Scoreboard: High school track and field

4B
at Laurel Sports Complex
Girls
Team scores: Huntley Project 184, Columbus 90, Red Lodge 89, Shepherd 72, Joliet 52, Roundup 38.
100: 1. Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 13.25; 2. Ban, Kirra, Huntley Proj, 13.44; 3. Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 13.66; 4. Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 13.72; 5. Lindeen, Kabreena, Huntley Proj, 13.91; 6. Klein, Bella, Roundup, 13.94.
200: 1. Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 27.64; 2. Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 28.72; 3. Klein, Bella, Roundup, 28.90; 4. Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 29.05; 5. Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 29.15; 6. Ban, Kirra, Huntley Proj, 29.34.
400: 1. Klein, Bella, Roundup, 1:02.49; 2. Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:03.61; 3. Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 1:04.67; 4. Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 1:04.81; 5. Ruprecht, Gianna, Columbus, 1:06.12; 6. O'Reilly, Megan, Columbus, 1:09.61.
People are also reading…
800: 1. Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 2:31.71; 2. Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 2:33.09; 3. Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:34.70; 4. Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 2:40.26; 5. Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 2:44.29; 6. Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 2:47.24.
1,600: 1. Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:55.41; 2. Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 6:06.30; 3. Erickson, Kinley, Joliet, 6:07.73; 4. Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:12.78; 5. Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 6:16.92; 6. Toombs, Deserae, Roundup, 6:18.46.
3,200: 1. Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 12:51.46; 2. Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 12:53.72; 3. Kring, Adyson, Shepherd, 13:17.72; 4. Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 13:33.66; 5. Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, 13:45.72; 6. Jean, Angelina, Red Lodge, 13:49.07.
100 hurdles: 1. Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.14; 2. Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 17.67; 3. Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 17.97; 4. Bennett, Cora, Shepherd, 18.87; 5. Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 18.89; 6. Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, 19.99.
300 hurdles: 1. Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 49.40; 2. Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 50.97; 3. Klein, Bella, Roundup, 51.64; 4. Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 53.39; 5. Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 55.85; 6. Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, 56.33.
400 relay: 1. Huntley Project 51.94; 2. Shepherd 52.53; 3. Columbus 53.56; 4. Joliet 53.72; 5. Red Lodge 53.74.
1,600 relay: 1. Red Lodge 4:30.42; 2. Huntley Project 4:36.70; 3. Shepherd 4:46.75; 4. Joliet 4:49.58; 5. Columbus 4:51.55.
High jump: 1. Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 5-00; 2. Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 4-08; 3. Ruprecht, Gianna, Columbus, J4-08; 3. Warburton, Savana, Joliet, J4-08; 5. Hale, Dakota, Shepherd, 4-04; 6. Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J4-04.
Pole vault: 1. Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 9-00; 2. Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 8-06; 3. Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, J8-06; 4. O'Reilly, Megan, Columbus, 7-06; 5. Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, J7-06; 6. Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 7-00; 6. Kuntz, Allie, Red Lodge, 7-00.
Long jump: 1. Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 16-10.50; 2. Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 15-11.75; 3. Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 15-11; 4. Albin, Madelyn, Red Lodge, 15-02.75; 5. Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 15-02; 6. Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 15-00.50.
Triple jump: 1. Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 34-02; 2. Lind, Madison, Columbus, 32-04.50; 3. Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 28-09.50; 4. Lorash, Addy, Columbus, 28-01; 5. McKay, Dymond, Joliet, 27-00; 6. Sholley, Kierra, Huntley Proj, 26-11.
Shot put: 1. Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 31-09.75; 2. Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 31-08.25; 3. Hood, Kali, Columbus, 30-08.75; 4. Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 30-08.50; 5. Oblander, Cearra, Huntley Proj, 29-11; 6. Powell, Kyra, Columbus, 29-02.50.
Discus: 1. Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 100-04; 2. Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 98-08; 3. Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 91-02; 4. Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 90-02; 5. Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 89-06; 6. LaForest, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 88-01.
Javelin: 1. Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 123-11; 2. Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 107-04; 3. Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 99-09; 4. Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 96-02; 5. LaForest, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 93-01; 6. Bradley, Maliyah, Joliet, 90-08.
Boys
Team scores: Columbus 144, Huntley Project 138, Red Lodge 123, Roundup 46, Shepherd 42, Joliet 33.
100: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.83. 2, Cantu, Colby, Huntley Proj, 12.08. 3, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 12.11. 4, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 12.15. 5, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 12.22. 6, Davis, Gable, Red Lodge, 12.26.
200: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 24.15. 2, Cantu, Colby, Huntley Proj, 24.66. 3, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 24.87. 4, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 24.88. 5, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 24.93. 6, Evenson, Matt, Red Lodge, 25.76.
400: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 51.66. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 52.36. 3, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 52.57. 4, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 54.18. 5, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 54.27. 6, Dimond, Ceston, Joliet, 55.73.
800: 1, Emineth, Brandon, Red Lodge, 2:05.38. 2, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:07.74. 3, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:08.41. 4, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:08.67. 5, Daniels, Kaeden, Columbus, 2:12.54. 6, Stene, Jon, Shepherd, 2:14.62.
1,600: 1, Emineth, Brandon, Red Lodge, 4:55.37. 2, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:56.96. 3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:01.32. 4, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 5:01.37. 5, Huckfeldt, Jace, Columbus, 5:04.26. 6, Plymale, James, Columbus, 5:04.75.
3,200: 1, Emineth, Brandon, Red Lodge, 10:34.02. 2, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:34.85. 3, Plymale, James, Columbus, 10:50.49. 4, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 10:59.02. 5, Brower, Payne, Columbus, 11:48.07. 6, Main, James, Roundup, 11:49.01.
110 hurdles: 1, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 16.70. 2, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 17.85. 3, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 18.28. 4, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 18.31. 5, Smith, Langdon, Shepherd, 18.73. 6, Juhnke, Kaden, Joliet, 20.92.
300 hurdles: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 44.18. 2, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 44.56. 3, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 44.92. 4, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 46.51. 5, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 46.80. 6, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 47.66.
400 relay: 1, Red Lodge 45.12. 2, Huntley Project 45.49. 3, Roundup 45.84. 4, Shepherd 45.99. 5, Columbus 46.95. 6, Joliet 47.91.
1,600 relay: 1, Red Lodge 3:35.71. 2, Huntley Project 3:42.78. 3, Shepherd 3:51.39. 4, Joliet 3:54.40. 5, Columbus 3:57.53.
High jump: 1, Adams, Mason, Columbus, 6-00. 2, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 5-08. 3, Hash, Connor, Shepherd, J5-08. 4, Meier, Mason, Columbus, J5-08. 5, Steffenson, Hayden, Columbus, 5-06. 6, Boos, Walker, Red Lodge, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 12-06. 2, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, 12-00. 3, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, J12-00. 4, Meier, Wyatt, Columbus, 11-06. 5, Sholley, Garrett, Huntley Proj, 10-00. 6, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, 9-06.
Long jump: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 21-01.75. 2, Catron, Townes, Joliet, 19-11.50. 3, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-05.75. 4, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 19-03.50. 5, Daniels, Kaeden, Columbus, 19-01.75. 6, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 19-01.
Triple jump: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 41-08.75. 2, Daniels, Kaeden, Columbus, 40-00.25. 3, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 39-08.25. 4, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 39-01.75. 5, Adams, Mason, Columbus, 38-00.25. 6, Kiekover, Lukas, Shepherd, 36-01.75.
Shot put: 1, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 47-09. 2, Davis, Gable, Red Lodge, 46-06.50. 3, Ivankovich, Matt, Columbus, 45-04. 4, Steffenson, Hayden, Columbus, 41-06. 5, Lettas, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 40-06.50. 6, Lettas, Tobias, Huntley Proj, 38-05.
Discus: 1, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 133-04. 2, Larson, Nolan, Red Lodge, 123-10. 3, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 123-05. 4, Steffenson, Hayden, Columbus, 119-08. 5, Johannes, Trey, Columbus, 114-08. 6, Ivankovich, Matt, Columbus, 112-03.
Javelin: 1, Meier, Mason, Columbus, 147-05. 2, Johannes, Trey, Columbus, 146-07. 3, Cooper, Kody, Huntley Proj, 136-04. 4, Meier, Wyatt, Columbus, 123-11. 5, Hofer, Sheldon, Huntley Proj, 121-09. 6, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 120-04.
6C
at Laurel Sports Complex
Girls
Team scores: Reed Point-Rapelje 103, Harlowton-Ryegate 84.5, Park City 78, Broadview-Lavina 70, Roberts 66, Absarokee 56.5, Bridger 54, Belfry 8, Plenty Coups 4, Fromberg 1.
100: 1. Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.64; 2. Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 13.81; 3. Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 14.20; 4. Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 14.61; 5. Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 14.82; 6. Ragan, Rowan, Bridger, 15.13.
200: 1. Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 28.60; 2. Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 28.63; 3. Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 29.70; 4. Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 30.51; 5. Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 31.96; 6. Tinsley, Rylie, Reed Point/R, 32.49.
400: 1. Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 1:04.72; 2. Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 1:05.76; 3. Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 1:08.10; 4. Tinsley, Rylie, Reed Point/R, 1:08.69; 5. Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 1:08.90; 6. Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 1:10.07.
800: 1. Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 2:42.84; 2. Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 2:45.00; 3. Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 2:45.86; 4. Baver, Hattie, Absarokee, 2:51.70; 5. Hess, Cadee, Park City, 2:56.20; 6. Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 2:57.41.
1,600: 1. Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 6:43.74; 2. DeVries, Elizabeth, Roberts, 6:59.01; 3. Murnion, Ashley, Harlowton/Ry, 7:06.71; 4. Ketola, Bristol, Reed Point/R, 7:11.19; 5. Hess, Cadee, Park City, 7:16.04.
3,200: 1. Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 14:19.32; 2. Murnion, Ashley, Harlowton/Ry, 14:53.32; 3. Ketola, Bristol, Reed Point/R, 15:01.77; 4. Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 15:14.20; 5. DeVries, Elizabeth, Roberts, 15:14.57; 6. Lowery, Jaycie, Fromberg, 19:12.37.
100 hurdles: 1. Holderman, Allana, Reed Point/R, 17.81; 2. Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 19.21; 3. Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 19.67; 4. McClane, Airallyn, Belfry, 19.77; 5. Shoopman, Elektra, Roberts, 19.82; 6. Baker, Addie, Park City, 20.12.
300 hurdles: 1. Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 52.86; 2. Holderman, Allana, Reed Point/R, 53.20; 3. Hyvonen, Lillian, Roberts, 57.10; 4. Baker, Addie, Park City, 57.76; 5. Ragan, Rowan, Bridger, 1:00.03; 6. Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 1:00.24.
400 relay: 1. Park City 54.53; 2. Broadview-Lavina 54.90; 3. Absarokee 55.48; 4. Bridger 56.83; 5. Roberts 57.39; 6. Reed Point/Rapelje 57.45.
1,600 relay: 1. Reed Point/Rapelje 4:54.80; 2. Broadview-Lavina 4:58.07; 3. Absarokee 5:02.40; 4. Park City 5:19.68; 5. Harlowton/Ryegate 5:24.60.
High jump: 1. Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 4-04; 2. Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, J4-04; 3. Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 4-02; 4. Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, J4-02; 5. Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, J4-02; 6. Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 4-00.
Pole vault: 1. Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 8-00; 2. Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 7-06; 3. Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, 6-06; 4. Shoopman, Elektra, Roberts, J6-06; 5. Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 6-00; 6. Nye, Saige, Absarokee, J6-00; 6. Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, J6-00.
Long jump: 1. Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 15-03.75; 2. Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 14-10.50; 3. Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 14-09; 4. McClane, Airallyn, Belfry, 14-08.75; 5. Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 14-04.75; 6. Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, 14-02.50.
Triple jump: 1. Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 32-00.50; 2. Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 31-10; 3. Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 30-10.50; 4. Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 30-00; 5. Kralova, Vera, Absarokee, 29-02.75; 6. Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 28-10.
Shot put: 1. Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 32-03.50; 2. Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 31-04.50; 3. Anguiano, Destiny, Bridger, 31-03.75; 4. DeCrane, Lawren, Plenty Coups, 30-01; 5. Wirsching, Nicole, Park City, 29-06.50; 6. Kralova, Vera, Absarokee, 29-06.
Discus: 1. Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 97-00; 2. Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 89-07; 3. Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 88-10; 4. Hertweck, Scarlet, Reed Point/R, 86-04; 5. Adams, Abby, Park City, 83-03; 6. Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 83-02.
Javelin: 1. Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 113-01; 2. Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 97-00; 3. Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 88-00; 4. Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 87-08; 5. Milligan, Emily, Reed Point/R, 86-02; 6. Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 85-09.
Boys
Team scores: Park City 164, Harlowton-Ryegate 116.5, Broadview-Lavina 107, Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 40, Bridger 22.5, Fromberg 19, Plenty Coups 6, Absarokee 1.
100: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 12.48. 2, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 12.61. 3, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 12.72. 4, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 12.92. 5, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 12.99. 6, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 13.40.
200: 1, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 24.88. 2, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 24.89. 3, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 25.40. 4, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 25.95. 5, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 26.22. 6, Murphy, Tom, Absarokee, 26.30.
400: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 53.37. 2, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 54.03. 3, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 54.45. 4, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 54.64. 5, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 55.25. 6, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.74.
800: 1, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:10.84. 2, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 2:15.62. 3, Downing, Zach, Park City, 2:19.81. 4, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 2:23.76. 5, Hahne, Teegan, Park City, 2:24.51. 6, Ellerbee, Austin, Park City, 2:28.72.
1,600: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 5:14.95. 2, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 5:25.72. 3, Bal, Ryan, Park City, 5:27.42. 4, Eggleston, Glen, Broadview-La, 5:39.99. 5, Webber, Nate, Roberts, 5:40.99. 6, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 5:48.49.
3,200: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 11:01.11. 2, Downing, Zach, Park City, 11:10.22. 3, Lowery, Wyatt, Fromberg, 11:42.66. 4, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 12:07.49. 5, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 12:20.33. 6, Sizemore, Christopher, Harlowton/Ry, 12:39.37.
110 hurdles: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 17.31. 2, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 17.36. 3, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 17.51. 4, Witt, Gage, Park City, 18.69. 5, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 18.77. 6, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 19.18.
300 hurdles: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 45.88. 2, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 46.03. 3, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 46.37. 4, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 47.90. 5, Tilzey, Aidan, Park City, 50.25. 6, Melendrez, Tobias, Plenty Coups, 52.00.
400 relay: 1, Park City 45.35. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 46.65. 3, Broadview-Lavina 46.92. 4, Bridger 48.55. 5, Fromberg 53.41.
1,600 relay: 1, Broadview-Lavina 4:00.35. 2, Park City 4:01.09. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 4:02.66. 4, Reed Point/Rapelje 4:07.70. 5, Roberts 4:11.01. 6, Fromberg 4:22.81.
High jump: 1, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 6-00. 2, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J6-00. 3, Witt, Gage, Park City, 5-06. 4, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-06. 5, Klassan, Wesley, Bridger, J5-04. 5, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 10-06. 2, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 10-00. 3, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 9-06. 4, Harlow, Hunter, Harlowton/Ry, 9-00. 5, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 20-05.75. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 19-10.50. 3, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 19-03.50. 4, Witt, Gage, Park City, 18-07.75. 5, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 18-07.50. 6, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 18-06.
Triple jump: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 40-10. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 40-04.25. 3, Witt, Gage, Park City, 38-09. 4, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 37-10.25. 5, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 37-09.75. 6, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 37-09.50.
Shot put: 1, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 43-05.75. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 40-05. 3, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 40-01.75. 4, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 39-08. 5, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 35-01. 6, Jansen, Jace, Broadview-La, 35-00.50.
Discus: 1, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 117-09. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 114-10. 3, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 110-05. 4, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 108-10. 5, Melendrez, Tobias, Plenty Coups, 103-08. 6, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 97-07.
Javelin: 1, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 148-01. 2, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 137-09. 3, Hammel, Lane, Park City, 132-00. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 128-02. 5, Erickson, Kade, Broadview-La, 128-00. 6, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 122-08.