Scoreboard: Your Sports

Pryor Creek
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Flags: 2, JoLynn Sommers; 3, Ann Beals; 4, Sommers; 5, Nancy Schieno; 6, Sharon Spooner; 8, Kami Martinez; 9, Beals.
The Cats will open with the Gold Rush game on Sept. 3 and close by hosting the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19.
The annual Billings American Legion Baseball tourney is June 30-July 3 at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field.
Royals rally past Casper (Wyo.) for the title after knocking off the Scarlets in the semifinals.
Team Montana departed for a cultural-exchange wrestling trip to Germany on Wednesday.
Check out results from Red Lodge and Dickinson (N.D.).
Mirror image identical twins lead by example for their American Legion baseball club.
Check out results from Red Lodge, Roundup, Cody (Wyo.) and Livingston.
The pair of right-handers both worked on their craft in the off-season.
The Big Sky Conference office announced on Wednesday its 2022-23 women's basketball schedule following the league's transition to 10 teams.
Newman has risen to the top of the saddle bronc world standings.
