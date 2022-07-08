Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Hole-in-one
Shayne Shaules aced the 136-yard No. 5 hole at Pryor Creek on Friday with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Kyle Preuit, Cody Houska and Paul Klaboe.
Lake Hills
Senior Golf League
Low Gross/Low Net Tournament
9 Hole Event
A Flight: Low Gross (40) Tony Nave; Low Net (52) Gordy Haman.
B Flight: Low Gross (47) Gary Amundson; Low Net (38) Bruce Mueller
D Flight: Low Gross (52) Oran Jones; Low Net (38) Rick Stabio
18 Hole Event
A Flight: Low Gross (72) Jeff Allen; Low Net (72) Dan Tryan; 2nd Low Net (72) Jeff Glover; 3rd Low Net (74) Bill Laurent.
B Flight: Low Gross (81) Gib Glasson; Low Net (68) Tom Schillinger; 2nd Low Net (70) Rob McDonald; 3rd Low Net (71) Ted Cerise.
C Flight: Low Gross (83) Steve Ballock; Low Net (72) Dan Dinardi; 2nd Low Net (72) Dave Maier; 3rd Low Net (75) Larry Brensdal
D Flight: Low Gross (94) Mike Quade; Low Net (71) Mark Sprattler; 2nd Low Net (71) Marv Jochems; 3rd Low Net (74) Dan Carroll.
Flag Prizes
Long Putt Hole 12: Gary Ugrin
Closest to Pin in 3 Hole 13: Bruce Mueller
Closest to Pin in 2 Hole 14: Bob Frank
Closest to Pin in 3 Hole 17: Ted Cerise
Yegen
Family Promise “Drive Out Homelessness” Tournament
1st, Jon Ussin/Dave Kuhns/Chris Hunter/Cash Golden 43.1; 2nd, Nathan Woodard/Kirk Hansen/Kevin Foose/Colt Castlebury 45.6; 3rd, Brian Hafner/Joe Ferrucci/Keith Hort/D’Vaughn Hayes 47.3.
Flags: 1. Brian Lubinski; 2. Kyle Schlichenmayer; 3. Colt Castlebury; 4. Chris Hunter; 5. Kevin Foose; 6. Zach Blair; 7. Brian Hafner; 8. Dale Hogenson; 9. Emily Wilkins; 10. Brian Hafner; 11. Bob Hopkins; 12. Ginger Nelson; 13. Sean Corcoran; 14. Cash Golden; 15. Ginger Nelson; 16. Cash Golden; 17. Keith Hart; 18. Trent Berg.