Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

Cheyenne Post 6 4, Bozeman Bucks 3
Highlights: At the Battle of Omaha in Nebraska on Saturday, Zack Costopolous homered and had two RBIs for Cheyenne. Teammate Ty Lobmeyer doubled and also knocked in a pair of runs. Bozeman received a double from Jake Vigen. The Sixers won the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bozeman Bucks 12, Waconia, Minnesota 4
Highlights: In their second game Saturday in Omaha, the Bucks pounded out 11 hits against Waconia. Vigen had three hits for the winners, while Dillon Farne and Max Matteucci had two apiece. Corbin Holzer drove in two runs. Austin Cooper and Matteucci notched doubles. Dillon Coleman was the winning pitcher in the five-inning game.