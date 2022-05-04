Scoreboard: High school track and field

High School
Tri -Valley Meet
at Columbus
(Wednesday)
Girls
Team scores: Reed Point-Rapelje 117, Park City 91, Harlowton-Ryegate 81, Absarokee 59, Bridger 55, Roberts 51, Broadview-Lavina 47, Belfry 6, Fromberg 4.
100: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.20. 2, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 13.44. 3, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 13.57. 4, Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 13.96. 5, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 14.35. 6, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 14.38.
200: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 27.63. 2, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 27.76. 3, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 28.17. 4, Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 28.85. 5, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 29.77. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 30.78.
People are also reading…
400: 1, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 1:03.96. 2, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 1:06.21. 3, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 1:07.93. 4, Tinsley, Rylie, Reed Point/R, 1:09.32. 5, Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 1:09.78. 6, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 1:10.08.
800: 1, Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 2:48.65. 2, Baver, Hattie, Absarokee, 2:57.44. 3, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 3:00.64. 4, Hess, Cadee, Park City, 3:03.90. 5, Vidal, Candela, Absarokee, 3:04.56. 6, Ketola, Bristol, Reed Point/R, 3:07.44.
1,600: 1, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 6:10.23. 2, Frank, Abby, Park City, 6:25.99. 3, Ketola, Bristol, Reed Point/R, 6:41.59. 4, DeVries, Elizabeth, Roberts, 6:44.97. 5, Murnion, Ashley, Harlowton/Ry, 6:49.25. 6, Hess, Cadee, Park City, 6:50.78.
3,200: 1, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 14:43.24. 2, Ketola, Bristol, Reed Point/R, 15:41.95. 3, Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 16:02.80. 4, Murnion, Ashley, Harlowton/Ry, 16:25.13.
100 Hurdles: 1, Holderman, Allana, Reed Point/R, 18.11. 2, Shoopman, Elektra, Roberts, 19.36. 3, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 19.53. 4, McClane, Airallyn, Belfry, 19.96. 5, Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 20.05. 6, Baker, Addie, Park City, 20.66.
300 Hurdles: 1, Holderman, Allana, Reed Point/R, 54.06. 2, Hyvonen, Lillian, Roberts, 56.85. 3, Baker, Addie, Park City, 57.76. 4, Lowery, Jaycie, Fromberg, 1:06.63.
400 Relay: 1, Park City 55.99. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 57.43. 3, Reed Point/Rapelje 58.12. 4, Bridger 58.71. 5, Bridger 'B' 59.51.
1,600 Relay: 1, Absarokee 4:58.03. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 5:08.67. 3, Reed Point/Rapelje 5:13.71.
High Jump: 1, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, J4-08. 2, Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, J4-06. 3, Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, J4-06. 4, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, J4-04. 5, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, J4-02.
Pole Vault: 1, Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 7-06. 2, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 7-00. 3, Shoopman, Elektra, Roberts, 6-06. 4, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, 6-00. 5, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 5-00.
Long Jump: 1, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 14-03.50. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 14-03. 3, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 13-11.50. 4, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 13-08.25. 5, McClane, Airallyn, Belfry, 13-07.75. 6, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, 12-06.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 31-07. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 31-06.75. 3, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 30-04.50. 4, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 30-04. 5, Kralova, Vera, Absarokee, 29-03.50. 6, Herzog, Violet, Reed Point/R, 28-05.50.
Shot Put: 1, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 32-04.75. 2, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 30-09.75. 3, Anguiano, Destiny, Bridger, 29-10. 4, Adams, Abby, Park City, 27-07. 5, Kralova, Vera, Absarokee, 27-06.50. 6, Hertweck, Scarlet, Reed Point/R, 27-06.25.
Discus: 1, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 88-03. 2, Hertweck, Scarlet, Reed Point/R, 85-06. 3, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 78-02. 4, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 76-05. 5, Adams, Abby, Park City, 75-02. 6, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 73-09.
Javelin: 1, Frank, Abby, Park City, 114-02. 2, Hess, Cadee, Park City, 92-02. 3, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 86-03. 4, Milligan, Emily, Reed Point/R, 83-06. 5, Adams, Abby, Park City, 83-03. 6, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 82-10.
Boys
Team scores: Park City 181.20, Harlowton-Ryegate 121.40, Reed Point-Rapelje 56, Broadview-Lavina 44, Bridger 40.20, Roberts 35, Fromberg, 22.20, Plenty Coups 18, Absarokee 4, Belfry 2.
100: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 11.74. 2, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 12.17. 3, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 12.18. 4, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 12.25. 5, McKevitt, Ciaran, Fromberg, 12.38. 6, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 12.41.
200: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.01. 2, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 25.03. 3, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 25.32. 4, Tilzey, Aidan, Park City, 25.43. 5, McKevitt, Ciaran, Fromberg, 25.81. 6, Murphy, Tom, Absarokee, 26.00.
400: 1, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 54.98. 2, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 55.23. 3, McKevitt, Ciaran, Fromberg, 58.32. 4, Erickson, Kade, Broadview-La, 58.86. 5, Murphy, Tom, Absarokee, 1:01.17. 6, Zeigler, Caleb, Absarokee, 1:03.64.
800: 1, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 2:10.42. 2, Downing, Zach, Park City, 2:13.22. 3, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 2:19.34. 4, Eggleston, Glen, Broadview-La, 2:29.54. 5, Webber, Nate, Roberts, 2:31.35. 6, Ellerbee, Austin, Park City, 2:33.48.
1,600: 1, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 5:12.80. 2, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 5:16.55. 3, Bal, Ryan, Park City, 5:22.14. 4, Sizemore, Christopher, Harlowton/Ry, 5:43.91. 5, Hahne, Teegan, Park City, 5:48.54. 6, Gee, Zach, Park City, 6:13.25.
3,200: 1, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 12:19.25. 2, Downing, Zach, Park City, 12:19.55. 3, Lowery, Wyatt, Fromberg, 12:46.38. 4, Sizemore, Christopher, Harlowton/Ry, 13:13.81. 5, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, 13:44.49. 6, Willis, Michael, Harlowton/Ry, 13:59.43.
110 Hurdles: 1, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 17.44. 2, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 17.85. 3, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 18.17. 4, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 18.77. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, 19.11. 6, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 19.91.
300 Hurdles: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 44.68. 2, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 44.93. 3, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 45.66. 4, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 50.80. 5, Tilzey, Aidan, Park City, 50.84. 6, Gee, Zach, Park City, 52.23.
400 Relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 45.53. 2, Park City 47.12. 3, Bridger 48.59. 4, Harlowton/Ryegate 'B' 50.40. 5, Fromberg 50.42. 6, Broadview-Lavina 57.66.
1,600 Relay: 1, Park City 3:52.58. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 3:57.32. 3, Broadview-Lavina 4:03.77. 4, Reed Point/Rapelje 4:04.93.
High Jump: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J5-10. 2, Witt, Gage, Park City, J5-10. 3, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-08. 4, Stringari, Cade, Bridger, J5-04. 5, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, J5-04. 6, Story, Wyatt, Park City, J5-02. 6, Lowery, Wyatt, Fromberg, 5-02. 6, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 5-02. 6, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 5-02. 6, Klassan, Wesley, Bridger, 5-02.
Pole Vault: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J10-06. 2, Allen, Joe, Roberts, J10-06. 3, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, J8-06. 4, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, J7-06. 5, Willis, Aaron, Harlowton/Ry, J7-00. 6, Willis, Michael, Harlowton/Ry, J6-06.
Long Jump: 1, Witt, Gage, Park City, 18-11. 2, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 17-10. 3, Klassan, Wesley, Bridger, 17-08.50. 4, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 17-06.75. 5, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 17-06. 6, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 17-05.25.
Triple Jump: 1, Witt, Gage, Park City, 39-08.50. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 39-05.50. 3, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 38-01. 4, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 37-06. 5, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 37-04.50. 6, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 36-07.
Shot Put: 1, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 39-11.25. 2, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 39-05.75. 3, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 35-11.50. 4, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 35-09.75. 5, Jansen, Jace, Broadview-La, 34-11. 6, Ellerbee, Austin, Park City, 33-08.25.
Discus: 1, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 110-10. 2, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 103-02. 3, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 100-04. 4, Jansen, Jace, Broadview-La, 91-01. 5, Thormahlen, Cole, Belfry, 83-02. 6, Cooper, Timothy, Roberts, 82-10.
Javelin: 1, Erickson, Kade, Broadview-La, 127-08. 2, Shane, Alex, Reed Point/R, 127-01. 3, Hammel, Lane, Park City, 118-10. 4, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 118-04. 5, Jansen, Jace, Broadview-La, 111-03. 6, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 109-09.