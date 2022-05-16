Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Laurel
Hole-In-One
Sam Norman aced the 132-yard No. 8 hole at Laurel on Saturday with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Butch O'Dea and John Mall.
