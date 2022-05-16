Scoreboard: Big Sky State Games DanceStage

Big Sky State Games

DanceStage

Ballet Solo Petite Performance: Saniya Duckett, A River Runs, The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Ballet Groups Mini Performance: Fairy Ballet - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre - Mistle Toe and Holly - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; - Feed the Birds - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Ballet Groups Junior Competitive: Musique Des Automates - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Ballet Groups Adult Competitive: Watchmakers Waltz - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Baton Solo Junior Performance: Rhain Thibert - Wolves - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Solo Teen Performance: Mya Sangrey - We on Top - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls; Faydra Blackburn - Scars to Your Beautiful - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls; Abigale Weir - Fire N Gold - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Solo Teen Competitive: Jazmyn Black - Heros - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Solo Senior Competitive: Charlotte Vanisko - Baiana - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls; Brooklyn Lorenz - My Song Know What You Did in the Dark - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Solo Senior Competitive: Rylie White - Heat Wave - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Unstoppable - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Duo/Trio Senior Competitive: Without You - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Groups Junior Performance: Diamonds - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Groups Teen Competitive: Applause - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Groups Teen Competitive: Miss Otis Regrets - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Baton Groups Senior Competitive: Circus - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls; Imperial March - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Clogging Groups Petite Performance: Do it Like This - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Clogging Groups Teen Competitive: Light it Up - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Contemporary Solo Petite Performance: Anna Vandegenachte - Copycat - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Contemporary Solo Junior Performance: Abigail Malley - Yesterday - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Audrey Young - Heart and Soul - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Contemporary Solo Junior Competitive: Bella Stippich - Burning Pile - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Rayalyn Smith - Feel the Light - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Contemporary Solo Teen Competitive: Mikaylee Vandegenachte - Arcade - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Contemporary Solo Senior Competitive: Julia Kunau - The Captive - The Dance Syndicate, Lewistown; Olivia Krieger - Bored - Raizetna Dance Company, Billings; Jenalynn Palmieri - Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Contemporary Solo Adult Competitive: Makaila Ament - Go Tell Aunt Rhody - , Billings.

Contemporary Duo/Trio Senior Competitive: Falling Up - Raizetna Dance Company, Billings.

Contemporary Groups Junior Competitive: Safe Place to Land - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Hip Hop/Funk Solo Junior Competitive: Hailey Ottinger - 1 2 Step - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Hip Hop/Funk Solo Teen Competitive: Rebecca Edwards - Walk This Way - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; McKensey Tininenko - Famous - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Treasure Squires - Remix - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Hip Hop/Funk Solo Senior Competitive: Jenalynn Palmieri - Don't Stop Me - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Ian Johnson - Ride With Us - Image Dancing, Helena.

Hip Hop/Funk Duo/Trio Junior Performance: Girlz - Image Dancing, Helena.

Hip Hop/Funk Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Dum Dum - Hi-Line Dance, Chester.

Hip Hop/Funk Groups Junior Performance: That's What Little Girls are Made Of - Image Dancing, Helena.

Hip Hop/Funk Groups Teen Competitive: Take It Back - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Old School 2.0 - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Batter Up - Image Dancing, Helena.

Hip Hop/Funk Groups Senior Performance: Throw it Back - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Hip Hop/Funk Groups Senior Competitive: Throw it Back - Image Dancing, Helena.

Hip Hop/Funk Groups Adult Performance: Picture Me Rollin' - Image Dancing, Helena.

International/Folk Dance Solo Adult Competitive: Hanna Robinson - Irish Rhythm - , Billings.

International/Folk Dance Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Jai Ho - Image Dancing, Helena.

International/Folk Dance Groups Junior Performance: Celtic Rock - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Jazz Solo Junior Competitive: Demi Danovsky - Fabulous - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY; Elena Zahn - Cold Hearted - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billing.

Jazz Solo Adult Competitive: Makaila Ament - Ride - , Billings.

Jazz Duo/Trio Mini Performance: Dance Monkey - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Jazz Duo/Trio Petite Competitive: Diamonda Are a Girl's Best Friend - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Salt - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Jazz Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Better When I am Dancing - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Jazz Groups Petite Competitive: Walking on Sunshine - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; These Boots are Made for Walking - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Jazz Groups Junior Competitive: Calling All the Monsters - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY;Tangled Up - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Jazz Groups Teen Competitive: Break Free - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings; Heads Will Roll - Small Steps Dance, Billings;

Lyrical Solo Junior Competitive: Demi Danovsky - Never Enough - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY; McKenna Smith - Cover Me in Sunshine - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Lyrical Solo Teen Performance: Elaina Peterson - Rainbow Connection - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; Kinzee Riedinger - Imagine - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY.

Lyrical Solo Teen Competitive: Brookelynn Brabant - Teenage Mind - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; Xaia Courtney - Impossible Year - , Bridger; Olivia Kesler - Welcome to Wonderland - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Lyrical Solo Senior Competitive: McKenzie Hirsch - Rough Cut - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; Kaylee Metzger - Like I Can - Image Dancing, Helena; Anna M Walsh - She Gets the Flowers - Raizetna Dance Company, Billings.

Lyrical Duo/Trio Teen Performance: Bloom - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Lyrical Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Hand to Hold - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Lyrical Duo/Trio Senior Competitive: Where Does the Time Go - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; - Never Enough - Image Dancing, Helena; - Hopeful Wish - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Lyrical Groups Petite Performance: Winter Song - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Lyrical Groups Junior Competitive: With Love - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Rainbow - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY; - Arms - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Lyrical Groups Teen Competitive: Who Wants to Live Forever - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Just Give Me a Reason - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings; - Hero - Small Steps Dance, Billings.

Lyrical Groups Senior Competitive: Til it Happens to You - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Solo Petite Competitive: Violet Lickfold - Paper Doll - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Open Solo Junior Performance: Alison Adams - Head Above Water - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Hailey Saling - Loving This Beat - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Solo Junior Competitive: Lindee Peterson - Heartbreaker - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Brylee Levens - I Hate Myselft for Loving You - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Kara Kellam - Remind Me to Forget - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Open Solo Teen Performance: Molly Adams - My Perogative - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Open Solo Teen Competitive: Ashlyn Nimmick - Broken Road - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Izabelle Bowers - In the End - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Solo Senior Competitive: McKenzie Hirsch - Bleed - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; Jazmyn Brelje - Abracadabra - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Solo Adult Competitive: Hannah Robinson - No Americano - , Billings.

Open Duo/Trio Petite Performance: Putting on the Ritz - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Open Duo/Trio Petite Competitive: Sisters - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Open Duo/Trio Junior Performance: Dancing My Own Way - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; On the Run - Image Dancing, Helena.

Open Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: I'm Number One - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Duo/Trio Senior Competitive: Rubber - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings; Work - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Groups Petite Performance: Hot! Hot! Hot! - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Let's Go Fly a Kite - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; I Got That Rock N' Roll - Hi-Line Dance, Chester.

Open Groups Petite Competitive: Saved by the Bell - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Open Groups Junior Performance: Butter - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Open Groups Junior Competitive: My Boyfriends Back - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; Cheeze - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Grease Mega Mix - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Open Groups Teen Competitive: Hands Up - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; Just Dance - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Open Groups Senior Competitive: Here We Are Now - Image Dancing, Helena; Buttercup - Greater Heights School of Dance, Billings.

Student Choreography Solo Junior Performance: Taryn Miller - Stolen Dance - Hi-Line Dance, Chester.

Student Choreography Solo Junior Competitive: Olivia Gray - As the World Caves In - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Student Choreography Solo Teen Competitive: Hannah Lickfold - Knocking on Heaven's Door - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Liliana Smith - Speechless - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Student Choreography Solo Senior Performance: Eve Overlie - Little Game - Hi-Line Dance, Chester.

Student Choreography Solo Senior Competitive: Camryn Zink - This City - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Student Choreography Solo Adult Competitive: Hannah Robinson - Touch the Sky - , Billings.

Student Choreography Duo/Trio Junior Competitive: Judgement Day - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Student Choreography Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: Hostage - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Half Light - MJ Studios, Laurel.

Student Choreography Groups Teen Competitive: Ticking - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; - Elite Mix - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Student Choreography Groups Senior Competitive: Warning Sign - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Tap Solo Junior Competitive: Demi Danovsky - Mr. Pinstripe - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY; Kira Cech - Classic - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Solo Teen Competitive: Treasure Squires - Beggin - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Hannah Lickfold - Dangerous - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Kaylee Vaughn - Wings - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Solo Senior Competitive: Alexa Squires - Libertango - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Emily Neitzel - Raindance - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Tap Duo/Trio Petite Competitive: Permission to Dance - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Duo/Trio Junior Competitive: Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Fantasy - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: I Love Rock-N-Roll - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Duo/Trio Senior Competitive: Cold Duck Time - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Smooth Criminal - MJ Studios, Laurel.

Tap Groups Mini Performance: Rocking Robin - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Swing on a Star - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre; Broadway Baby - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Groups Petite Performance: Mr. Roboto - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Shout - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Papparazzi - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Groups Petite Competitive: Iko Iko - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Groups Junior Competitive: Cotton Eye Joe - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Goody Two Shoes - RimView Dance Studio, Billings; - Green Eggs and Ham - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY.

Tap Groups Adult Performance: You Give Love a Bad Name - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Teacher Feature Groups Adult Competitive: Folk and Roll - MJ Studios, Laurel; - Latin Mix - MJ Studios, Laurel.

Variety Arts Solo Junior Competitive: Lolo Snyder - Un Poco Loco - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Solo Teen Competitive: Camile Certain - Oh So Quiet - Image Dancing, Helena.

Variety Arts Duo/Trio Junior Performance: Little Shop of Horrors - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Duo/Trio Teen Competitive: OMG You Guys - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Groups Mini Performance: I Am a Dandy Lion - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Groups Petite Performance: Mama I'm a Big Girl Now - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Groups Petite Competitive: Rock a Hula Luau - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Variety Arts Groups Junior Performance: Friend Like Me - Image Dancing, Helena.

Variety Arts Groups Teen Competitive: Everybody Get Up - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City; - Mama I'm a Big Girl Now - Image Dancing, Helena.

Variety Arts Groups Senior Competitive: Caliente - Image Dancing, Helena.

Ballet Overall High Points: Saniya Duckett - A River Runs - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Baton Overall High Points: Mya Sangrey - We on Top - Sparkettes of Montana, Great Falls.

Clogging Overall High Points: Light it Up - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Contemporary Overall High Points: Julia Kunau - The Captive - The Dance Syndicate, Lewistown.

Hip Hop/Funk Overall High Points: Jenalynn Palmieri - Don't Stop Me - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

International/Folk Dance Overall High Points: Celtic Rock - Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Powell, WY.

Jazz Overall High Points: Demi Danovsky - Fabulous - Victoria's School or Dance, Powell, WY.

Lyrical Overall High Points: With Love - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Open Overall High Points: Lindee Peterson - Heartbreaker - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Student Choreography Overall High Points: Ticking - Northern Pacific Dance Company, Miles City.

Tap Overall High Points: Alexa Squires - Libertango - The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Tap Overall High Points: Cold Duck Time The Studio of Dance and Arts, Havre.

Teacher Feature Overall High Points: Folk and Roll - MJ Studios, Laurel.

Variety Arts Overall High Points: OMG You Guys - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

Solo Overall High Points: Julia Kunau - The Captive - The Dance Syndicate, Lewistown.

Duo/Trio Overall High Points: Falling Up - Raizetna Dance Company, Billings.

Groups Overall High Points: With Love - RimView Dance Studio, Billings.

