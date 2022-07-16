 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Big Sky State Games, Open Water Swim

Big Sky State Games

Open Water Swim

1K

Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Ethan Brown 17:38.

Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Olivia Struckman 26:07

Male 25-29 non-wetsuit: Drew Lackman 27:12.

Male 50-54 non-wetsuit: Robert Struckman 26:06.

Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: William Iversen 25:25.

3K

Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Vanessa Sheridan 44:45.

Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Kaleb Montgomery 46:31.

Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Ella Klies 44:02; Adrienne Hasiak 44:41; MacKenzie Hanson 44:45.

Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice 41:29; Syler Pizzolato 42:05; Tyler Zarbock 43:48.

Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Lola Sheridan 45:58; Abbegael Nynas 47:40.

Female 18-19 non-wetsuit: Samantha Sheridan 43:23; Kylie Tininenko 46:27.

Female 25-29 non-wetsuit: Elizabeth Hainsworth 61:07.

Male 35-39 wetsuit: Bryan Brosious 51:15.

Female 45-49 non-wetsuit: Sarah Graves 61:17.

Male 65-69 wetsuit: Jim Thomas-DeJongh 71:04.

Male 70+ non-wetsuit: Don Cuthill 61:15.

400m

Male 9-10 non-wetsuit: Robert Hasiak 07:55; Paxon Tavares 09:41.

Male 11-12 non-wetsuit: Isaac Jakub 07:24; James Wild 07:51; Nathan Paterson 08:01.

Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Kinley Hale 08:37; Makayla Briscoe 10:17.

Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Addison Hale 07:01.

Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice 05:34; Dylan Shelton 06:10.

Male 35-39 wetsuit: Bryan Brosious 06:38.

