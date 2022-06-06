Scoreboard: Big Sky Challenge Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb results

Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb
at the Billings Motorcycle Club
King of the Hill: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.
40-plus: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Mike Hernandez, Green River, Wyo.
600cc: Luke Bonner, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Chance Jarvis, Billings; Curtis Sorensen, Kearns, Utah; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Todd Teyler, Billings; Payton Reimers, Billings; Mike Hernandez, Green River, Wyo.
450cc pro alt.: Noah Shaver, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Chance Jarvis, Billings; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Byron Cowan, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings.
0-700cc exhibition: Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Chance Jarvis, Billings.
701cc open exhibition: Noah Shaver, Billings; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Luke Bonner, Billings; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Matt Coleman, Laurel.
Women's pro: Amanda Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Cassidy Shaver, Billings.
0-70cc semi-pro: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings.
71-90cc semi-pro: Ridge Wetstein, Joliet; Kael Widdicombe, Billings; Deegan Glantz, Billings.
Photos: Billings Motorcycle Club hosts Big Sky Challenge Pro Hillclimb on Saturday
