Scoreboard: High school track and field

Livingston meet
Boys
Team scores: 1. Lewistown 106.5, 2. Dillon 105, 3. Laurel 78.5, 4. Livingston 73, 5. Billings Central 69.5, 6. East Helena 64.5, 7. Lockwood 15, 8. Butte Central, 14.
100: 1. Treyton Anderson, 11.57, Dillon; 2. Kaeden Sager, 11.73, East Helena; 3. Kee Christiansen, 11.78, Dillon; 4. Landon Deboer, 12.14, Dillon; 5. Clay Oven, 12.19, Billings Central; 5. Avery Crouse, 12.19, Lewistown.
200: 1. Kaeden Sager, 23.34a, East Helena; 2. Kade Boyd, 23.83a, Billings Central; 3. Clay Oven, 23.87a, Billings Central; 4. Trevor Held, 24.21a, East Helena; 5. Cody Hofer, 24.64a, Billings Central; 6. Carter Bartz, 24.81a, Livingston.
400: 1. Treyton Anderson, 49.72a, Dillon; 2. Treyton Graham, 50.73a, Dillon; 3. Davide Massarutto, 51.95a, Laurel; 4. Gavin Garrison, 52.43a, Dillon; 5. Matt Golick, 53.71a, Lewistown; 6. Kade Boyd, 53.83a, Billings Central.
800: 1. Gavin Garrison, 2:06.21a, Dillon; 2. Samuel Jagodzinski, 2:11.93a, Billings Central; 3. James Brooks, 2:18.07a, East Helena; 4. Ethan Johnson, 2:22.72a, Laurel; 5. Joel Harvey, 2:22.92a, Dillon; 6. Kaiden Gardner, 2:23.43a, Lewistown.
1,600: 1. Ben Steadman, 4:56.01a, Dillon; 2. Caleb Trostle, 5:11.48a, Laurel; 3. Jonah Henry, 5:14.62a, Laurel; 4. Kimball Smith, 5:14.81a, Livingston; 5. Dalton Haugen, 5:16.94a, Lewistown; 6. Joel Harvey, 5:17.43a, Dillon.
3,200: 1. Charlie Serafin, 10:55.75a, Livingston; 2. Tyler Hutton, 11:07.39a, Laurel; 3. Dalton Haugen, 11:27.55a, Lewistown; 4. Ty Volmer, 11:37.99a, Laurel; 5. Owen Foote, 11:39.31a, Laurel; 6. Ethan Johnson, 11:57.17a, Laurel.
110 Hurdles: 1. Gage Norslien, 16.53a, Lewistown; 2. Jett Boyce, 17.07a, Lewistown; 3. Max Brown, 18.06a, Laurel; 4. Chase Burrows, 18.09a, Laurel; 5. Moases George, 18.15a, East Helena; 6. Cooper Anderson, 18.93, Dillon.
300 Hurdles: 1. Gage Norslien, 42.86a, Lewistown; 2. Chase Burrows, 43.96a, Laurel; 3. Caden Hansen, 44.46a, Dillon; 3. Jett Boyce, 44.46a, Lewistown; 5. Max Brown, 44.49a, Laurel; 6. Moases George, 46.08a, East Helena.
400m relay: 1. Billings Central, 45.61a; 2. Lewistown, 45.95a; 3. East Helena, 46.05a; 4. Lewistown, 49.38a; 5. Livingston B, 50.96a; 6. Livingston E, 57.48a.
1,600 relay: 1. East Helena, 3:43.95a; 2. Livingston A, 3:46.49a; 3. Lewistown, 3:47.00a; 4. Livingston B, 4:07.74a; 5. Livingston C, 4:26.03.
Shot Put: 1. Connor Curnow, 44-04.50, Dillon; 2. Christian Karhi, 43-05.00, Lewistown; 3. Callahan Hoffman, 43-01.00, Dillon; 4. Cole Bartz, 40-00.00, Livingston; 5. Christian Wolfe, 38-11.00, Lewistown; 6. Logan Hughes, 38-07.00, Billings Central.
Discus: 1. Sean Zimmer, 138-05, Lewistown; 2. Callahan Hoffman, 133-10, Dillon; 3. Logan Hughes, 126-02, Billings Central; 4. Riley Gelling, 123-10, Butte Central; 5. Connor Curnow, 118-06, Dillon; 6. Christian Karhi, 118-03, Lewistown.
Javelin: 1. Adam Balkenbush, 158-07, Billings Central; 2. Matt Golick, 156-02, Lewistown; 3. Braden Howell, 152-10, East Helena; 4. Jaren Knows His Gun, 152-09, Lockwood; 5. Kyle Holter, 145-11, Butte Central; 6. Aidan Aldrich, 133-03, Billings Central.
High Jump: 1. Kyler Fleming, 5-10.00, Lewistown; 2. Payton Kokot, 5-10.00, Livingston; 3. Tyce Casterline, 5-08.00, Lockwood; 3. Ryan Miller, 5-08.00, Livingston; 5. Liam Fields, 5-06.00, Lockwood; 6. Travis Caton, 5-04.00, Laurel; 6. Samuel Jagodzinski, 5-04.00, Billings Central.
Pole Vault: 1. Carter Bartz, 14-00.00, Livingston; 2. Jon Peterson, 11-00.00, Dillon; 3. Trevor Held, 10-00.00, East Helena; 4. Dash Ruff, 9-00.00, Lewistown; 5. Izak Longcake, 9-00.00, East Helena; 6. Aiden Wosoba, 8-00.00, East Helena; 6. William Bland, 8-00.00, Billings Central.
Long Jump: 1. Clay Oven, 20-10.00, Billings Central; 2. Ryan Brown, 19-09.00, Livingston; 3. Dayrion Beard, 18-09.50, Laurel; 4. Kade Boyd, 18-08.00, Billings Central; 5. Trevor Held, 18-05.25, East Helena; 6. Max Brown, 17-11.00, Laurel.
Triple Jump: 1. Dayrion Beard, 40-07.50, Laurel; 2. Sam Henderson, 39-07.50, Butte Central; 3. Drew Rogge, 38-08.75, Livingston; 4. Tyce Casterline, 36-01.50, Lockwood; 5. Max Brown, 36-00.00, Laurel; 6. Aiden Wosoba, 34-08.00, East Helena.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Lewistown, 133, 2. Dillon, 68, 3. Butte Central, 63, 4. Livingston, 54, 5. Billings Central, 48, 5. East Helena, 48, 7. Lockwood, 39, 8. Laurel, 22.
100: 1. Rileigh McGree, 12.94, Butte Central; 2. Teagan Wigen, 13.41, East Helena; 3. Koryanne Lisle, 13.93, Lewistown; 4. Ella Moodry, 13.94, Butte Central; 5. Brynn Lockie, 14.09, Billings Central; 6. Justice Brooks, 14.67a, Laurel.
200: 1. Teagan Wigen, 28.46a, East Helena; 2. Koryanne Lisle, 28.96a, Lewistown; 3. Fayth Clarno, 29.12a, Dillon; 4. Veronica Glenn, 29.14a, Livingston; 5. Brynn Lockie, 29.95a, Billings Central; 6. Justice Brooks, 29.99a, Laurel.
400: 1. Dani Jordan, 1:06.19, Lockwood; 2. Winnie Phansombun, 1:07.62, Lewistown; 3. Kinsey Hassler, 1:09.89a, Lockwood; 4. Hannah Hadley, 1:09.94, Billings Central; 5. Gracie Kuntz, 1:10.15, Lockwood; 6. Koryanne Lisle, 1:11.06, Lewistown.
800: 1. Dani Jordan, 2:36.31a, Lockwood; 2. Faye Holland, 2:41.68a, Dillon; 3. Winnie Phansombun, 2:43.14a, Lewistown; 4. Molly Paris, 2:49.31a, Laurel; 5. Fiona Alverson, 2:50.62a, Livingston; 6. McKenzie Doffinger, 2:52.31a, Dillon.
1,600: 1. Faye Holland, 6:09.06a, Dillon; 2. Kenleigh Graham, 6:27.76a, Dillon; 3. Katya Arzubi, 6:28.17a, Billings Central; 4. Megan Vaughn, 6:34.59a, Lewistown; 5. Hanna Schubert, 6:45.34a, Lewistown; 6. Alex Naber, 7:03.35a, Lewistown.
3,200: 8. Faye Holland, 12:46.45a, Dillon; 10. Katya Arzubi, 13:24.37a, Billings Central; 14. Hanna Schubert, 14:11.02a, Lewistown; 15. Haley Rigler, 14:16.58a, Livingston; 16. Megan Vaughn, 14:36.97a, Lewistown; 17. Alex Naber, 15:22.20a, Lewistown.
100 Hurdles: 1. Rileigh McGree, 16.63a, Butte Central; 2. Ida Bokemeyer, 17.89a, Lewistown; 3. Samantha Schiuchetti, 18.19a, Lewistown; 4. Ashley Strupp, 19.60a, Livingston; 5. Quincee Anderson, 19.72a, Dillon; 6. Rylee Armstrong, 19.90a, Lewistown.
300 Hurdles: 1. Rileigh McGree, 49.39a, Butte Central; 2. Rylee Armstrong, 49.45a, Lewistown; 3. Samantha Schiuchetti, 51.51a, Lewistown; 4. Fayth Clarno, 53.23a, Dillon; 5. Ida Bokemeyer, 54.09a, Lewistown; 6. Ashley Strupp, 54.51a, Livingston.
400 relay: 1. Lewistown, 52.18a; 2. Billings Central, 52.58a; 3. Livingston A, 54.72.
1,600 relay: 1. Livingston, 4:32.89a; 2. East Helena, 4:59.10a.
Shot Put: 1. Aniya Ross, 33-03.50, Lewistown; 2. Alaina Woods, 32-10.50, Billings Central; 3. Kinley Hamilton, 31-10.00, Butte Central; 4. Teagan Wigen, 30-11.00, East Helena; 5. Lexy Burnham, 29-11.00, Lewistown; 6. Miah Johnson, 28-03.50, Laurel.
Discus: 1. Kinley Hamilton, 95-01, Butte Central; 2. Chelsie Brand, 87-06, Lewistown; 3. Lidia D'Hooge, 86-07, Lewistown; 4. Teagan Wigen, 77-03, East Helena; 5. Tanzy Fox, 77-02, Laurel; 6. Paisley Hunter, 75-00, Laurel.
Javelin: 1. Ella Moodry, 119-01, Butte Central; 2. Megan Nelson, 107-03, Livingston; 3. Anna Prill, 96-04, Billings Central; 4. Tanzy Fox, 90-00, Laurel; 5. Alaina Woods, 84-05, Billings Central; 6. Lexy Burnham, 80-07, Lewistown.
High Jump: 1. Montana Pierson, 5-00.00, East Helena; 2. Atlee Button, 4-08.00, Dillon; 3. Veronica Glenn, 4-06.00, Livingston; 4. Dominique Evans, 4-06.00, Billings Central; 4. Ella Moodry, 4-06.00, Butte Central; 6. Ashley Strupp, 4-06.00, Livingston.
Pole Vault: 1. Sam Anderson, 8-00.00, Dillon; 2. Allison Hall, 7-06.00, Lockwood; 3. Vay O'Brien, 7-00.00, Livingston; 4. Ava Graham, 7-00.00, Dillon; 4. Brynn Lockie, 7-00.00, Billings Central.
Long Jump: 1. Rylee Armstrong, 15-08.50, Lewistown; 2. Ida Bokemeyer, 14-07.75, Lewistown; 3. Victoria Buettner, 14-02.50, Laurel; 4. Abby Derbyshire, 13-11.50, Billings Central; 5. Justice Brooks, 13-09.00, Laurel; 6. Maya Westerhold, 13-07.50, East Helena; 6. Michaela Cary, 13-07.50, East Helena.
Triple Jump: 1. Ida Bokemeyer, 31-09.50, Lewistown; 2. Quincee Anderson, 30-06.50, Dillon; 3. Veronica Glenn, 29-07.00, Livingston; 4. Delanee Casterline, 27-01.00, Lockwood; 4. Kadence Bray, 27-01.00, East Helena; 6. Madison Martin, 27-00.00, Lewistown.
District 2B meet
at Glasgow
Girls
Team scores: Scobey 211, Glasgow 202, Malta 169, Saco 115, Whitewater 107, Harlem 63, Poplar 49, Hinsdale 36, Wolf Point 31, Nashua 27, Dodson 11, Lustre Christian 4.
100: 1, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 13.61. 2, Ulrich, Addison, Malta, 13.97. 3, Lloyd, Ava, Glasgow, 14.31. 4, Neumiller, Nora, Glasgow, 14.34. 5, Morser, Megan, Malta, 14.86. 6, Hammerschmid, Luna, Harlem, 14.91.
200: 1, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 28.28. 2, Kunze, Allison, Malta, 29.77. 3, Johnson, Kaitlyn, Harlem, 30.00. 4, Lloyd, Ava, Glasgow, 30.69. 5, Ulrich, Addison, Malta, 30.84. 6, Deavila, He'lena, Glasgow, 31.24.
400: 1, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 1:03.56. 2, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 1:06.56. 3, Lloyd, Ava, Glasgow, 1:07.07. 4, Honey, Gracie, Malta, 1:08.36. 5, Kolstad, Josie, Wolf Point, 1:08.43. 6, Deavila, He'lena, Glasgow, 1:09.16.
800: 1, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 2:28.83. 2, Baker, Tanae, Glasgow, 2:35.60. 3, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 2:37.54. 4, Trottier, Taya, Harlem, 2:39.44. 5, See, Emily, Glasgow, 2:40.71. 6, Honey, Gracie, Malta, 2:41.94.
1,600: 1, Baker, Tanae, Glasgow, 5:34.70. 2, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 5:44.31. 3, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 5:54.00. 4, See, Emily, Glasgow, 5:59.64. 5, Trottier, Taya, Harlem, 6:04.91. 6, Bilger, Kheyerah, Glasgow, 6:42.37.
3,200: 1, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 12:18.33. 2, Baker, Tanae, Glasgow, 12:24.93. 3, See, Emily, Glasgow, 12:42.37. 4, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 12:43.27. 5, Trottier, Taya, Harlem, 13:13.45. 6, CarryWater, Jazmyn, Poplar, 14:17.18.
100 Hurdles: 1, Lamb, Justine, Malta, 17.34. 2, Rodenberg, Kylie, Wolf Point, 18.67. 3, Dupree, Bailey, Poplar, 18.97. 4, Ross, Kambria, Glasgow, 19.02. 5, Anderson, Addy, Malta, 19.10. 6, Billmayer, Emma, Harlem, 21.11.
300 Hurdles: 1, Johnson, Kaitlyn, Harlem, 52.29. 2, Dupree, Bailey, Poplar, 53.20. 3, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 54.69. 4, Anderson, Addy, Malta, 55.66. 5, Lamb, Justine, Malta, 57.76. 6, Ross, Kambria, Glasgow, 59.81.
400 Relay: 1, Malta 55.26. 2, Glasgow 55.46. 3, Harlem 57.38. 4, Wolf Point 58.06.
1,600 Relay: 1, Malta 4:39.44. 2, Poplar 4:45.88. 3, Glasgow 5:05.38.
High Jump: 1, Lamb, Justine, Malta, 4-10. 2, Stone, Eve, Glasgow, 4-08. 3, Anderson, Addy, Malta, 4-06. 4, Lefdahl, Deion, Malta, 4-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Stone, Eve, Glasgow, J9-00. 2, Graham, Tyann, Glasgow, J8-00. 3, Beck, Kira, Malta, J8-00. 4, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, J7-00. 5, See, Emily, Glasgow, J5-06. 6, Deavila, He'lena, Glasgow, J5-00.
Long Jump: 1, Kunze, Allison, Malta, J15-00.75. 2, Stone, Eve, Glasgow, J13-11.50. 3, Smith, Desiree, Harlem, J13-04.50. 4, Williamson, Madison, Malta, J13-01.25. 5, Turner, Haylly, Glasgow, J13-01.25. 6, Rodenberg, Kylie, Wolf Point, J13-00.
Triple Jump: 1, Williamson, Madison, Malta, 31-07. 2, Kunze, Allison, Malta, 31-06.50. 3, Stone, Eve, Glasgow, 30-04.50. 4, Smith, Desiree, Harlem, 27-11. 5, Billmayer, Emma, Harlem, 27-08.25. 6, Turner, Haylly, Glasgow, 27-03.50.
Shot Put: 1, Lefdahl, Skylie, Malta, 34-03. 2, Siewing, Tia, Malta, 33-04. 3, Lamb, Giona, Malta, 32-01.50. 4, Lamb, Justine, Malta, 32-00. 5, MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, 31-08. 6, Messerly, Chloe, Harlem, 31-07.50.
Discus: 1, Messerly, Chloe, Harlem, 93-09.50. 2, Bain, Madyson, Malta, 92-05.50. 3, Escarcega, Teagan, Poplar, 92-00. 4, Gorder, Rebecca, Poplar, 81-07.50. 5, Lamb, Giona, Malta, 79-10.50. 6, Werk, Aubri, Malta, 78-07.
Javelin: 1, MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, 105-07. 2, Messerly, Chloe, Harlem, 102-07. 3, Lamb, Giona, Malta, 91-06. 4, Kolstad, Josie, Wolf Point, 88-11. 5, Lefdahl, Skylie, Malta, 87-11. 6, Bain, Madyson, Malta, 84-06.
Boys
Team scores: Scobey 257, Glasgow 191.67, Malta 155, Lustre Christian 105, Wolf Point 95, Poplar 55, Frazer 35, Saco 30, Nashua 28, Harlem 25.33, Dodson 21, Hinsdale 12, Witewater 4.
100: 1, Slade, Gavin, Malta, 11.68. 2, Reum, Maddox, Wolf Point, 11.76. 3, Darrington, Kyle, Malta, 11.81. 4, Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 12.04. 5, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 12.33. 6, Babb, Wyatt, Glasgow, 12.38.
200: 1, Darrington, Kyle, Malta, 24.06. 2, Reum, Maddox, Wolf Point, 24.11. 3, Silk, Kraven, Wolf Point, 24.98. 4, Lilley, Delray, Poplar, 25.21. 5, Babb, Wyatt, Glasgow, 25.24. 6, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 25.58.
400: 1, Darrington, Kyle, Malta, 54.33. 2, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 55.58. 3, Silk, Kraven, Wolf Point, 56.73. 4, Lloyd, Blake, Glasgow, 57.14. 5, Tryan, Ted, Glasgow, 57.20. 6, Medicine Cloud, Geordy, Poplar, 57.32.
800: 1, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 2:05.53. 2, Larsen, Reed, Glasgow, 2:09.70. 3, Holinde, Kyler, Glasgow, 2:10.71. 4, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 2:12.17. 5, Miller, Bergen, Glasgow, 2:13.21. 6, Thompson, Lane, Glasgow, 2:14.89.
1,600: 1, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 4:45.43. 2, Blount, Ethan, Wolf Point, 4:47.95. 3, Larsen, Reed, Glasgow, 4:59.15. 4, Holinde, Kyler, Glasgow, 5:03.93. 5, SpottedWolf, Kholby, Wolf Point, 5:04.62. 6, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 5:05.22.
3,200: 1, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 10:10.21. 2, Blount, Ethan, Wolf Point, 10:28.61. 3, SpottedWolf, Kholby, Wolf Point, 10:36.02. 4, Larsen, Reed, Glasgow, 10:39.45. 5, Holinde, Kyler, Glasgow, 11:00.12. 6, Miller, Bergen, Glasgow, 11:06.51.
110 Hurdles: 1, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 17.29. 2, LongKnife, Darrius, Harlem, 18.37. 3, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, 19.11. 4, Donaldson, Mason, Glasgow, 20.19. 5, Reum, Kameron, Poplar, 21.77. 6, Lambert, Blake, Poplar, 22.21.
300 Hurdles: 1, Reum, Kameron, Poplar, 45.71. 2, Ricker, Kaniel, Poplar, 46.54. 3, Tuss, Connor, Malta, 49.00. 4, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 50.47. 5, Donaldson, Mason, Glasgow, 51.58. 6, Lambert, Blake, Poplar, 57.67.
400 Relay: 1, Malta 46.40. 2, Glasgow 47.87. 3, Wolf Point 48.42. 4, Poplar 49.61. 5, Harlem 50.81.
1,600 Relay: 1, Malta 3:54.64. 2, Glasgow 3:59.26. 3, Poplar 4:04.90. 4, Harlem 4:11.08.
High Jump: 1, Tuss, Connor, Malta, J5-06. 2, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, J5-04. 3, Lefdahl, Ivan, Malta, J5-04. 4, Miller, Vaughn, Glasgow, J5-02. 4, Babb, Wyatt, Glasgow, J5-02. 4, LongKnife, Darrius, Harlem, J5-02.
Pole Vault: 1, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, 12-06. 2, Tryan, Ted, Glasgow, 11-06. 3, Hansen, Tatum, Glasgow, 9-06. 4, Solarzano, Nick, Glasgow, 7-06. 5, Thompson, Lane, Glasgow, 6-00.
Long Jump: 1, Tuss, Connor, Malta, J19-00. 2, Ricker, Kaniel, Poplar, J17-11.25. 3, Babb, Wyatt, Glasgow, J17-05.50. 4, Richards, Toryn, Glasgow, J17-02.50. 5, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, J16-10.75. 6, Lefdahl, Ivan, Malta, J16-09.
Triple Jump: 1, Ricker, Kaniel, Poplar, 39-00. 2, Tuss, Connor, Malta, 37-08.50. 3, LongKnife, Troy, Harlem, 36-06.50. 4, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, 36-06. 5, Solarzano, Nick, Glasgow, 35-03. 6, Richards, Toryn, Glasgow, 35-01.
Shot Put: 1, Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 48-08. 2, Pitman, David, Malta, 46-11. 3, Garfield, Mason, Wolf Point, 42-06. 4, Lageson, Draven, Malta, 40-03. 5, Rider, Mikkel, Harlem, 39-06. 6, Page, Charles, Wolf Point, 39-04.
Discus: 1, Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 144-06. 2, Pitman, David, Malta, 134-10. 3, Garfield, Mason, Wolf Point, 133-07. 4, Miller, Bergen, Glasgow, 126-04. 5, Miller, Vaughn, Glasgow, 123-05. 6, Rider, Mikkel, Harlem, 123-04.
Javelin: 1, Miller, Vaughn, Glasgow, 150-06. 2, Tuss, Connor, Malta, 137-01. 3, Donaldson, Mason, Glasgow, 132-01. 4, Pitman, David, Malta, 130-03. 5, Slade, Gavin, Malta, 125-05. 6, Lippert, Noah, Glasgow, 124-09.