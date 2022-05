Scoreboard: Your Sports

Basketball

Dawson Community College

Summer Basketball Camp

GLENDIVE — The DCC boys/girls basketball summer camp is June 13-16.

Ages 7-11 are from 8-11 a.m.; ages 4-6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 12-17 from 1-4 p.m.

The cost is $60 for the 4-6 year-old session and $95 for all other ages.

Each camp participant will receive a free basketball, T-shirt, camp photo and prizes.

To register, visit https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/Basketball_Camp_Registration_2022.

For information, contact DCC women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay at rlagmay@dawson.edu or 406-377-9450.

Trapshooting

Huntley Trap Club

Komac Doubles Marathon

Saturday

1ST 100 Doubles — A Class: Blaine Dukart 92; B Class: Joel Chipman 91; C Class: Garett Prom 93; D Class: Eron Avery 78.

2nd 100 — A Class:Blaine Dukart 95; B Class: Kimberly Ideen 93; C Class: Wade Klingaman 91.

3rd 100 — A Class: Blaine Dukart 94; B Class: Garett Prom 90; C Class: Cliff Grad 86, Justin O`Daniel 86, O`Daniel over Grad 18-17.

4th 100 — A Class: Blaine Dukart 90; B Class: Gerry Piccioni 92; C Class: John Blackhall 91.

5th 100 — A Class: Blaine Dukart 95; B Class: John Blackhall 90; C Class: Don Gibson 90.

HOA — Blaine Dukart 466x500.

Sunday

1st 100 Singles — AA Class: Blaine Dukart 99; A Class: Robert Baker 97; B Class: Gunner Cesnik 99; D Class: David Loran 90; Junior: Garett Prom 90; Lady: Kimberly Ideen 96; Veteran: Dan Vogel 91.

2nd 100 Singles — AA Class: Blaine Dukart 99; A Class: John Blackhall 94; B Class: Gunner Cesnik 97; D Class: David Loran 92; Junior: Garett Prom 95; Lady: Tracey Landeis 91, Kimberly Ideen 91, Ideen over Landies by flip; Veteran: Ted Kronenbusch 92.

Handicap — Long Yardage: Kimberly Ideen 92; Mid Yardage:Tracey Landies 89, Wade Klingaman 89, Klingaman over Landies 24-22; Short Yardage: Eron Avery 94.

Golf

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 1 Sue Sumner, 2 Jane Wallace, 3 Shirley Ebert, 4 Holly Balstad, 7 Dodie Clapper, 8 Shirley Ebert, 9 Sandie Nave.

Low putts: 14 Shirley Ebert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0