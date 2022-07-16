Scoreboard: Big Sky State Games, Open Water Swim

Big Sky State Games
Open Water Swim
1K
Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Ethan Brown 17:38.
Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Olivia Struckman 26:07
Male 25-29 non-wetsuit: Drew Lackman 27:12.
Male 50-54 non-wetsuit: Robert Struckman 26:06.
Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: William Iversen 25:25.
3K
Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Vanessa Sheridan 44:45.
People are also reading…
Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Kaleb Montgomery 46:31.
Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Ella Klies 44:02; Adrienne Hasiak 44:41; MacKenzie Hanson 44:45.
Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice 41:29; Syler Pizzolato 42:05; Tyler Zarbock 43:48.
Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Lola Sheridan 45:58; Abbegael Nynas 47:40.
Female 18-19 non-wetsuit: Samantha Sheridan 43:23; Kylie Tininenko 46:27.
Female 25-29 non-wetsuit: Elizabeth Hainsworth 61:07.
Male 35-39 wetsuit: Bryan Brosious 51:15.
Female 45-49 non-wetsuit: Sarah Graves 61:17.
Male 65-69 wetsuit: Jim Thomas-DeJongh 71:04.
Male 70+ non-wetsuit: Don Cuthill 61:15.
400m
Male 9-10 non-wetsuit: Robert Hasiak 07:55; Paxon Tavares 09:41.
Male 11-12 non-wetsuit: Isaac Jakub 07:24; James Wild 07:51; Nathan Paterson 08:01.
Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Kinley Hale 08:37; Makayla Briscoe 10:17.
Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Addison Hale 07:01.
Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice 05:34; Dylan Shelton 06:10.
Male 35-39 wetsuit: Bryan Brosious 06:38.