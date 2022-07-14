Scoreboard: Your sports

Your sports
Golf
Holes-in-one
Rico Brennan aced the 144-yard No. 13 hole at Peter Yegen Wednesday with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Joe White, Sam Young and Rod Blane.
Mary Harris aced the 139-yard No. 3 hole Tuesday at Peter Yegen with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Natalie Heinzeroth, Jennie Poetzl, Kathy Nienaber and Ellie Lowe.
Par 3
Men's Senior League
Two best balls
Results: 1, Chuck Morgan/Roy Herren/Gary Amundson/Jerry Narum 84; 2, Bob Pulley/Kim Flohr/Kerry Struckman 85; 3, Ken Foos/Walk Davidson/Bob Gaughen/Keith Buxbaum 87; 3, Tom Fox/John Palagyi; Ed Steffans/Clarke Coulter 87.
People are also reading…
Pryor Creek
Seniors
Johnny Walker Classic
Results: 1, Ray Koschel/Jim Moody/Wiley Taylor/Allen Saylor 59; 2, Joe Sukut/Doug Johnson/Dave Scott/Ken Rauch 60; 3, scorecard playoff, Mike Vinton/Ron Engelhardt/Dick Jonasen/Bob Schicktanz 61; 4, scorecard playoff, Rick Roedocker/Cliff Frank/Jim Gordon/Dick Walker 61; 5, scorecard playoff, Tim Vicars/Cliff Schell/ Joel Leite/Rick Reid 61; 6, scorecard playoff, Scott Dickinson/Denny McGinnis/Bob Hanson/Zero Jensen 62.