Golf
Laurel
40th Annual Jubilee
Derby
1st - Caleb Trost, Robin Taylor
2nd - Mark Hahn, Hannah Adams
3rd - Jared Strickland, Ashley Cortez
Overall results
Gross:
First flight
1st - Haylee Adams, Hannah Adams -2
2nd - Ashley Cortez, Val Griffith +15
Second Flight
1st - Robin Taylor, Sarah Davis +23
2nd - Janine Gotchell, Sheri Prokop +25
Third Flight
1st - Beth Link, Karen Zwiener +34
2nd - Nancy Metzger, Linda Weidler +53
Fourth flight
1st - Kathy Cross, Janet Haar +53
2nd - Michelle Luce, Lori McCurry +62
Net:
First Flight
1st - Sarah Leveaux, Emily Leveaux -14
2nd - Hannah Adams, Haylee Adams -11
Second Flight
1st - Pier Brewer, Traci Hirsch -10
2nd - Kelly Miner, Lidsay Fenton -9
Third Flight
1st - Kathy Cross, Janet Haar -12
2nd - Michelle Luce, Lori McCurry +2
Individual Medalist:
Gross: Haylee Adams +7
Net: Karen Zwiener +1