Scoreboard: Your Sports

Big Sky State Games

37th Annual Big Sky State Games Registration Open

Registration is open for the 37th Annual Big Sky State Games. Most sports fall on the weekend of July 15-17 in Billings.

This Olympic-style multi-sport festival is for participants of all ages and skill levels draws 10,000 competitors each year.

Elite, junior, senior and recreational athletes compete for medals in 35 sports. Online registration is available at bigskygames.org, along with complete registration information, accommodation information, and event details.

The majority of the sports offered by the BSSG have a July 1 registration and guaranteed T-shirt deadline. Early sign up by July 1 is encouraged to ensure the best price.

Events that fall outside the main State Games weekend include (all Billings locations unless noted):

Middle School and Scholastic Volleyball: (Middle School) July 8- Lockwood High School, (Grades 9-10) July 9, in Worden at Huntley Project School; (Grades 11-12) at Lockwood High School.

Swimming, July 8-10, in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark

Cycling, Gravel Race, July 9, at Molt Road

Shooting Muzzle Loading, July 9, at Havre. Action Shooting Sports, July 9, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Equestrian Horse & Pony Show, July 9-10, at the Metra Super Barn

Golf Juniors Individual, July 11, at Lake Hills Golf Course.

Volleyball Quads, July 23-24, at Rose Park

Shooting, Cowboy Action, July 23, Wild Bunch Action, July 24, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club

Shooting, Trapshooting, July 23, at the Billings Trap Club

Archery, July 23-24, at Yellowstone Rifle Club

The States Games Opening Ceremony is Friday, July 15 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. For information, visit bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.

