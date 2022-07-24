 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Scoreboard: Your Sports

  • 0

Golf

Hilands 

Scramble: David Mutch/Sarah Mutch/Brandon Wegner/Jacquelyn Wegner 28, Ryan Truscott/Kristin Truscott/TJ Umemoto/Mackenzie Umemoto 29, Ray Scozzari/K. Watson/D. Cotrill/D. Bach 29.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News