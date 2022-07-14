Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

Highlights: In a late game on Wednesday in Sidney, the Reds used the three hits and two RBI of Juliun Benson to beat the Patriots. Benson tripled, while teammate Rance Rhoads doubled twice and batted in two runs. JT Sprague also doubled for Glasgow. The Reds scored seven times in the sixth inning to break the game open. Glasgow pitchers Sprague and Benson limited Richland County to three hits. They struck out nine and walked none in the six-inning contest.