 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Scoreboard: Big Sky Challenge Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb results

  • 0

Big Sky Challenge 

Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb

Saturday and Sunday

at the Billings Motorcycle Club

King of the Hill: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.

40-plus: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Mike Hernandez, Green River, Wyo.

600cc: Luke Bonner, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Chance Jarvis, Billings; Curtis Sorensen, Kearns, Utah; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Todd Teyler, Billings; Payton Reimers, Billings; Mike Hernandez, Green River, Wyo.

450cc pro alt.: Noah Shaver, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Chance Jarvis, Billings; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Byron Cowan, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings.

People are also reading…

0-700cc exhibition: Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Chance Jarvis, Billings.

701cc open exhibition: Noah Shaver, Billings; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Luke Bonner, Billings; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Matt Coleman, Laurel.

Women's pro: Amanda Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Cassidy Shaver, Billings.

0-70cc semi-pro: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings.

71-90cc semi-pro: Ridge Wetstein, Joliet; Kael Widdicombe, Billings; Deegan Glantz, Billings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News