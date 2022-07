Scoreboard: Your Sports

The association's annual fall meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the home of Dale Matthaes. For directions or the address of the Matthaes' home call 406-696-9668 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com. The meeting is for all members who wish to attend, along with any new members planning to join this coming season. The first tournament is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Laurel with shift times at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.