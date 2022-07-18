Scoreboard: Your Sports

Big Sky State Games

This coming weekend features the following events, which are scheduled for July 23-24: Archery at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, Volleyball – Quads at Rose Park, Cowboy Action & Wild Bunch shooting at Billings Rod & Gun Club.

Trapshooting is also this weekend and will be held on July 23 at the Billings Trap Club.

Online registration and information about the Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org, or contact the office at 406-254-7426.

Motorsports

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky 360 Nationals, Night 2

Saturday at Big Sky Speedway

Heat winners: Kory Wermling and Willie Hernandez.

Feature: Logan Forler, Trever Kirkland, Phil Dietz, Tyler Driever, James Setters, Kelly Miller, Kory Wermling, Damon McCune, Casey Tillman, Shad Petersen, Abraham Hernandez, Willie Hernandez, Jeremy McCune.

Night 1, Friday

Heat winners: Kory Wermling, Trever Kirkland.

Feature: Logan Forler, Trever Kirkland, Tyler Driever, Kelly Miller, Phil Dietz, Jeremy McCune, James Setters, Willie Hernandez, Abraham Hernandez, Shad Petersen, Damon McCune, Casey Tillman, Kory Wermling, Ian Myers.