and had three RBIs for Medicine Hat. Teammate Evan Morrison tripled and had four RBIs. Michael Armstrong, Austin Cooper, Bryce Hampton and Jake Vigen doubled for the Bucks. Dillon Farne had a triple.
Bozeman Bucks 13, Medicine Hat 2
Highlights: Corbin Holzer homered, Jake Vigen tripled and Andrew Western doubled as the Bucks bounced back in Game 2. Western drove in six runs. Vigen batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Pitcher River Smith tossed a six-hitter in the five-inning game.