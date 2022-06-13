Scoreboard: Your Sports

Running

Heart & Sole Run

Those interested can still register for the Heart & Sole Run, which is Saturday.

Live race fees for adults are $32 for the 10K, $32 for the 5K and $27 for the two-mile. Live race fees for children ages eight and under are $27 for the 5K and $22 for the 2-mile. Registration prices increase by $5 after June 14.

Packets can be picked up at the Scheels Training Room on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. T-shirts are still available.

Races will be held in waves. Waves will start at 7:45 a.m. for the 10K, 8:15 a.m. for the 5K and 8:30 a.m. for the 2-mile. The races start near St. Vincent Healthcare and finish at Dehler Park.

The event features the Road Runners Club of America National Championship 5K.

For those wanting to participate virtually, that is an option. People of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Proceeds from the Heart & Sole benefit the YMCA and Billings area trails.

For information, go to www.heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426.

